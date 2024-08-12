Best Diablo 4 Whirlwind Twister Barbarian builds in Season 5

Best Diablo 4 Whirlwind Twister Barbarian builds in Season 5Diablo 4
Diablo 4 Season 5’s lootpool makes many classes shine in Diablo 4 Season 5, but the Barbarian’s Whirlwind Twister build is the standout.
The Season of the Infernal Hordes is named after Season 5’s new mechanic, though it may be the first “purposefully broken” season to introduce level-skipping bugs and build enhancing uniques, like the Crown of Lucion.
If you want to make the most of these new uniques and build the best Whirlwind Twister Barbarian in Diablo 4, this guide is for you.
Best Whirlwind Twister Barbarian leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 5
As you level while playing through either the campaign or the new Season 5 content, you’ll want to make sure you’re selecting skills in the following order:
|Level
|Skill
|1
|Flay
|2
|Enhanced Flay
|3
|Battle Flay
|4
|Whirlwind
|5
|Enhanced Whirlwind
|6
|Furious Whirlwind
|7
|Rallying Cry
|8
|Enhanced Rallying Cry
|9
|Tactical Rallying Cry
|10
|Whirlwind
|11
|Whirlwind
|12
|Whirlwind
|13
|Whirlwind
|14
|Charge
|15
|Enhanced Charge
|16
|Mighty Charge
|17
|Death Blow
|18
|Enhanced Death Blow
|19
|Fighter’s Death Blow
|20
|Flay
|21
|Imposing Presence
|22
|Imposing Presence
|23
|Imposing Presence
|24
|Wrath of the Berseker
|25
|Prime Wrath of the Berseker
|26
|Supreme Wrath of the Berseker
|27
|Flay
|28
|Flay
|29
|Flay
|30
|Swiftness
|31
|Swiftness
|32
|Swiftness
|33
|Pit Fighter
|34
|Walking Arsenal
|35
|Charge
|36
|Charge
|37
|Charge
|38
|Charge
|39
|Pit Fighter
|40
|Pit Fighter
|41
|Hmstring
|42
|Cut to the Bone
|43
|Cut to the Bone
|44
|Cut to the Bone
|45
|Death Blow
|46
|Death Blow
|47
|Death Blow
|48
|Death Blow
|49
|Thick Skin
|Renown 1
|Counteroffensive
|Renown 2
|Counteroffensive
|Renown 3
|Counteroffensive
|Renown 4
|Defensive Stance
|Renown 5
|Defensive Stance
|Renown 6
|Heavy Handed
|Renown 7
|Brute Force
|Renown 8
|Brute Force
|Renown 9
|Brute Force
Once you get the hang of the Whirlwind Twister Barbarian, you’ll be zooming through packs of monsters faster than they can say “loot drop.” That said, it’s not all smooth sailing from the get-go.
Fury generation might trip you up early on, yet it’s just a minor annoyance until you figure out the flow.
To keep that whirlwind going, you’ll need some reliable backup. Enter Flay, your trusty generator for when you need to poke something hard. It’s not flashy, but it gets the job done. Then, there’s Rallying Cry, your go-to shout for Fury and a little speed boost.
For those moments when you need to close the gap or just flex on some poor minions, Charge will have your back, doubling as a solid secondary damage source. And when it’s time to put the big bad bosses out of their misery, Death Blow steps in as your finishing move.
Best Arsenal setup for leveling
The Arsenal system lets you assign specific weapons to each of your attack skills, with each weapon adding its own little bonus. You’ll also get to double-dip on those sweet weapon perks thanks to the Technique Slot.
Notably, the Arsenal System shows up automatically at Level 5. As for the Technique Slot, you’ll grab that at Level 15 after a quick and easy Masters of Battle quest in the Dry Steppes.
The Whirlwind Twister build plays nice with every weapon in your arsenal, which is convenient since you’ll be assigning them like a micromanager.
- Flay goes with your Dual-Wield weapons to keep that Fury flowing.
- Slap Whirlwind on your Two-Handed Slashing weapon.
- Death Blow and Charge get paired with your Two-Handed Bludgeoning weapon to max out the benefits of Walking Arsenal.
- For the Technique Slot, Two-Handed Axe Expertise is your best friend.
