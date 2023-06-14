Diablo 4: Every dungeon Aspect reward

Hunting for Aspects in Diablo 4 but want to know what each item does? Our D4 Aspect guide reveals how each Aspect can enhance your gear and where they can be found.

Aspects are special items in Diablo 4 that allow rare equipment to be upgraded to legendary status, improving it exponentially and making it useful in the endgame. Many dungeons in the game offer an Aspect item as a reward for clearing it and these special items can be attached to your gear, providing very specific upgrades that will help you perfect your build.

Most Aspects in Diablo 4 are tailored to a specific character class, but others are general and can be used with any. Players looking to create a build that focuses on certain skills will want to seek out the Aspects that compliments it.

So below, we’ve detailed every dungeon that contains an Aspect reward in Diablo 4, and what each one does.

Blizzard Entertainment Many of Diablo 4’s dungeons contain Aspect rewards.

Fractured Peaks Aspects

Here are all the dungeons in Diablo 4’s Fractured Peaks region and the Aspect rewards they offer.

Dungeon Class Aspect Effect Mercy’s Reach Necromancer Blood Seeker’s Aspect Blood Lance deals 15% increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy. Caldera Gate Any Eluding Aspect After decompose spawns a corpse, gain ten essence. Derelict Lodge Rogue Aspect of Explosive Verve Your grenade skills count as trap skills. Whenever you arm a trap or drop a grenade, you gain 10% movement speed for three seconds. Nostrava Deepwood Necromancer Flesh-Rending Aspect After decompose spawns a corpse, gain ten essence. Cultist refuge Sorcerer Flamewalker’s Aspect Coming into contact with your firewall grants you 15% movement speed for four seconds. Tormented Ruins Druid Aspect of the Unsatiated After killing an enemy with shred, your next werewolf skill generates 20% more spirit and deals 20% increased damage. Lost Archives Any Aspect of the Protector Damaging an elite enemy grants you a limited damage barrier for ten seconds. This effect can only happen once every 30 seconds. Defiled Catacomb Barbarian Aspect of Tempering Blows After swapping weapons six times, gain fortify. Forbidden City Druid Nighthowler’s Aspect Blood Howl increases critical strike chance by 5%. In addition, Blood Howl also affects nearby companions and players for three seconds. Kor Dragan Barracks Barbarian Aspect of Anemia Direct damage against bleeding enemies has a chance to stun them for two seconds. Light’s Watch Sorcerer Aspect of Conflagration While channeling Incinerate, your burning damage is increased. Maulwood Barbarian Slaking Aspect You have a chance to gain 20 fury when Rend deals direct damage to at least one bleeding enemy. Forsaken Quarry Rogue Aspect of Encircling Blades Flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals increased damage. Black Asylum Necromancer Aspect of Torment Critical strikes with bone skills increased your essence regeneration for a short period of time. Immortal Emanation Druid Mangled Aspect When you are struck as a Werebear you have a chance to gain one spirit. Hallowed Ossuary Barbarian Aspect of Unrelenting Fury Killing an enemy with a core skill refunds 10% of its base fury cost. Can only happen once per skill cast. Anica’s Claim Druid Stormclaw’s Aspect Critical strikes with shred deal 20% of the damage dealt as lightning damage to the target and surrounding enemies. Hoarfrost’s Demise Necromancer Blood-bathed Aspect Blood Surge’s nova echoes again after a short delay, dealing 60% less damage. Rimescar Cavern Necromancer Aspect of Plunging Darkness Bone Prison spawns a pool of blight that deals damage over six seconds. Dead Man’s Dredge Sorcerer Aspect of Piercing Cold Ice Shards piece enemies, dealing less damage per subsequent enemy hit. Kor Valar Ramparts Rogue Blast-Trapper’s Aspect Lucky Hit; dealing direct damage to enemies affected by Trap skills has up to a 30% chance of making them vulnerable. Recharging Aspect Sorcerer Recharging Aspect Each time Chain Lightning bounces off you, gain mana. Sanguine Chapel Rogue Energizing Aspect Damaging an elite enemy with a basic skill generates energy.

Blizzard Entertainment Aspects can change gear from Rare to Legendary.

Scosglen Aspects

Here are all the dungeons in Diablo 4’s Scosglen region and the Aspect rewards they offer.

