Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained: Netrunner, Solo, and Techie

Choosing the right playstyle for your Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough is going to pivot some of the ways the game interacts with you. But, it’s best to get a quick understanding of how these classes work, along with the differences between them all.

CD Projekt Red’s first major release since The Witcher 3 was one of the most anticipated games to come out in a couple of years, and while Cyberpunk 2077 faltered at first, it has steadily started to rebound.

The game has been receiving major updates since it was released in December of 2021, and now more and more of you are jumping into the action.

But, there’s a ton of content within the game, and even at the onset you’ll be prompted with a pretty tricky decision, and this comes in the form of what class you should play.

We’re going to run over all the differences between the three classes in Cyberpunk 2077!

What are the three classes in Cyberpunk 2077?

Since the game released, players can choose to go in on three classes you’ll be able to choose from when making a character in Cyberpunk. All of these differ, and the choice you make will structure your character’s ability chart slightly.

They’ll be centered around the playstyle you want to take within the game, and some of them may be more attracting as opposed to other ones. Below is a rundown of all three classes within the game and how they differ from one another.

Solo

The Solo class is the only one out of the three that isn’t going to be catered towards hacking as much. Instead, you’ll be able to take down enemies with ease, as the fighting attributes within this class are far superior than others.

They’re weapon specialists, and experts in utilizing all types of combat to get the job done, which is a factor many of you may be leaning towards.

Netrunner

Essentially the direct opposite of Solo’s, Netrunner’s are some of the best hackers within Night City. They’ll be able to dive into nearly any system within the game, and will be ideal if you’re looking for a slower approach compared to a Solo playstyle.

Techie

Last but not least, Techie’s are more known for crafting and creating their own solutions to problems within Cyberpunk. They’re going to be useful if you have an interest in using the world of Night City to your advantage.

You’ll be able to manifest some deadly creations to take down your enemies, and it’ll be helpful for when your need to lure some opponents into a trap!

What class should I choose in Cyberpunk 2077?

While all of these options are intriguing to the right player, it really is up to you which class you should choose. They aren’t going to change the game drastically, but the class you do choose is going to alternate your skill tree during the game.