Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update makes heartbreaking addition to romances

Cyberpunk 2077’s latest and last update has brought a whole host of even more content in the wake of the Phantom Liberty DLC, but it’s the small details in the romance options that will turn the most heads.

The 2.1 update has added a train system, improved motorcycle combat, a more accessible radio system and several other features to Cyberpunk, which is still fresh off the release of the widely-acclaimed Update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty DLC.

Article continues after ad

Many of these changes, most notably the access to a fully functional rail cart system, have been longstanding requests from the community, but it’s the addition of new romance options with the game’s potential flames that is having the most impact on players.

Article continues after ad

CD Projekt Red

For anyone who’s made it through the whole of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, one particular song will invoke a wave of emotions, and the devs clearly know this, because I Really Want To Stay At Your House is the song of choice when you start dancing with your romance.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Cyberpunk 2077’s new romance options will bring players to tears

Body Heat Radio enjoyers will immediately be familiar with this track, seeing as it’s become something of a calling card among the Edgerunner fanbase and the Cyberpunk 2077 as a whole. It underpins some of the most heartwrenching moments of the hit 2022 show, so it’s only fitting that it plays an important part in V’s romance as well.

Article continues after ad

If you choose to invite your partner over to one of the several apartments V can rent in Night City, and choose to dance with them, this will be the track that plays. To make things even more thematic, the mission title is the same as the song, which makes sense seeing as they’re staying at your house.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Cyberpunk 2077, check out our complete rundown of everything included in the 2.1 update.