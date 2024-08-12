Best Diablo 4 Whirlwind Twister Barbarian builds in Season 5

Diablo 4 Season 5’s lootpool makes many classes shine in Diablo 4 Season 5, but the Barbarian’s Whirlwind Twister build is the standout.

The Season of the Infernal Hordes is named after Season 5’s new mechanic, though it may be the first “purposefully broken” season to introduce level-skipping bugs and build enhancing uniques, like the Crown of Lucion.

If you want to make the most of these new uniques and build the best Whirlwind Twister Barbarian in Diablo 4, this guide is for you.

Diablo 4 The battlefield is tainted red with your Whirlwinds.

Best Whirlwind Twister Barbarian leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 5

As you level while playing through either the campaign or the new Season 5 content, you’ll want to make sure you’re selecting skills in the following order:

Level Skill 1 Flay 2 Enhanced Flay 3 Battle Flay 4 Whirlwind 5 Enhanced Whirlwind 6 Furious Whirlwind 7 Rallying Cry 8 Enhanced Rallying Cry 9 Tactical Rallying Cry 10 Whirlwind 11 Whirlwind 12 Whirlwind 13 Whirlwind 14 Charge 15 Enhanced Charge 16 Mighty Charge 17 Death Blow 18 Enhanced Death Blow 19 Fighter’s Death Blow 20 Flay 21 Imposing Presence 22 Imposing Presence 23 Imposing Presence 24 Wrath of the Berseker 25 Prime Wrath of the Berseker 26 Supreme Wrath of the Berseker 27 Flay 28 Flay 29 Flay 30 Swiftness 31 Swiftness 32 Swiftness 33 Pit Fighter 34 Walking Arsenal 35 Charge 36 Charge 37 Charge 38 Charge 39 Pit Fighter 40 Pit Fighter 41 Hmstring 42 Cut to the Bone 43 Cut to the Bone 44 Cut to the Bone 45 Death Blow 46 Death Blow 47 Death Blow 48 Death Blow 49 Thick Skin Renown 1 Counteroffensive Renown 2 Counteroffensive Renown 3 Counteroffensive Renown 4 Defensive Stance Renown 5 Defensive Stance Renown 6 Heavy Handed Renown 7 Brute Force Renown 8 Brute Force Renown 9 Brute Force

Once you get the hang of the Whirlwind Twister Barbarian, you’ll be zooming through packs of monsters faster than they can say “loot drop.” That said, it’s not all smooth sailing from the get-go.

Fury generation might trip you up early on, yet it’s just a minor annoyance until you figure out the flow.

To keep that whirlwind going, you’ll need some reliable backup. Enter Flay, your trusty generator for when you need to poke something hard. It’s not flashy, but it gets the job done. Then, there’s Rallying Cry, your go-to shout for Fury and a little speed boost.

For those moments when you need to close the gap or just flex on some poor minions, Charge will have your back, doubling as a solid secondary damage source. And when it’s time to put the big bad bosses out of their misery, Death Blow steps in as your finishing move.

Best Arsenal setup for leveling

The Arsenal system lets you assign specific weapons to each of your attack skills, with each weapon adding its own little bonus. You’ll also get to double-dip on those sweet weapon perks thanks to the Technique Slot.

Notably, the Arsenal System shows up automatically at Level 5. As for the Technique Slot, you’ll grab that at Level 15 after a quick and easy Masters of Battle quest in the Dry Steppes.

The Whirlwind Twister build plays nice with every weapon in your arsenal, which is convenient since you’ll be assigning them like a micromanager.

Flay goes with your Dual-Wield weapons to keep that Fury flowing.

goes with your to keep that Fury flowing. Slap Whirlwind on your Two-Handed Slashing weapon.

on your weapon. Death Blow and Charge get paired with your Two-Handed Bludgeoning weapon to max out the benefits of Walking Arsenal.

get paired with your weapon to max out the benefits of Walking Arsenal. For the Technique Slot, Two-Handed Axe Expertise is your best friend.

Best leveling rotation

This is the best rotation for a leveling Whirlwind Twister Barbarian in Diablo 4:

Rallying Cry

Wrath of the Berserker

Charge

Whirlwind

Flay

Death Blow

Such a rotation is all about maximizing your Barbarian’s destructive potential while keeping things moving.

Start by shouting with Rallying Cry to buff up and stay mobile, then unleash your inner beast with Wrath of the Berserker to amp up your damage.

Charge into the fray like you’ve got something to prove, and once you’re in the thick of it, Whirlwind away. Flay adds some extra spice with bleed damage, and when it’s time to wrap things up, Death Blow finishes the job.

Best leveling Legendary Aspects

The Codex of Power is a collection of Legendary Aspects you can slap onto Rare or Legendary gear at the Occultist. You unlock Legendary Aspects by clearing specific Dungeons around Sanctuary.

Here are the best Legendary Aspects for a leveling Whirlwind Twister Barbarian in Diablo 4:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Relentless Armsmaster Grants increase Fury Generation and reduces Fury cost while Walking Arsenal is active. Calibel’s Mine Scosglen Earthstriker’s After you swap weapons 8 times, your next skill Overpowers and deals increased Overpower damage. Maugan’s Works Hawezar Slaking Increases your chance to earn Fury when a Core Skill damages a Bleeding enemy. Maulwood Fractured Peaks

Best Whirlwind Twister Barbarian endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 5

Diablo 4 Storm into every room with your Whirlwind Fury.

Active Skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points allocated Lunging Strike Enhanced 1 Whirlwind Enhanced Furious 1 Rallying Cry Enhanced, Tactical 1 Challenging Shout Enhanced, Tactical 1 Kick Enhanced 1 War Cry Enhanced, Power 5 Wrath of the Berserker Prime, Supreme 1

Passive Skills

Passive Skill Points Pressure Point 1 Imposing Pressence 3 Martial Vigor 3 Booming Voice 3 Guttural Yell 3 Raid Leader 3 Swiftness 3 Aggressive Resistance 3 Prolific Fury 3 Pit Fighter 3 Slaying Strike 3 Thick Skin 1 Counteroffensive 3 Wallop 3 Unconstrained 1

The Whirlwind Twister Barbarian build gets the job done with style and brutality.

This build focuses on balancing power and comfort throughout the game. If mowing down hordes in a whirlwind of destruction sounds like fun, gear up, and shout your loudest Rallying Cry.

Best Arsenal setup for the endgame

In this build, we allocate our weapons strategically to maximize damage and utility.

One-Handed Sword Expertise : Helps manage Fury consumption.

: Helps manage Fury consumption. One-Handed Mace Expertise : Provides a damage boost against Stunned enemies and adds an extra source of Berserking.

: Provides a damage boost against Stunned enemies and adds an extra source of Berserking. Technique Slot: Two-Handed Axe: It increases damage to Vulnerable enemies.

We use One-Handed Sword Expertise to help manage Fury consumption

The One-Handed Mace Expertise offers a reliable damage boost against Stunned enemies and adds an extra Berserking effect for enhanced combat effectiveness.

In the Technique Slot, go for the Two-Handed Axe, which increases our damage against Vulnerable enemies – a key factor in clearing tougher content. However, remember that the Technique Slot doesn’t grant secondary bonuses from rank 10 expertise.

Best endgame rotation

This is the best rotation for an endgame Whirlwind Twister Barbarian in Diablo 4:

Rallying Cry

War Cry

Challenging Shout

Wrath of the Berserker

Kick

Whirlwind

This rotation is all about buffing up and then unleashing chaos.

Start with Rallying Cry to ensure you’re zipping around the battlefield while generating Fury like a madman. Then, hit War Cry to go Berserk and crank up your damage.

Challenging Shout keeps you from getting squashed when facing big groups or tough foes. When it’s time to really melt faces, unleash Wrath of the Berserker for a huge power spike.

Use Kick to punt enemies where you want them, then dive into Whirlwind and watch everything around you turn to dust.

