Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All side quests and gigs
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty has several side quests and gigs that will provide you with an immersive experience. Here is a list of all of those side quests and gigs that you can undertake within the expansion.
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty provides an amazing experience to the players. The main story for Phantom Liberty takes you to Dogtown and opens up a brand new way to play and enjoy this game.
However, alongside the main story of Phantom Liberty, you will also get access to a multitude of side quests and gigs. These will further enhance the experience and make the expansion feel more complete.
Here is a list of all the side quests and gigs that you can undertake in Dogtown.
All side quests and gigs in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty added a significant number of side quests and gigs to the game. The same has been listed in the following sections:
Side Quests in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
- Tomorrow Never Knows
- No Easy Way Out
- Balls to the Wall
- Push it to the Limit
- Money for Nothing
- Dazed and Confused
- Shot by Both Sides
- Addicted to Chaos
- Corpo of the Month
- The Show Must Go On
- Voodoo Treasure
- Run This Town
Gigs in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty
- Dogtown Saints
- Prototype in the Scraper
- Treating Symptoms
- Waiting for Dodger
- The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman
- Spy in the Jungle
- Talent Academy
- Go Your Own Way
- Heaviest of Hearts
- Roads to Redemption
There you have it, this is all you need to know about the Phantom Liberty side quests and gigs.