Best leveling rotation
This is the best rotation for a leveling Whirlwind Twister Barbarian in Diablo 4:
- Rallying Cry
- Wrath of the Berserker
- Charge
- Whirlwind
- Flay
- Death Blow
Such a rotation is all about maximizing your Barbarian’s destructive potential while keeping things moving.
Start by shouting with Rallying Cry to buff up and stay mobile, then unleash your inner beast with Wrath of the Berserker to amp up your damage.
Charge into the fray like you’ve got something to prove, and once you’re in the thick of it, Whirlwind away. Flay adds some extra spice with bleed damage, and when it’s time to wrap things up, Death Blow finishes the job.
Best leveling Legendary Aspects
The Codex of Power is a collection of Legendary Aspects you can slap onto Rare or Legendary gear at the Occultist. You unlock Legendary Aspects by clearing specific Dungeons around Sanctuary.
Here are the best Legendary Aspects for a leveling Whirlwind Twister Barbarian in Diablo 4:
|Aspect
|Power
|Dungeon
|Region
|Relentless Armsmaster
|Grants increase Fury Generation and reduces Fury cost while Walking Arsenal is active.
|Calibel’s Mine
|Scosglen
|Earthstriker’s
|After you swap weapons 8 times, your next skill Overpowers and deals increased Overpower damage.
|Maugan’s Works
|Hawezar
|Slaking
|Increases your chance to earn Fury when a Core Skill damages a Bleeding enemy.
|Maulwood
|Fractured Peaks
Best Whirlwind Twister Barbarian endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 5
Active Skills
|Active Skill
|Upgrades
|Points allocated
|Lunging Strike
|Enhanced
|1
|Whirlwind
|Enhanced Furious
|1
|Rallying Cry
|Enhanced, Tactical
|1
|Challenging Shout
|Enhanced, Tactical
|1
|Kick
|Enhanced
|1
|War Cry
|Enhanced, Power
|5
|Wrath of the Berserker
|Prime, Supreme
|1
Passive Skills
|Passive Skill
|Points
|Pressure Point
|1
|Imposing Pressence
|3
|Martial Vigor
|3
|Booming Voice
|3
|Guttural Yell
|3
|Raid Leader
|3
|Swiftness
|3
|Aggressive Resistance
|3
|Prolific Fury
|3
|Pit Fighter
|3
|Slaying Strike
|3
|Thick Skin
|1
|Counteroffensive
|3
|Wallop
|3
|Unconstrained
|1
The Whirlwind Twister Barbarian build gets the job done with style and brutality.
This build focuses on balancing power and comfort throughout the game. If mowing down hordes in a whirlwind of destruction sounds like fun, gear up, and shout your loudest Rallying Cry.
Best Arsenal setup for the endgame
In this build, we allocate our weapons strategically to maximize damage and utility.
- One-Handed Sword Expertise: Helps manage Fury consumption.
- One-Handed Mace Expertise: Provides a damage boost against Stunned enemies and adds an extra source of Berserking.
- Technique Slot: Two-Handed Axe: It increases damage to Vulnerable enemies.
We use One-Handed Sword Expertise to help manage Fury consumption
The One-Handed Mace Expertise offers a reliable damage boost against Stunned enemies and adds an extra Berserking effect for enhanced combat effectiveness.
In the Technique Slot, go for the Two-Handed Axe, which increases our damage against Vulnerable enemies – a key factor in clearing tougher content. However, remember that the Technique Slot doesn’t grant secondary bonuses from rank 10 expertise.
Best endgame rotation
This is the best rotation for an endgame Whirlwind Twister Barbarian in Diablo 4:
- Rallying Cry
- War Cry
- Challenging Shout
- Wrath of the Berserker
- Kick
- Whirlwind
This rotation is all about buffing up and then unleashing chaos.
Start with Rallying Cry to ensure you’re zipping around the battlefield while generating Fury like a madman. Then, hit War Cry to go Berserk and crank up your damage.
Challenging Shout keeps you from getting squashed when facing big groups or tough foes. When it’s time to really melt faces, unleash Wrath of the Berserker for a huge power spike.
Use Kick to punt enemies where you want them, then dive into Whirlwind and watch everything around you turn to dust.
