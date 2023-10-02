All Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 skills and how to level them up
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update introduced a significant alteration to the game’s progression of skills. Up to five skills can be leveled up while completing gigs in Night City, allowing players to readily acquire them on the go. Here’s a list of all the skills and the easiest way to level them up.
The 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 marked a significant turning point for the game because it addressed many of the faults and concerns that players had voiced since the game’s first release in 2020. The RPG’s visuals, stability, and overall performance all received major upgrades, making them seamlessly playable across several devices.
In addition, the 2.0 update introduced a plethora of new features to the system for increasing one’s skills, which can be used to obtain a variety of advantages. In addition, the Skill Progression system has undergone a significant overhaul.
While some of the previous skills remain in the game, a few new ones have been added. Here is a list of all the skills in the game and how to easily level them up.
All skills in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
In update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077, Skills are essentially passive enhancements divided into five main categories: Headhunter, Netrunner, Shinobi, Solo, and Engineer.
Other than attributes and perks, these provide passive benefits to V in-game. Essentially, the newly added Skill Progression system replaces the previous Perks system, which also underwent an overhaul in the 2.0 update.
For example, the Headhunter skill increases headshot damage, whereas the Netrunner skill improves your quickhacking capabilities in and out of combat. Your skill level determines how powerful your character is in these five categories and how well-rounded your build is.
Consequently, the new Skill Progression system enables you to acquire certain stat boosts without spending points on perks. You can instead choose your character’s build independently and enhance your stats through Skills.
Each skill in Cyberpunk 2077 is now capped at Rank 60 until you acquire them while going around Night City. Each rank achievement grants your character an additional bonus.
Here are all of the skills and their respective Rank bonuses in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0.
Headhunter
- Rank 5: Decreases Visibility to Enemies by 10%.
- Rank 10: 10% Headshot Damage and 10% Damage Against Vulnerabilities
- Rank 15: +1 Perk Point
- Rank 20: No Weapon Sway When Crouched
- Rank 25: Decreases Visibility to Enemies by 10%
- Rank 30: 15% Headshot Damage and 15% Damage Against Vulnerabilities
- Rank 35: Gain a perk point
- Rank 40: Optical Camo Is Active While Grappling Enemies
- Rank 45: Decreases Recovery Time After a Throw by 30%
- Rank 50: 30% Faster When Crouch Walking and Crouch Sprinting
- Rank 55: Damage Bonus From Being Undetected Outside of Combat Persist for 3 Seconds After Entering Combat.
- Rank 60: 15% Optical Camo Charge when Neutralizing an Enemy in One of the Following Ways: During Focus Mode, During Deadeye Mode, With a Thrown Weapon.
Netrunner
- Rank 5: Increases RAM Recovery Rate by 5%
- Rank 10: Increases RAM by 1
- Rank 15: +1 Perk Point
- Rank 20: +20% Lock-On Range With Smart Weapons
- Rank 25: Increases RAM Recovery Rate by 5%
- Rank 30: Increases RAM by 1
- Rank 35: +1 Perk Point
- Rank 40: -20% RAM Cost For Quickhacks Used on Devices and Vehicles
- Rank 45: +15% Duration For Control and Convert Quickhacks. +5% Damage With Combat Quickhacks.
- Rank 50: +40% Duration For Overclock
- Rank 55: -10% Health Loss From Using Quickhacks During Overclock.
- Rank 60: When Active, Overlock Now Reveals Enemies Within 10 meters and Allows You To Quickhack Non-Netrunner Enemies Through Cover
Shinobi
- Rank 5: Increases Movement Speed by 5%
- Rank 10: -5% Stamina Cost From Dodging and Dashing
- Rank 15: +1 Perk Point
- Rank 20: Better accuracy after dodging or dashing
- Rank 25: Increased Accuracy For a Short Time After Dodging and Dashing
- Rank 30: Decreased stamina cost for dodging and dashing
- Rank 35: +1 Perk Point
- Rank 40: Increased Mitigation Chance The Faster You Move
- Rank 45: +25 Damage With Fast Attacks
- Rank 50: Air Dashing and Sliding Automatically Reload 20% of Your Equipped Weapon
- Rank 55: When Attacking From Midair or While Time Is Slowed, Low Stamina Does Not Affect Ranged Accuracy or Melee Attack Speed
- Rank 60: When Sandevistan is Active: +40 Crit Chance and No Stamina Cost For Any Type of Movement
Solo
- Rank 5: Increases Carrying Capacity by 50
- Rank 10: Increases Health by 10
- Rank 15: +1 Perk Point
- Rank 20: Fists and Gorilla Arms Have: +20% Damage and +20% Attack Speed. Fists also have a Chance to Apply Bleeding.