Dungeon Class Aspect Effect Whispering Pines Necromancer Blood Seeker’s Aspect Blood Lance deals 15% increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy. Jalal’s Vigil Rogue Bladedancer’s Aspect Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing 10% of the damage per hit; can increase up to 20% based on the distance. Feral’s Den Druid Aspect of Quicksand Earth skills slow enemies hit by 25% for five seconds. Twisted Hollow Rogue Shadowslicer Aspect When you cast Dash, a Shadow Clone is spawned at your location; the clone also casts Dash, dealing 25% of the base damage. Hive Necromancer Aspect of Swelling Curse Bone Spirit deals increased damage based on the distance traveled, up to 15% Mariner’s Refuge Druid Overcharged Aspect Lucky Hit; up to a 10% chance when dealing lightning damage to overload the target for three seconds; any direct damage you deal causes them to pulse and hit surrounding enemies. Aldurwood Necromancer Aspect of Reanimation Your Skeletons gain increased damage while alive; up to 20% after 10 seconds. Maddux Watch Sorcerer Charged Aspect Plus 10% movement speed for four seconds when you collect Crackling Energy. Garan Hold Barbarian Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind Plus 5% Whirlwind critical chance for every second that it’s channeled, up to 20%. Oldstones Any Edgemaster’s Aspect Skills deal up to 10% increased damage based on your available primary resource when cast; maximum benefit (10%) when you have full primary resource. Luban’s Rest Rogue Cheat’s Aspect Take 15% less damage from crowd-controlled enemies; gain +15% movement speed for two seconds whenever a crowd-controlled enemy deals direct damage. Vault of the Forsaken Necromancer Requiem Aspect Plus 3 maximum essence per active minion. Domhainne Tunnels Sorcerer Aspect of Efficiency Casting a basic skill reduces the cost of your next core skill by 10%. Sarat’s Lair Sorcerer Snowveiled Aspect Casting Ice Armor makes you unstoppable for two seconds. Penitent Cairns Barbarian Death Wish Aspect Gain X Thorns while Berserking. Raethwind Wilds Any Aspect of Inner Calm Deal 5% increased damage for each second while you’re standing still; up to 30%. Sunken Ruins Barbarian Aspect of Ancestral Force Hammer of the Ancients quakes outward, dealing a percentage of its damage to enemies. Stockades Druid Crashstone Aspect Earth skills deal +40% more damage to crowd-controlled enemies. Demon’s Wake Rogue Aspect of Uncanny Treachery Dealing direct damage to a dazed enemy with an Agility skill grants Stealth for four seconds; breaking Stealth with an attack grants +15% control impaired duration reduction for four seconds. Broken Bulwark Any Ghostwalker Aspect While unstoppable and for four seconds thereafter, gain +10% movement speed and the ability to move freely through enemies. Flooded Depths Necromancer Aspect of the Empowering Reaper Critical strikes from Sever have a 10% chance to spawn a pool of Blight that deals 20% bonus damage; can only happen once every three seconds. Calibel’s Mine Barbarian Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster Plus 20% fury generation while all damage bonuses from the Walking Arsenal passive are active. Howling Warren Rogue Aspect of Arrow Storms Lucky Hit; your Marksman skills have up to a 10% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the target location, dealing X damage over three seconds; you can have up to five active Arrow Storms. Wretched Delve Sorcerer Aspect of Static Cling Charged Bolts have a 15% chance to be attracted to enemies; Charged Bolts last 300% longer. Underroot Any Aspect of the Expectant Attacking enemies with your basic skill increases the damage of your core skill by 5%, up to 30%

Blizzard Every character class has specific Aspects.

Kehjistan Aspects

Here are all the dungeons in Diablo 4’s Kehjistan region and the Aspect rewards they offer.

Dungeon Class Aspect Effect Tome of the Saints Sorcerer Incendiary Aspect Lucky Hit; Burning damage has an up to 5% chance to restore +10 mana. Sepulcher of the Forsworn Necromancer Hulking Aspect Your Golem has a 1% chance to reduce its active cooldown by two seconds, and a 1% chance to spawn a corpse each time it damages an enemy with its normal attack. Sunken Library Sorcerer Aspect of Control Deal +30% more damage to immobilized, stunned, or frozen enemies. Shivta Ruins Any Wind Striker Aspect Critical strikes grant +8% movement speed for one second, up to six seconds. Collapsed Vault Druid Aspect of Cyclonic Force Cyclone Armor also grants physical damage reduction; Cyclone Armor is also applied to all nearby allies. Inferno Rogue Vengeful Aspect Lucky Hit; making an enemy vulnerable has up to a 30% chance to grant +3% increased critical hit rate for three seconds, up to 9%. Sirocco Caverns Barbarian Aspect of Echoing Fury Shout skills grant +2 fury per second while active. Abandoned Mineworks Any Aspect of Retribution Distant enemies have an 8% chance to be stunned for two seconds when they hit you; deal 20% increased damage to stunned enemies. Halls of the Damned Any Aspect of Disobedience Gain +0.25% increased armor for four seconds when you deal any type of damage; stacks up to 25%. Fading Echo Druid Skinwalker’s Aspect Gain X life when you use a Shapeshifting skill that changes your form; if you are at full life, gain the same amount as Fortify instead. Heretics Asylum Barbarian Veteran Brawler’s Aspect Each time a core skill deals direct damage to an enemy, your next Charge or Leap deals +15% increased damage, up to 225%. Forgotten Ruins Barbarian Iron Blood Aspect Gain 2% damage reduction for each nearby bleeding enemy; up to 10% maximum. Corrupted Grotto Necromancer Aspect of Grasping Veins Gain +10% critical strike chance for six seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils; deal +30% bonus damage to enemies affected by Corpse Tendrils. Uldur’s Cave Necromancer Aspect of the Damned Deal +30% increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by Decrepify and Iron Maiden. Hakan’s Refuge Barbarian Relentless Berserker’s Aspect Lucky Hit; damaging an enemy with a core skill has up to a 22% chance to extend the duration of Berserking by one second; this duration is doubled if you land a critical strike with your core skill. Putrid Aquifer Sorcerer Aspect of the Unwavering Taking direct damage has a 2% chance to reset the cooldown of your defensive skills. Prison of Caldeum Rogue Opportunist’s Aspect When you break Stealth with an attack, drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal X physical damage and stun enemies for 0.5 seconds. Conclave Druid Aspect of the Changeling’s Debt Damaging a poisoned enemy with a Werebear skill instantly deals 120% of the poisoning damage and consumes the effect. Yshari Sanctum Any Needleflare Aspect Grants a 20% chance for Thorns damage to also affect all enemies around you. Crusaders’ Cathedral Druid Stormshifter’s Aspect When Hurricane is active, gain +2 ranks to your Shapeshifting skills. Deserted Underpass Necromancer Torturous Aspect Enemies afflicted by Iron Maiden have a 15% chance to be stunned for one second whenever they deal direct damage.

Blizzard Entertainment You’ll need to enter and complete the dungeon to unlock the Aspect.

Dry Steppes

Here are all the dungeons in Diablo 4’s Dry Steppes region and the Aspect rewards they offer:

Dungeon Class Aspect Effect Seaside Descent Druid Aspect of Retaliation Core skills deal up to 20% increased damage based on your amount of Fortify. Dark Ravine Any Aspect of Might Basic skills grant 20% damage reduction for two seconds. Path of the Blind Necromancer Aspect of Bursting Bones When a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expires, it deals X damage in an area around itself. Carrion Fields Barbarian Aspect of the Iron Warrior Iron Skin grants unstoppable and 10% damage reduction. Komdor Temple Sorcerer Aspect of the Bounding Conduit Plus 20% movement speed for three seconds after casting Teleport. Forgotten Depths Sorcerer Aspect of Biting Cold When you freeze an enemy, there’s a 25% chance that they become vulnerable for three seconds. Charnel House Barbarian Aspect of Perpetual Stomping Damaging an enemy with Kick or Ground Stomp resets the cooldown of Leap. Onyx Hold Sorcerer Storm Swell Aspect Plus 11% increased damage to vulnerable enemies while you have a Barrier. Bloodsoaked Crag Druid Shepherd’s Aspect Core skills deal +6% damage per active companion. Sealed Archives Druid Aspect of Mending Stone Plus 6 seconds to the duration of Earthen Bulwark; killing an enemy with an Earth skill replenishes X amount of your Earthen Bulwark’s Barrier effect. Mournfield Barbarian Aspect of Berserk Ripping Whenever you deal direct damage while Berserking, inflict 20% of the base damage as additional bleeding damage over five seconds. Champion’s Demise Any Aspect of the Umbral Restore +1 of your primary resource whenever you crowd-control an enemy. Grinning Labyrinth Druid Aspect of the Calm Breeze Lucky Hit; Wind Shear has up to a 5% chance to restore your spirit. Ancient’s Lament Rogue Aspect of Volatile Shadows When a Dark Shroud shadow would be removed, you trigger an explosion around yourself that deals X Shadow damage. Guulrahn Canals Rogue Trickster’s Aspect Caltrops also throw an exploding cluster of Stun Grenades that deal X physical damage and stun enemies for 0.5 seconds. Gullrahn Slums Necromancer Splintering Aspect Bone Spear’s primary attack causes enemies hit beyond the first to become vulnerable for 1.5 seconds; Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal 50% bonus damage to vulnerable enemies and pierce them. Buried Halls Any Rapid Aspect Basic skills gain +15% attack speed. Shifting City Rogue Ravenous Aspect +50% energy regeneration for four seconds after killing a vulnerable enemy. Pallid Delve Sorcerer Elementalist’s Aspect Core or mastery skills cast above 100 mana have a 20% critical strike chance. Whispering Vault Rogue Aspect of Unstable Imbuements When casting an Imbuement skill, you trigger an Imbued explosion around yourself; applies the Imbuement effects and deals X damage around an area. Betrayer’s Row Necromancer Aspect of Potent Blood While at full life, Blood Orbs grant +10 essence.

That wraps up everything we know about Diablo 4’s Aspect rewards. In the meantime, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

