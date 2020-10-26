Every Cyberpunk 2077 character class and what they do - Dexerto

Night City’s districts and sub-districts are infested with the stench of crime and turf warfare. This disturbance is perpetuated by the eight main gangs in Cyberpunk 2077’s world. So we thought we’d analyze Cyberpunk 2077’s gang system, with details on each gang, where they are based, and the potentially devastating implications for the player.

Whilst the primary focus for Cyberpunk 2077 is leveled at its stunning graphics, multi-faceted gameplay, and dystopian world, more attention needs to be brought to the gangs that are based all across Night City. After all, they are the cause for so much of Night City’s angst and failings.

With eight different gangs operating across the map, it’s going to be impossible not to encounter them during your playthrough. Especially since your Lifepath you select at the start of the game will drastically influence how certain gangs perceive you.

Your Lifepath will determine your fate

So just to talk about the aforementioned Lifepath, you can have your character – V – start out on one of three different paths: Nomad

Street Kid

Corpo Whichever one you decide on, it will present to you a different prologue introduction. As for the rest of the game, well different paths will alter your standing with gangs – for better or for worse. You can’t ever align yourself with one gang and dedicate yourselves to them, but you can decrease your chances of a bullet in the head or a knife in the back. It’s a limiting but understandably isolating set of rules which forces the player to always be on guard. Your lifepath will inevitably have great consequences on the game’s narrative, the characters around you, and will ultimately affect the circumstances surrounding the game’s conclusion. Cyberpunk 2077 gang system explained The game seems to use a system akin to The Outer Worlds, or Fallout’s, reputation system in which your actions for one faction/gang could inadvertently rub someone else the wrong way. For example, if you kill enough members of the Voodoo Boys, they will eventually become very hostile towards your character. Apparently, it may not tarnish that relationship forever, but they will do more than just keep an eye on you. Another familiar trait in Cyberpunk’s gang system is the choices you make throughout the game. Similarly to the Telltale games and of course The Witcher 3 itself – your actions will have consequences that won’t be apparent until many hours into the game. Read More: Cyberpunk 2077 stands by streamers amid Twitch DMCA controversy Apparently, each gang in Night City is accompanied by their own set of laurels and ideologies which, again, will be an influencing factor in whether or not you get off on the wrong foot with them. Let’s now take a look at each gang in a bit more detail and see where you can find them, and how problematic they could be.

Moxes

The history of the Moxes is a rather sad one.

The gang was formed after Elizabeth “Lizzie” Borden – a strip club owner that was protective of her workers – was killed by the Tyger Claws. The attack was provoked due to Lizzie avenging the death of one of her workers by killing the people involved and hanging their bodies at the front of her club.

Her former club is now a braindance club, which generates their income, and the gang is arguably the least-threatening group as they don’t control anywhere and tend to stay as a protective collective. Although if anyone tries to invade their patch or mess with any of Moxes’ workers – particularly from the Tyger Claws, then there may be some trouble.

Location: Watson District

Maelstrom

A volatile, combat gang that have an affinity for everything robotic and are always trying to improve the strength of metal, instead of “weak” human skin.

Many of the Maelstrom have succumbed to Cyberpsychosis – seeing humans as weak and inferior to robots – as their body has become overloaded with advanced cybernetics and augmentations. The gang’s thirst for great enhancements has caused them to increase the severity of their crime to increase their gain. They are possibly the most dangerous gang.

An official quote from their leader – Royce – says:

“And who the f**k’re you to say what can and can’t be?”

Location: Watson District

Tyger Claws

The Tyger Claws have abandoned their laurels and expanded into one of Night City’s largest gangs.

Owning a vast empire of nightclubs, bars, restaurants, casinos, etc the Tyger Claws have risen from the lowly-depths of a small gang to now operating many fronts for human trafficking, prostitution, money-laundering, and much more.

The group is immediately identifiable due to their tattoos, augmentations (a trait of their modernization), bikes, and tattoos. They are a fearsome gang that will attack in numbers, and they adopt a way of life similar to that of the Yakuza.