Best endgame Legendary Aspects

Here are the best Legendary Aspects for Whirlwind Twister Barbarians in Diablo 4:

Aspect Power Dungeon Region Vocalized Empowerment Your Shout skills generate Primary Resource. Sirocco Caverns Kehjistan Numbing Wrath Each point of Fury generated while at Maximum Fury Grants Fortify. Heathen’s Keep Hawezar Iron Blood Gain damage reduction for each nearby Bleeding enemy. Forgotten Ruins Kehjistan Relentless Berserker’s Extend Berserking duration each time you damage an enemy with a Core Skill. Hakan’s Refuge Kehjistan Wind Striker Critical Strikes grant Movement Speed. Shivta Ruins Kehjistan Berserk Ripping Inflict Bleeding while Berserking. Mournfield Dry Steppes Edgemaster’s Deal increased damage based on available Primary Resource. Oldstones Scosglen Dire Whirlwind Whirlwind’s Critical Strike Chance increases with time. Garan Hold Scosglen Brawler’s Gain increased damage for each enemy hit with Kick. Haunted Refuge Hawezar Bold Chieftain’s Shout Skills reduce cooldown. Gamble Murmuring Obols – Starlight Earn Primary Resource for life healed. Gamble Murmuring Obols – Ancestral Charge Charge calls forth four Ancients who also charge. Gamble Murmuring Obols –

Remember, you can also strip these Aspects from their original item and apply them to an item of your choosing.

Paragon Board

Diablo 4 With the right Paragon Boards and Glyphs, your endgame Whirlwind Twister Barb will be unstoppable.

Once you hit Level 50, skill points become a thing of the past, and Paragon points take over.

This new system makes you pick upgrades from themed boards loaded with buffs. Each path is unique, but the upside is you can tweak your Whirlwind Twister Barbarian build with specific Glyphs to boost your build exactly how you want in Diablo 4.

Best Glyphs

Check out the recommended Glyphs to target and get your Barb in top shape:

Level 15

‍ Twister

‍ Exploit

‍ Disembowel

‍ Ambidextrous

‍ Undaunted

‍Bloodfeeder

Level 21

Twister

‍ Ambidextrous

‍ Bloodfeeder

‍ Undaunted

‍ Exploit

‍Disembowel

Best endgame item build

Item Socket Item type Power Crown of Lucion Ruby Helm Using skills with a resource cost, you gain increased damage. Rage of Harrogath 2 Rubies Chest When you inflict Bleeding on an enemy, you get a chance to reduce skill cooldowns. Devilish Runic Gloves – Gloves When you generate100 Fury, the next direct damage creates Dust Devils. Tibault’s Will 2 Rubies Pants Deal increased damage and restore 50 points of Primary Resource while Unstoppable. Ghostwalker Runic – Boots Get increased movement speed while Unstoppable. Bonebreaker of Fierce Winds 2 Emeralds Left Hand Shout Skills create 3 Dust Devils, which are bigger and deal increased damage. Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus Emerald Left Hand 2 Skills using this weapon deal increased damage per Fury point. Skullsplitter of Anger Management Emerald Right Hand When you have over 40 Fury, you are Berserk. Dust Devil’s Demonblade 2 Emeralds Right Hand 2 Whirlwind leaves behind Dust Devils. Slaking Amulet Emerald Amulet Chance to gain Fury when a Core deal deals damage to Bleeding enemies. Starlight Band Diamond Ring Gain Primary Resource for life healed. Bold Chieftain Band Diamond Ring When you cast a Shout Skill, your cooldown is reduced.

Best Whirlwind Twister Barbarian PvP build in Diablo 4 Season 5

The endgame build for Whirlwind Twister Barbarian works well for PvP in Diablo 4.

It’s got sturdy defenses, making it an impenetrable force for most classes and builds. We strongly recommend you invest in improving your Fury supply to avoid running out in the middle of combat.

Now that you know how to craft this top-tier Necromancer build, check out our guides for the Druid, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Necromancer.