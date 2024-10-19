Destiny 2 October 22 early patch notes: Vesper’s Host Artifice Armor & The Last Word fixes

Bungie has shared some of the changes coming to Destiny 2 with the game’s October 22 patch, including adjustments to Vesper’s Host and The Last Word.

In a post on X/Twitter, the developer listed three sizable improvements in the preview affecting all areas of the sandbox, the first of which will make Master difficulty of Revenant’s Vesper’s Host dungeon much more lucrative.

See below for the full list of early patch notes.

Destiny 2 October 22 early patch notes

Vesper’s Host will start dropping Artifice Armor on Master difficulty.

Adding a debuff icon so players can identify when they have been marked by a Warlock using Sanguine Alchemy.

Fixed an issue where The Last Word was doing too much damage against players, so the weapon will be reenabled on Tuesday for PvP and Gambit. But you all loved the extra damage so much that we’ve kept it for PvE. Maybe give it a try with Lucky Pants?

Vesper’s Host Artifice Armor

Master difficulty of Vesper’s Host will have the chance to drop Artifice Armor following the October 22 patch. The term refers to armor that has access to an additional mod slot, providing further boosts to core stats such as Resilience, Discipline, and Intellect.

Rather than a buff, this is a feature that had intended to be present as soon as Master difficulty for Vesper’s Host became available but suffered a bug preventing it from dropping. Rather than disable Master entirely, Bungie opted to leave it open for Guardians attempting to unlock the Unleashed title.

The Last Word

After discovering an issue that meant The Last Word was doing more damage than intended in PvP and Gambit, Bungie disabled the Exotic shortly after Revenant was released on October 8. With Tuesday’s patch, the Hand Cannon will be reenabled for all activities, with a twist.

While the issue primarily affected competitive play due to the extremely quick TTK, Last Word’s damage was also increased in PvE. “You all loved the damage so much that we’ve kept it for PvE,” the studio confirmed.

For more information on Destiny 2’s current season, Episode Revenant, check out our hub.