Location: Westbrook and Watson

Voodoo Boys

A ruthless cult of crazies with no regard for life…or planning it seems.

The Voodoo Boys essentially act impulsively with very little forethought for planning and will drug, rape, and kill anyone they feel like. Their ideologies are highly inconsistent and their rituals are twisted and perverse.

Operating exclusively in Pacifica, their numbers are low – despite University students trying to join and their crimes mainly revolve around hacking. Whether it’s accessing classified data and selling it off to the highest bidder, or just obtaining virtual currency.

Location: Pacifica

Valetinos

Their mission statement is simple: Find a woman, and take them.

Now, it’s clear that the Valentinos have very little appreciation for modern-day principles such as equality, feminism, or anything that hinders their desire to copulate.

They aren’t based in one specific location, they all proudly show-off their gang tattoos, and in order to attract desirable females they’ll show off their expensive gold jewelry.

The Valentinos are about as harmless as Nighty City gangs come. But their numbers venture into the thousands, so don’t challenge them or they will be able to overwhelm you. But quite simply, they run a whole host of legitimate businesses, they also dip into the nastier sides of business, and occasionally meet up to discuss their latest sexual escapades.

Location: Heywood, The Glen, Wellsprings, Vista Del Rey

6th Street

Another gang that set out with honorable principles, and descended into self-preservation and self-satisfaction.

Formed after the 4th Corporate War – a large-scale war between the CINO and OTEC corporations – the 6th Street formed to aid the overworked and hapless NCPD. But time has swayed their principles and now they’re a traditional racketeering gang that demands protection money.

They’ve also evolved into stealing, smuggling, and other illicit activities.

Location: Santo Domingo and Heywood

Animals

An animalistic group that scoffs at the notion of cyberware and instead pumps their body full of every body enhancer available.

Whilst the Maelstrom favors the maximization of robotic enhancements, the Animals want to resemble original Batman comics Bane and be as jacked up humanly possible. Their dinner is usually an exquisite 3-course meal of testosterone, steroids, and “The Juice” – situated in a charming venue called a gym.

Their constant desire to prove their toughness and stand atop the food chain leads to conflict with every gang. Underground cage fighting, homebrewed drugs, and protection jobs source their income.

Location: Pacifica

Aldecaldos

When Mad Max meets everyone else.

The Aldecaldos are regarded as the first true Nomad group and are mainly based across the Badlands. The name derives from Juan Aldecaldo – the founder – and after initially leaving the US, he returned, bringing with him a larger extended family of Nomads.

As Badlanders, the Aldecaldos will naturally scavenge what they can. They will gladly take part in the selling of bootleg goods and smuggling. Although they are the friendlier of the Badlands gang presence and can be considered, somewhat, to be allies if the partnership is right.

A great example of how the Cyberpunk 2077 gang system can work to your advantage.

Location: Badlands

Wraiths

If the Aldecaldos are the heaven of the Badlands, then say hello to hell.

The Wraiths are a dark bunch that will make their move at night to capitalize on any vulnerable people. Their leader is literally called “Dogkiller” after all, they never sound like they are going to be the friendliest bunch.

Unsurprisingly the Wraiths have a history with the Aldecaldos and clash with them frequently. The Wraiths fund their living by carrying out raids and occasionally extorting people in Night City for all they can.

Location: Badlands

Gangs of Night City Video

For an extended look at each gang in Night City, check out this official video from CD Projekt Red giving further details on each gang.

Read more: Cyberpunk 2077 full Night City map guide: Locations and Districts

Timestamp 0:42 for the first gang’s introduction.

So there you have it folks. Hopefully this has answered a lot of questions about Cyberpunk 2077’s gang system. We’ve covered all the main bases here and you should hopefully a great idea of who to interact with. Plus who to expect conflict with.

We have more great Cyberpunk 2077 content coming your way so keep a close eye out for it!