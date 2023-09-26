Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All side quests and gigs

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has several side quests and gigs that will provide you with an immersive experience. Here is a list of all of those side quests and gigs that you can undertake within the expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty provides an amazing experience to the players. The main story for Phantom Liberty takes you to Dogtown and opens up a brand new way to play and enjoy this game.

However, alongside the main story of Phantom Liberty, you will also get access to a multitude of side quests and gigs. These will further enhance the experience and make the expansion feel more complete.

Here is a list of all the side quests and gigs that you can undertake in Dogtown.

CD PROJEKT RED Phantom Liberty has a plethora of side quests and gigs to undertake

All side quests and gigs in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty added a significant number of side quests and gigs to the game. The same has been listed in the following sections:

Side Quests in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Tomorrow Never Knows

No Easy Way Out

Balls to the Wall

Push it to the Limit

Money for Nothing

Dazed and Confused

Shot by Both Sides

Addicted to Chaos

Corpo of the Month

The Show Must Go On

Voodoo Treasure

Run This Town

Gigs in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Dogtown Saints

Prototype in the Scraper

Treating Symptoms

Waiting for Dodger

The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman

Spy in the Jungle

Talent Academy

Go Your Own Way

Heaviest of Hearts

Roads to Redemption

There you have it, this is all you need to know about the Phantom Liberty side quests and gigs. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