Best endgame Legendary Aspects
Here are the best Legendary Aspects for Whirlwind Twister Barbarians in Diablo 4:
|Aspect
|Power
|Dungeon
|Region
|Vocalized Empowerment
|Your Shout skills generate Primary Resource.
|Sirocco Caverns
|Kehjistan
|Numbing Wrath
|Each point of Fury generated while at Maximum Fury Grants Fortify.
|Heathen’s Keep
|Hawezar
|Iron Blood
|Gain damage reduction for each nearby Bleeding enemy.
|Forgotten Ruins
|Kehjistan
|Relentless Berserker’s
|Extend Berserking duration each time you damage an enemy with a Core Skill.
|Hakan’s Refuge
|Kehjistan
|Wind Striker
|Critical Strikes grant Movement Speed.
|Shivta Ruins
|Kehjistan
|Berserk Ripping
|Inflict Bleeding while Berserking.
|Mournfield
|Dry Steppes
|Edgemaster’s
|Deal increased damage based on available Primary Resource.
|Oldstones
|Scosglen
|Dire Whirlwind
|Whirlwind’s Critical Strike Chance increases with time.
|Garan Hold
|Scosglen
|Brawler’s
|Gain increased damage for each enemy hit with Kick.
|Haunted Refuge
|Hawezar
|Bold Chieftain’s
|Shout Skills reduce cooldown.
|Gamble Murmuring Obols
|–
|Starlight
|Earn Primary Resource for life healed.
|Gamble Murmuring Obols
|–
|Ancestral Charge
|Charge calls forth four Ancients who also charge.
|Gamble Murmuring Obols
|–
Remember, you can also strip these Aspects from their original item and apply them to an item of your choosing.
Paragon Board
Once you hit Level 50, skill points become a thing of the past, and Paragon points take over.
This new system makes you pick upgrades from themed boards loaded with buffs. Each path is unique, but the upside is you can tweak your Whirlwind Twister Barbarian build with specific Glyphs to boost your build exactly how you want in Diablo 4.
Best Glyphs
Check out the recommended Glyphs to target and get your Barb in top shape:
Level 15
- Twister
- Exploit
- Disembowel
- Ambidextrous
- Undaunted
- Bloodfeeder
Level 21
- Twister
- Ambidextrous
- Bloodfeeder
- Undaunted
- Exploit
- Disembowel
Best endgame item build
|Item
|Socket
|Item type
|Power
|Crown of Lucion
|Ruby
|Helm
|Using skills with a resource cost, you gain increased damage.
|Rage of Harrogath
|2 Rubies
|Chest
|When you inflict Bleeding on an enemy, you get a chance to reduce skill cooldowns.
|Devilish Runic Gloves
|–
|Gloves
|When you generate100 Fury, the next direct damage creates Dust Devils.
|Tibault’s Will
|2 Rubies
|Pants
|Deal increased damage and restore 50 points of Primary Resource while Unstoppable.
|Ghostwalker Runic
|–
|Boots
|Get increased movement speed while Unstoppable.
|Bonebreaker of Fierce Winds
|2 Emeralds
|Left Hand
|Shout Skills create 3 Dust Devils, which are bigger and deal increased damage.
|Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus
|Emerald
|Left Hand 2
|Skills using this weapon deal increased damage per Fury point.
|Skullsplitter of Anger Management
|Emerald
|Right Hand
|When you have over 40 Fury, you are Berserk.
|Dust Devil’s Demonblade
|2 Emeralds
|Right Hand 2
|Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils.
|Slaking Amulet
|Emerald
|Amulet
|Chance to gain Fury when a Core deal deals damage to Bleeding enemies.
|Starlight Band
|Diamond
|Ring
|Gain Primary Resource for life healed.
|Bold Chieftain Band
|Diamond
|Ring
|When you cast a Shout Skill, your cooldown is reduced.
Best Whirlwind Twister Barbarian PvP build in Diablo 4 Season 5
The endgame build for Whirlwind Twister Barbarian works well for PvP in Diablo 4.
It’s got sturdy defenses, making it an impenetrable force for most classes and builds. We strongly recommend you invest in improving your Fury supply to avoid running out in the middle of combat.
Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Necromancer build, check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Necromancer.