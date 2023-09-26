How to get free Cyberware mods in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberware, although a crucial part of the game when Cyberpunk 2077 launched, has enjoyed a significant overhaul making it even more prominent in Phantom Liberty, and you can use mods to enhance or alter them. To save some eddies, here’s how to get free Cyberware mods in Cyberpunk.

Cyberware makes customization in Cyberpunk 2077 stand out from any other RPG, as you can live out your fantasy of becoming a mechanized killing machine if you wish.

Of course, there are also downsides to this, as Phantom Liberty brings a cyberpsychosis-risk system into play, where too much Cyberware risks your character becoming too much for your puny human brain to handle.

Additionally, like weapons and armor, you can modify Cyberware with mods. These mods can change damage types, increase attack speed and damage, reduce cooldowns, and more. While you can buy these mods, it’s also possible to stock up on them for free.

Looting Cyberware mods for free

To snag yourself some mods without needing to pay up for them, make sure you’re taking advantage of the enemies you leave in your wake.

CD Projekt Red

Taking down enemies will make them loot-able, and particularly if you spot a purple or gold square icon above their corpse, it’s a good sign that you need to rummage through their belongings. After all, they don’t need them anymore.

Often, here you will find one or more Cyberware mods in their possession, which you can simply take, either to use or sell.

Hacking and claiming airdrops

CD Projekt Red You have to hack these airdrops to claim the loot.

The second way to get your hands on high-tier Cyberware mods in Phantom Liberty, for free, is by looting airdrops in Dogtown. You’ll see these cargo crashing routinely at different sites emitting red smoke, turning those areas quite intense and hostile. All you need to do is take those enemies down, hack the airdrop, and loot everything.

The occurrence of Cyberware mods in airdrops depends upon luck but is a great way to get the mods for free.

Also, as a bonus tip, be on the lookout for enemies with skulls above them. While they may be a tougher fight, a few quickhacks, and a few shots later, they will be ripe for pillaging.

If the mods you loot can apply to some of the cyberware you have equipped, then you can simply use them for yourself. If not, either keep them for later or sell them to a vendor.

So, those are the quickest and easiest ways to get your hands on Cyberware mods for free in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. For more guides on the new expansion, check out our coverage:

