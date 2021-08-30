How to get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077

Finding custom gear within the immense world of Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the best aspects of the game, and many of you are going to be searching for these handy set of Gorilla Arms that will increase your combat rating!

While the release of Cyberpunk 2077 was one that underwhelmed fans at the initial launch, CD Projekt Red has been consistently updating the game over the last nine or so months, and it still bolsters a steady player base.

With many of you perhaps jumping into the game for the very first time, the number of weapons that can be used within combat is staggering at first glance.

But, there’s some weapons that players are going to want to snag, as not only are they useful in combat, they also look rather cool for your character.

One of these is the Gorilla Arms, and we’re going to run over how to obtain them within Cyberpunk 2077.

Where to find Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077

Over the course of the game your playable character, V, will unlock certain upgrades and amazing tech that’ll strengthen their ability in combat. The Gorilla Arms offer players 159-184 damage depending on the rarity you obtain.

Additionally, you’ll gain an increase in your overall physical damage, attack speed, and your enemies will have a 20% chance to bleed after you hit them with these arms. So, it may be worth your trouble to go out of the way to find them.

If you’re looking to snag your own set, there’s two ways you can go about purchasing the legendary version of the Gorilla Arms. First, you’ll be able to purchase them from the Ripperdoc within the Downtown portion of the main city within Cyberpunk.

The other location is going to be the Ripperdoc located in Heywood, and before you venture out to these locations, it’s good to know how much cash you’re going to need to spend on these arms.

The price is going to depend on the rarity you opt to purchase, and we’re going to run over how much each of them are down below.

Rare $15,200

Epic $25,250

Legendary $100,250



So, a hefty price tag if you’re looking to obtain king of the crop, but it’ll be well worth it. After all, the Gorilla Arms are a lot of fun to use within Cyberpunk 2077, and also pack quite the punch.