Diablo 4: How to get Ravager’s Aspect

Ravager’s Aspect is a mobility Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4 and here is handy a guide on how to obtain it within the game.

Legendary Aspects are unique upgrades in Diablo 4 that you can use to enhance the performance of a character. There are multiple Legendary Aspects that you can obtain in the game, either from the Codex of Power or from Legendary Items.

One such obtainable Legendary Item is Ravager’s Aspect. The Rogue class uses this item and you may either slot it in your boots or the Amulet.

So, here’s a handy guide on how you can obtain and use this Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4.

Guide to Obtain Ravager’s Aspect in Diablo 4

Obtaining the Ravager’s Aspect can be a bit tricky in Diablo 4. However, if you’re unaware of the process, follow this simple set of steps below:

Farm a Legendary Item that consists of Ravager’s Aspect. Take the item to the Occultist. Extract Ravager’s Aspect from that item.

Once you extract it, slot it into the Boots or the Amulet of your choice. It’s important to remember that the extraction can be done only once. This means, the next time you want to extract Ravager’s Aspect, you will need to find another item that comes with this buff.

Lastly, it’s vital to mention that Ravager’s Aspect works only on the Rogue class. This Legendary Aspect provides one extra Shadow Step charge. Once you kill an enemy with Shadow Step, the ability is refunded and the damage is significantly increased for two seconds.

This concludes our guide on how to obtain Ravager's Aspect in Diablo 4.

