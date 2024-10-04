Every new Exotic in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant is adding several new Exotic weapons and armor for Guardians to try out, and we’ve listed all of them so you know what to look forward to next season.

Episode Revenant is set to be one of the biggest Destiny 2 updates we’ve seen in a long time. The new season is adding a lot of new weapons, exciting artifact mods, a dungeon, and a variety of buffs and nerfs that are sure to liven up the meta.

Article continues after ad

Speaking of meta, the best Hunter builds, Titan builds, and Warlock builds are often decided by Exotic armor and Exotic weapons. The meta for each class has been stale for some time now, but these new additions in Revenant Act 1 are sure to change that.

If you want to know more about what’s around the corner, here are all of the new Exotics that are being added in Episode Revenant, as well as their unique effects and perks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

New Exotic Armor

Mask of Fealty – Hunter Exotic

Bungie

Mask of Fealty is a new Hunter Exotic helmet that is designed with Stasis builds in mind, which is great as Episode Revenant is very much a Stasis-focused season. It allows Withering Blade (Stasis melee ability) to ricochet, create Stasis crystals, and even add clear if you shatter enemies with it.

Here’s the official description of the armor’s exotic perk:

Null Factor: Withering Blade hits and bounces create a small Stasis Crystal and refund a portion of melee energy. Using Withering Blade to shatter crystals or frozen targets releases a spread of Withering Blades.

Blastwave Striders – Titan Exotic

Bungie

Blastwave Striders is the new Titan Exotic leg armor that is charged up by getting explosive weapon final blows (Rocket Sidearms, Grenade Launchers, Rocket Launchers, etc.) to unleash a devastating wave of energy and several Stasis Crystals. It is effectively the Stasis version of Hazardous Propulsion, another Exotic that was released in The Final Shape.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the official description of the armor’s exotic perk:

Blastwave Striders: “Gain resistance to your explosives. Defeat targets to charge this armor. Once charged, slide or deal explosive self-damage to rocket jump backward and blast deadly shrapnel projectiles that spawn Stasis crystals on impact. Charged rocket jumps grant Frost Armor.”

Rime-Coat Raiment – Warlock Exotic

Bungie

Rime-Coat Raiment is the new Warlock Exotic chest armor that enhances Stasis turrets by giving them more range and adding a Stasis crystal storm that both slows and freezes combatants who stand in your way. Basically, it makes Stasis Turrets even better, which is pretty incredible given how strong they already are.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the official description of the armor’s exotic perk:

Bleak Domain: “Your Bleak Watcher turrets are enhanced with extended range and are surrounded by Stasis crystals and a storm. While standing in the storm, you are granted icicles over time. Icicles activate when you fire your weapons, applying Slow to targets they hit.”

New Exotic Weapons

Alethonym – Exotic Grenade Launcher

Aztecross

Alethonym is the new seasonal Exotic and a Stasis Grenade Launcher. It is the second GL that uses primary ammo after Fighting Lion, but that’s about where the similarities end. This newcomer is not only a great add-clear weapon, but it can also create ammo bricks using its two Exotic perks, making it a top-tier option in high-end content.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the official description of the weapon’s exotic perks:

Harvester Spike: “This weapon fires a Harvester Spike projectile. Dealing final blows with this weapon creates a single Vestige at the target’s location. Impaling more powerful combatants with the projectile creates a steady stream of Vestiges from the target.”

“This weapon fires a Harvester Spike projectile. Dealing final blows with this weapon creates a single Vestige at the target’s location. Impaling more powerful combatants with the projectile creates a steady stream of Vestiges from the target.” Vestigial Alchemy: “This weapon gains energy when picking up Vestiges. R Press with at least 50% energy to cause your next projectile to create ammo bricks for you and your allies on impact. Special bricks are created at 50% energy while Heavy bricks are created at 100% energy.”

Ice Breaker – Exotic Sniper Rifle

Bungie

Ice Breaker is the new dungeon Exotic that will be available from Vesper’s Host. This Stasis Sniper Rifle was iconic in the original game, and now it is debuting in Destiny 2. Much like the old version, this gun generates its own ammo and can deal area of effect damage, but that’s not all, as Bungie also teased a new perk that will enhance the gun if you break Stasis Crystals, literally becoming the Ice Breaker.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We don’t know the official descriptions of these perks yet, but Bungie is expected to reveal more closer to the dungeon’s release. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when more is unveiled about the iconic Sniper Rifle’s return.

If you want to know more about Destiny 2, check out the best PvE Weapons and best PvP weapons to use right now. Also, you’ll want to check out where Xur is this week and what Dungeon & Raid is featured for a chance to unlock even more Exotics.