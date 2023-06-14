GamingDiablo

Diablo 4: Every dungeon Aspect reward

Hunting for Aspects in Diablo 4 but want to know what each item does? Our D4 Aspect guide reveals how each Aspect can enhance your gear and where they can be found.

Aspects are special items in Diablo 4 that allow rare equipment to be upgraded to legendary status, improving it exponentially and making it useful in the endgame. Many dungeons in the game offer an Aspect item as a reward for clearing it and these special items can be attached to your gear, providing very specific upgrades that will help you perfect your build.

Most Aspects in Diablo 4 are tailored to a specific character class, but others are general and can be used with any. Players looking to create a build that focuses on certain skills will want to seek out the Aspects that compliments it.

So below, we’ve detailed every dungeon that contains an Aspect reward in Diablo 4, and what each one does.

Contents

player using rope in diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
Many of Diablo 4’s dungeons contain Aspect rewards.

Fractured Peaks Aspects

Here are all the dungeons in Diablo 4’s Fractured Peaks region and the Aspect rewards they offer.

DungeonClassAspectEffect
Mercy’s ReachNecromancerBlood Seeker’s AspectBlood Lance deals 15% increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy.
Caldera GateAnyEluding AspectAfter decompose spawns a corpse, gain ten essence.
Derelict LodgeRogueAspect of Explosive VerveYour grenade skills count as trap skills. Whenever you arm a trap or drop a grenade, you gain 10% movement speed for three seconds.
Nostrava DeepwoodNecromancerFlesh-Rending AspectAfter decompose spawns a corpse, gain ten essence.
Cultist refugeSorcererFlamewalker’s AspectComing into contact with your firewall grants you 15% movement speed for four seconds.
Tormented RuinsDruidAspect of the UnsatiatedAfter killing an enemy with shred, your next werewolf skill generates 20% more spirit and deals 20% increased damage.
Lost ArchivesAnyAspect of the ProtectorDamaging an elite enemy grants you a limited damage barrier for ten seconds. This effect can only happen once every 30 seconds.
Defiled CatacombBarbarianAspect of Tempering BlowsAfter swapping weapons six times, gain fortify.
Forbidden CityDruidNighthowler’s AspectBlood Howl increases critical strike chance by 5%. In addition, Blood Howl also affects nearby companions and players for three seconds.
Kor Dragan BarracksBarbarianAspect of AnemiaDirect damage against bleeding enemies has a chance to stun them for two seconds.
Light’s WatchSorcererAspect of ConflagrationWhile channeling Incinerate, your burning damage is increased.
MaulwoodBarbarianSlaking AspectYou have a chance to gain 20 fury when Rend deals direct damage to at least one bleeding enemy.
Forsaken QuarryRogueAspect of Encircling BladesFlurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals increased damage.
Black AsylumNecromancerAspect of TormentCritical strikes with bone skills increased your essence regeneration for a short period of time.
Immortal EmanationDruidMangled AspectWhen you are struck as a Werebear you have a chance to gain one spirit.
Hallowed OssuaryBarbarianAspect of Unrelenting FuryKilling an enemy with a core skill refunds 10% of its base fury cost. Can only happen once per skill cast.
Anica’s ClaimDruidStormclaw’s AspectCritical strikes with shred deal 20% of the damage dealt as lightning damage to the target and surrounding enemies.
Hoarfrost’s DemiseNecromancerBlood-bathed AspectBlood Surge’s nova echoes again after a short delay, dealing 60% less damage.
Rimescar CavernNecromancerAspect of Plunging DarknessBone Prison spawns a pool of blight that deals damage over six seconds.
Dead Man’s DredgeSorcererAspect of Piercing ColdIce Shards piece enemies, dealing less damage per subsequent enemy hit.
Kor Valar RampartsRogueBlast-Trapper’s AspectLucky Hit; dealing direct damage to enemies affected by Trap skills has up to a 30% chance of making them vulnerable.
Recharging AspectSorcererRecharging AspectEach time Chain Lightning bounces off you, gain mana.
Sanguine ChapelRogueEnergizing AspectDamaging an elite enemy with a basic skill generates energy.
players attacking boss in diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
Aspects can change gear from Rare to Legendary.

Scosglen Aspects

Here are all the dungeons in Diablo 4’s Scosglen region and the Aspect rewards they offer.