- Rank 25: Increases Carrying Capacity by 100
- Rank 30: Increases Health by 15
- Rank 35: +1 Perk Point
- Rank 40: +10% Crit Chance Against Enemies Within 5 meters
- Rank 45: +25% Damage With Strong Attacks and Quick Melee Attacks
- Rank 50: +25 Health After Performing a Finisher
- Rank 55: When Adrenaline Rush is Active, Adrenaline Decays 50% Slower and Cannot Decay Below 10%
- Rank 60: When Berserk Is Active: +30% Enemy Health Threshold to Perform Finishers, +50% Health From Performing Finishers, and +30% Berserker Duration
Engineer
- Rank 5: Increases Armor by 15
- Rank 10: Increases Cyberware Capacity by 5
- Rank 15: +1 Perk Point
- Rank 20: +10 Grenade Damage and Explosion Radius
- Rank 25: Increases Armor by 25
- Rank 30: Increases Cyberware Capacity by 10
- Rank 35: +1 Perk Point
- Rank 40: Increased Shock Chance From Charging a Tech Weapon or Electric Baton
- Rank 45: +15% Item Health Effectiveness
- Rank 50: +30% To All Cyberware Stat Modifiers
- Rank 55: 10% Damage With Bolt Shots and +40% Burn Chance With Bolt Shots. Chain Lightning Now Sets Enemies on Fire.
- Rank 60: When Fury is Active, You Occasionally Release an EMP Blast
How to level up Skill Progressions
Leveling up each skill category under the Skill Progression menu is quite simple early on. However, as is common in role-playing games, it will get harder and harder to level up a Skill Progression path.
In other words, you can get a lot of early Progression points in each major Skill category by accident, but if you want to go to the highest levels, you’ll need to focus on leveling up certain Skill Progression paths by doing specified acts during your gameplay.
Here’s each skill and how to level them up in the game.
Headhunter
Gaining experience in the Headhunter skill requires accomplishing specific goals while in combat. Getting headshots on enemies with any weapon is the best and the easiest way to level up the Headhunter Skill.
Netrunner
To level up Netrunner skills easily, hack everything you can along the way. Hacking terminals and other things around Night City can help you level up, but using quickhacks is the most reliable way to advance along this progression path.
Shinobi
Taking the Shinobi progression path requires you to adopt a ninja-like playstyle and make use of exotic weapons like Katanas, Machetes, Chainswords, and Mantis Blades. Shinobi points can also be earned through the use of assault rifles and SMGs, as well as using acrobatic moves such as running, dashing, sliding, and climbing.
Solo
The only way to advance in Solo is with close-range weaponry, such as Shotguns, LMGs, Clubs, Fists, Gorilla Arms, and other blunt melee objects. Since it’s a heavy-based skill, your progression and build in a melee-based approach will help you level up faster.
Engineer
Progression along the Engineer path includes adapting a unique combat style that is not limited to using guns, but also numerous types of thrown explosives and damage-over-time effects activated by elemental powers, as well as Smart Weapons, Projectiles, Cyberware, Bolts, and Crafting.
However, another quick way of leveling up skills is by acquiring Skill and Progression Shards around Night City or in Dogtown (Phantom Liberty)
What are Progression Shards and how to get them
In the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update, Progression Shards allow players to level up their abilities and perk quicker. You can also acquire Skill Shards from defeated foes, which increase your skill ranks.
However, if you own the Phantom Liberty DLC, you can purchase Progression Shards from a Junk Dealer in Dogtown to instantaneously raise your skill level. The dealer can be found in the Black Market inside EBM Petrochem Stadium, close to the fast travel point of the same name.
Approach the merchant and interact with him to access the inventory menu. There, you can purchase multiple progression shards for a certain quantity of Eurodollars each.
As soon as you purchase one, you will be granted skill category points or bonus perk points that can be spent on attributes. This is one of the quickest ways to level up your skills, but it comes at a price.
So, there you have it — that’s everything about the Skill Progression in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. For more about the game and the expansion, be sure to check our other content below:
