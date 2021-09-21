Best Diablo 3 Monk Builds: Season 24

Looking for the best Diablo 3 Monk builds coming into this season? Here’s everything you need to know to get up close and personal with the hordes of the Burning Hells.

One of the most obscure classes in Diablo 3 is the elusive Monk, a character shrouded in mystery with an aptitude for all things melee.

Offering players a flexible playstyle weaving together spell buffs, AoE attacks and some good old punching, the Ivgorod assassin is perfect for a whole collection of players – if you can master their techniques.

So, here’s why you should pick the Monk going into this season, as well as a rundown of their best builds.

Is the Monk for me?

For players who love complex characters, the Monk is the one for you. Chaining together punches, kicks, and buffs, they nurture a high-rise-high-reward playstyle. One-shotting enemies won’t be a problem, but you’ll need to balance your damage-based abilities with your buffs.

If you prefer a more tank-style class we suggest the Barbarian or Crusader, with the Demon Hunter being the go-to if you’re looking to tear the hordes apart from the backlines.

Is the Monk good in Diablo 3 Season 24?

A quick glance at Maxroll.gg’s key farming tier list will tell you that the Monk reigns supreme in the S-Tier. With four of the top eight builds being Monk ones, they’re the perfect pick to keep Hell’s horrors at bay.

Best Diablo 3 Monk Build: Season 24

In order to do the maximum amount of damage this season, you’ll want to be running the Legacy of Dreams, Waves of Light build. This is the most reliable across all of the different ways of playing Diablo 3.

You’ll need to have obtained the Legacy of Dreams gem, though, in order to utilize this build to its full, deadly potential.

Active Skills

Below are all of the skills included in the build, but be sure to max out your fire damage, critical hit chance, critical hit damage, and area damage so that these skills work together efficiently:

Skill Rune Wave of Light Explosive Light Mystic Ally Air Ally Epiphany Desert Shroud Cyclone Strike Implosion Mantra of Salvation Agility Blinding Flash Faith in the Light

Passive Skills

In terms of passive skills, you’ll want to have:

Beacon of Ytar

Seize the Initiative

The Guardian’s Path

Near-Death Experience

Harmony

Item build & Ethereal Weapon

Your skills are nothing without a good set of armor and weapons, though, so here’s how to maximize your Diablo 3 Monk build this season:

Item type Name Helm Tzo Krin’s Gaze Shoulders Lefebvre’s Soliloquy Chest Cindercoat Gloves Magefist Bracers Pinto’s Pride Belt The Witching Hour Pants Blackthorne’s Jousting Mail Boots The Crudest Boots Ring 1 Avarice Band Ring 2 Unity Amulet Squirt’s Necklace Main-hand weapon Bartuc’s Cut Throat* Off-hand weapon Rabid Strike

* Bartuc’s Cut Throat is an Ethereal Weapon, so can only be used during Season 24. It can be interchanged with the other two Monk Ethereals, Jade Talon and Shadow Killer, but of the three we recommend putting the priority on this one.

Follower

While many dismiss the Follower, they can make or break your gameplay. Changes in Season 23 allowed you to customize their armor alongside their weapons, so now they really do have an impact.

We recommend bringing along the spell-slinging Sorceress or dastardly Scoundrel to help you maximize your damage.

Alternative Diablo 3 Monk builds

If this build doesn’t seem like your cup of tea, don’t worry! There are two other paths that we can recommend following, and both are also S-Tier ranked.

Inna Mystic Ally

Reliant upon the Inna Mantra armor set, this build calls upon your Mystic Ally summon to give you a helping hand.

Skill Rune Mystic Ally Fire Ally Cyclone Strike Implosion Way of the Hundred Fists Assimilation Dashing Strike Blinding Speed Open slot Open Slot Open slot Open Slot

The full Inna Mystic Ally guide can be obtained via Maxroll.gg.

Patterns of Justice Tempest Rush

Based on the Patterns of Justice armor set, this build relies on freezing your enemies and wrapping the icy talons of death around them.

Skill Rune Tempest Rush Flurry Sweeping Wind Inner Storm Ephphany Desert Shroud Blinding Flash Faith in the Light Mantra of Conviction Annihilation Mantra of Salvation Agility

A full breakdown of the PoJ Tempest Rush build can be obtained via Maxroll.gg.

So that’s it for our Diablo 3 Monk Builds for this Season! Hoping to become a Season 24 champion? Be sure to check out our guides:

