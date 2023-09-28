Best Cyberpunk 2077 merch in 2023

With this Cyberpunk 2077 merch, you can capture all the flashiness of Night City with none of the deadly drawbacks.

With the release of its Phantom Liberty expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 is truly back in business. Finally shaking off the dark cloud that had blanketed its reputation since launch, Cyberpunk is ready to step into the spotlight once more.

To celebrate the launch of Phantom Liberty, we’ve compiled a selection of the best Cyberpunk 2077 merch out there. From gaming in comfort to learning more about the world of Night City, there’s an option here for everyone. So get out there and rep your ‘runner status, choom, we promise it’ll be worth your while.

Cyberpunk 2077: Dark Horse Deluxe Johnny Silverhand Action Figure

Dakr Horse/CD Projekt Red

Johnny and V may not start out as the best of friends in Cyberpunk 2077, but dangerous circumstances force their reluctant partnership to evolve and deepen. Whether you love Johnny or you hate him, there’s no doubt that his story has a huge impact on your Cyberpunk playthrough.

Given V’s status as a customizable character, Johnny Silverhand is arguably the most recognizable character attached to the franchise. Keanu Reeves played a huge part in the game’s marketing, and Johnny has become an iconic figure in gaming in the years since, almost indistinguishable from the Cyberpunk brand itself.

Fittingly for the star of the show, Johnny is headlining our selection of Cyberpunk merch. This figure stands proud on a Samurai emblem base stand, a great fit for wherever you decide to place him.

The figure itself is impressively detailed, accurately recreating Johnny’s in-game appearance, including his iconic pistol and robotic arm. The eternal rocker comes equipped with a guitar and combat vest, ready to play to a crowd or take the fight right to Arasaka’s door.

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team Graphic Novel Paperback

CD Projekt/Miguel Valderrama

Cyberpunk 2077 is a colossal game, an RPG with real meat on its bones, with a dynamic and expansive world to explore. But even then, the setting is so detailed that you’ll run into parts of it that you wish you could visit in more depth.

Cyberpunk’s graphic novels do great work in expanding the world of Cyberpunk 2077, giving you a look at aspects of Night City life that are otherwise only hinted at in the base game.

Trauma Team has a small but crucial role to play in both Cyberpunk 2077 and the acclaimed Edgerunners anime. While their screen time may be limited, they certainly have a big impact on players, setting the scene and expanding on the casual corporate brutality of the Cyberpunk world. Now, you can see the inner workings of Trauma Team in this thrill-ride comic collection from acclaimed author Cullen Bunn and artist Miguel Valderrama.

Cyberpunk 2077 Secretlab TITAN Evo chair

Secretlab

Ready to really lock in and spend some time with Phantom Liberty, but feel like you can’t quite focus? If you’re looking for the most comfortable, engaging experience possible, the Cyberpunk 2077 Secretlab TITAN Evo chair will set you up for the long-awaited DLC in style.

Secretlab chairs are renowned for their performance and comfort, and the Cyberpunk 2077 model is no different. Featuring back support, adjustable height, reclining, and more, this Secretlab chair has everything you need to game in comfort for hours on end. Befitting Cyberpunk’s corpo-run world – it’s also an excellent piece of office kit. Whatever your reason, if you’re spending a decent chunk of time sitting around, there’s no better way to do it than with this Cyberpunk edition seat.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition

CD Projekt/Microsoft

While Cyberpunk’s initial console launch was a notoriously rocky one, the release of the 1.5 patch brought stability, improved performance, and next-gen accessibility. Far removed from its difficult beginnings, the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are a wonderfully engaging way to play the game.

This Xbox One wireless controller works flawlessly with Cyberpunk 2077, letting you comfortably engage in big-screen thrills. Featuring an inspired duel design, the controller blends the sleek steel look of corporate Arasaka with the beaten-up anarchy of Night City’s streets.

With custom button mapping and headset compatibility, this is a strong contender for the best controller you could use to dive into Cyberpunk 2077.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless Cyberpunk headset

SteelSeries

With the number of improvements that Cyberpunk has received over its lifespan, it’s worth investing in the best gaming experience possible. Graphical fidelity is one thing, but Cyberpunk 2077 has one of the most fully realized worlds in modern AAA gaming, and you should experience the best of its sounds as well as sights.

With the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless headset, you can settle into Cyberpunk 2077’s immersive soundscapes, the rattle of gunfire and the roar of engines right at home next to a radio’s hum, or the chatter of bright, big-screen ads. Not to mention kick back with the custom-recorded songs in one of the game’s many radio stations, too.

Alternatively, if you’re a more social gamer, there’s nothing stopping you from calling your friends while cruising around Night City’s neon-drenched streets. Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably more popular than ever, whatever your preferred style of play, these headphones will allow you to engage with it.

