Destiny 2 Season of the Defiance: Release date, content, story, more

Even when Destiny 2 releases a major expansion such as Beyond Light and The Witch Queen, Bungie still introduces all players to a brand new season alongside it. For Lightfall, we’re receiving Season of the Defiance, here’s everything we know about the new Season dropping with Lightfall.

Lightfall is right around the corner. With so little time left before the continuation of the Light and Dark saga, players are getting ready to head to Neomuna and take down Calus. However, there’s more going on in the universe at home, with Season of the Defiance telling the tales of the ground war on Earth.

Like other seasons, it’s likely Season of the Defiance will host its own various seasonal offerings to players. This makes it a great alternative to exploring Neomuna and also gives players who finish Lightfall more content to complete.

With that being said, here’s everything we currently know about Season 20 of Destiny 2, Season of the Defiance.

Contents

Destiny 2 Season of the Defiance release date

Destiny 2’s Season of the Defiance will release with Lightfall on February 28, 2023.

As per usual, it’ll begin on the weekly reset, occurring at 5 PM GMT/10 AM PT/1 PM ET.

Season of the Defiance will end sometime in late May, with full details yet to be confirmed. Season of the Defiance will be swapped out for Season of the Deep.

Season of the Defiance content

Seasonal Activity

Like every other season in Destiny 2, Season of the Defiance will release some form of seasonal activity for players to complete. This seasonal activity will grant players rewards related to the season and generally speaking, will be required for progressing the seasonal story.

It’s unknown what form of activity the Season of the Defiance activity will be, but it could be a public event similar to Season of the Haunted, or a matchmade activity like Ketchcrashes or Heist Battlegrounds.

Umbral Engrams and Energy

Bungie has been making major strides in recency with massive quality-of-life changes for a lot of their systems. Another system they’re looking to change with Season of the Defiance is Umbral Engram and Umbral Energies.

Bungie is planning on getting rid of both the Umbral Engram and Umbral Energy systems completely. According to a TWAB, Bungie is aiming on “reducing complexity within our progression systems. This means fewer competing currencies to earn”. As such, all Umbral Engrams and Umbral Energy will be removed going onward from Season of the Defiance.

Instead of Umbral Engrams, we’ll be receiving Seasonal Engrams. These Engrams will be held on the Seasonal Vendor, rather than player inventories. This means managing your Engram inventory will become much easier going into future seasons.

Bungie Season of the Defiance will tell the tales of the ground war on Earth.

Umbral Energy will also be removed, meaning that players will only need a Seasonal Engram and Glimmer to focus for gear.

Seasonal Currency

Seasonal Currency will also be receiving a rework with Season of the Defiance. Bungie has stated that they’ll no longer be asking players to “unlock a chest at the end of every seasonal activity.”

Instead, Bungie will be introducing singular keys that players can use to unlock chests at the end of seasonal activities. These chests will offer better rewards to players that can unlock them, whilst making them no longer mandatory when finishing a seasonal activity. As such, Bungie will be improving the rewards gained from completing a seasonal activity, and are implementing the chests as true bonuses. Keys will be dropped via seasonal content as well, meaning players will no longer need to play outside of the season to reap the rewards.

Bungie Season of the Defiance will likely have a Season Activity.

Vendor Updates

Bungie has also stated that they’d be reducing the total upgrades for Seasonal Vendors in Season of the Defiance. Due to the reduction, these vendor upgrades will have a larger effect and also impact the way the player interacts with the Seasonal Activity.

Furthermore, Bungie is looking to simplify their naming system for seasonal items, systems and currencies. They have stated in their TWAB they’re looking to increase time spent playing versus time spent understanding what the various seasonal items do.

Season of the Defiance story and characters

According to Bungie’s ViDoc for Lightfall, Season of the Defiance is about the ground war back on Earth. It’ll contain the story about story characters defending Earth against Calus’ Shadow Cabal legions.

Bungie Season of the Defiance will be dropping with Lightfall.

As far as we know, Season of the Defiance’s story will showcase Amanda Holliday, Devrim Kay, Crow, Mithrax, and Petra Venj.