DungeonClassAspectEffect
Whispering PinesNecromancerBlood Seeker’s AspectBlood Lance deals 15% increased damage to its primary target per lanced enemy.
Jalal’s VigilRogueBladedancer’s AspectTwisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing 10% of the damage per hit; can increase up to 20% based on the distance.
Feral’s DenDruidAspect of QuicksandEarth skills slow enemies hit by 25% for five seconds.
Twisted HollowRogueShadowslicer AspectWhen you cast Dash, a Shadow Clone is spawned at your location; the clone also casts Dash, dealing 25% of the base damage.
HiveNecromancerAspect of Swelling CurseBone Spirit deals increased damage based on the distance traveled, up to 15%
Mariner’s RefugeDruidOvercharged AspectLucky Hit; up to a 10% chance when dealing lightning damage to overload the target for three seconds; any direct damage you deal causes them to pulse and hit surrounding enemies.
AldurwoodNecromancerAspect of ReanimationYour Skeletons gain increased damage while alive; up to 20% after 10 seconds.
Maddux WatchSorcererCharged AspectPlus 10% movement speed for four seconds when you collect Crackling Energy.
Garan HoldBarbarianAspect of the Dire WhirlwindPlus 5% Whirlwind critical chance for every second that it’s channeled, up to 20%.
OldstonesAnyEdgemaster’s AspectSkills deal up to 10% increased damage based on your available primary resource when cast; maximum benefit (10%) when you have full primary resource.
Luban’s RestRogueCheat’s AspectTake 15% less damage from crowd-controlled enemies; gain +15% movement speed for two seconds whenever a crowd-controlled enemy deals direct damage.
Vault of the ForsakenNecromancerRequiem AspectPlus 3 maximum essence per active minion.
Domhainne TunnelsSorcererAspect of EfficiencyCasting a basic skill reduces the cost of your next core skill by 10%.
Sarat’s LairSorcererSnowveiled AspectCasting Ice Armor makes you unstoppable for two seconds.
Penitent CairnsBarbarianDeath Wish AspectGain X Thorns while Berserking.
Raethwind WildsAnyAspect of Inner CalmDeal 5% increased damage for each second while you’re standing still; up to 30%.
Sunken RuinsBarbarianAspect of Ancestral ForceHammer of the Ancients quakes outward, dealing a percentage of its damage to enemies.
StockadesDruidCrashstone AspectEarth skills deal +40% more damage to crowd-controlled enemies.
Demon’s WakeRogueAspect of Uncanny TreacheryDealing direct damage to a dazed enemy with an Agility skill grants Stealth for four seconds; breaking Stealth with an attack grants +15% control impaired duration reduction for four seconds.
Broken BulwarkAnyGhostwalker AspectWhile unstoppable and for four seconds thereafter, gain +10% movement speed and the ability to move freely through enemies.
Flooded DepthsNecromancerAspect of the Empowering ReaperCritical strikes from Sever have a 10% chance to spawn a pool of Blight that deals 20% bonus damage; can only happen once every three seconds.
Calibel’s MineBarbarianAspect of the Relentless ArmsmasterPlus 20% fury generation while all damage bonuses from the Walking Arsenal passive are active.
Howling WarrenRogueAspect of Arrow StormsLucky Hit; your Marksman skills have up to a 10% chance to create an Arrow Storm at the target location, dealing X damage over three seconds; you can have up to five active Arrow Storms.
Wretched DelveSorcererAspect of Static ClingCharged Bolts have a 15% chance to be attracted to enemies; Charged Bolts last 300% longer.
UnderrootAnyAspect of the ExpectantAttacking enemies with your basic skill increases the damage of your core skill by 5%, up to 30%
Diablo 4 skeletonsBlizzard
Every character class has specific Aspects.

Kehjistan Aspects

Here are all the dungeons in Diablo 4’s Kehjistan region and the Aspect rewards they offer.

DungeonClassAspectEffect
Tome of the SaintsSorcererIncendiary AspectLucky Hit; Burning damage has an up to 5% chance to restore +10 mana.
Sepulcher of the ForswornNecromancerHulking AspectYour Golem has a 1% chance to reduce its active cooldown by two seconds, and a 1% chance to spawn a corpse each time it damages an enemy with its normal attack.
Sunken LibrarySorcererAspect of ControlDeal +30% more damage to immobilized, stunned, or frozen enemies.
Shivta RuinsAnyWind Striker AspectCritical strikes grant +8% movement speed for one second, up to six seconds.
Collapsed VaultDruidAspect of Cyclonic ForceCyclone Armor also grants physical damage reduction; Cyclone Armor is also applied to all nearby allies.
InfernoRogueVengeful AspectLucky Hit; making an enemy vulnerable has up to a 30% chance to grant +3% increased critical hit rate for three seconds, up to 9%.
Sirocco CavernsBarbarianAspect of Echoing FuryShout skills grant +2 fury per second while active.
Abandoned MineworksAnyAspect of RetributionDistant enemies have an 8% chance to be stunned for two seconds when they hit you; deal 20% increased damage to stunned enemies.
Halls of the DamnedAnyAspect of DisobedienceGain +0.25% increased armor for four seconds when you deal any type of damage; stacks up to 25%.
Fading EchoDruidSkinwalker’s AspectGain X life when you use a Shapeshifting skill that changes your form; if you are at full life, gain the same amount as Fortify instead.
Heretics AsylumBarbarianVeteran Brawler’s AspectEach time a core skill deals direct damage to an enemy, your next Charge or Leap deals +15% increased damage, up to 225%.
Forgotten RuinsBarbarianIron Blood AspectGain 2% damage reduction for each nearby bleeding enemy; up to 10% maximum.
Corrupted GrottoNecromancerAspect of Grasping VeinsGain +10% critical strike chance for six seconds when you cast Corpse Tendrils; deal +30% bonus damage to enemies affected by Corpse Tendrils.
Uldur’s CaveNecromancerAspect of the DamnedDeal +30% increased Shadow damage to enemies afflicted by Decrepify and Iron Maiden.
Hakan’s RefugeBarbarianRelentless Berserker’s AspectLucky Hit; damaging an enemy with a core skill has up to a 22% chance to extend the duration of Berserking by one second; this duration is doubled if you land a critical strike with your core skill.
Putrid AquiferSorcererAspect of the UnwaveringTaking direct damage has a 2% chance to reset the cooldown of your defensive skills.
Prison of CaldeumRogueOpportunist’s AspectWhen you break Stealth with an attack, drop a cluster of exploding Stun Grenades that deal X physical damage and stun enemies for 0.5 seconds.
ConclaveDruidAspect of the Changeling’s DebtDamaging a poisoned enemy with a Werebear skill instantly deals 120% of the poisoning damage and consumes the effect.
Yshari SanctumAnyNeedleflare AspectGrants a 20% chance for Thorns damage to also affect all enemies around you.
Crusaders’ CathedralDruidStormshifter’s AspectWhen Hurricane is active, gain +2 ranks to your Shapeshifting skills.
Deserted UnderpassNecromancerTorturous AspectEnemies afflicted by Iron Maiden have a 15% chance to be stunned for one second whenever they deal direct damage.
dungeon entrance in diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
You’ll need to enter and complete the dungeon to unlock the Aspect.

Dry Steppes

Here are all the dungeons in Diablo 4’s Dry Steppes region and the Aspect rewards they offer:

DungeonClassAspectEffect
Seaside DescentDruidAspect of RetaliationCore skills deal up to 20% increased damage based on your amount of Fortify.
Dark RavineAnyAspect of MightBasic skills grant 20% damage reduction for two seconds.
Path of the BlindNecromancerAspect of Bursting BonesWhen a segment of Bone Prison is destroyed or expires, it deals X damage in an area around itself.
Carrion FieldsBarbarianAspect of the Iron WarriorIron Skin grants unstoppable and 10% damage reduction.
Komdor TempleSorcererAspect of the Bounding ConduitPlus 20% movement speed for three seconds after casting Teleport.
Forgotten DepthsSorcererAspect of Biting ColdWhen you freeze an enemy, there’s a 25% chance that they become vulnerable for three seconds.
Charnel HouseBarbarianAspect of Perpetual StompingDamaging an enemy with Kick or Ground Stomp resets the cooldown of Leap.
Onyx HoldSorcererStorm Swell AspectPlus 11% increased damage to vulnerable enemies while you have a Barrier.
Bloodsoaked CragDruidShepherd’s AspectCore skills deal +6% damage per active companion.
Sealed ArchivesDruidAspect of Mending StonePlus 6 seconds to the duration of Earthen Bulwark; killing an enemy with an Earth skill replenishes X amount of your Earthen Bulwark’s Barrier effect.
MournfieldBarbarianAspect of Berserk RippingWhenever you deal direct damage while Berserking, inflict 20% of the base damage as additional bleeding damage over five seconds.
Champion’s DemiseAnyAspect of the UmbralRestore +1 of your primary resource whenever you crowd-control an enemy.
Grinning LabyrinthDruidAspect of the Calm BreezeLucky Hit; Wind Shear has up to a 5% chance to restore your spirit.
Ancient’s LamentRogueAspect of Volatile ShadowsWhen a Dark Shroud shadow would be removed, you trigger an explosion around yourself that deals X Shadow damage.
Guulrahn CanalsRogueTrickster’s AspectCaltrops also throw an exploding cluster of Stun Grenades that deal X physical damage and stun enemies for 0.5 seconds.
Gullrahn SlumsNecromancerSplintering AspectBone Spear’s primary attack causes enemies hit beyond the first to become vulnerable for 1.5 seconds; Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal 50% bonus damage to vulnerable enemies and pierce them.
Buried HallsAnyRapid AspectBasic skills gain +15% attack speed.
Shifting CityRogueRavenous Aspect+50% energy regeneration for four seconds after killing a vulnerable enemy.
Pallid DelveSorcererElementalist’s AspectCore or mastery skills cast above 100 mana have a 20% critical strike chance.
Whispering VaultRogueAspect of Unstable ImbuementsWhen casting an Imbuement skill, you trigger an Imbued explosion around yourself; applies the Imbuement effects and deals X damage around an area.
Betrayer’s RowNecromancerAspect of Potent BloodWhile at full life, Blood Orbs grant +10 essence.

