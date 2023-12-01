Everything coming to Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1: Metro System, New Cars & more

Wondering what’s coming in Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1? We’ve got you covered. Here’s everything we know about it, including the Metro System, new cars, and much more.

Since update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion were released, Cyberpunk 2077 has been among the titles with the most rapid ascent this year. Developer CD Projekt RED resurrected the player base and overhauled the entire game, following a lackluster debut in 2020, to provide fans with a more fulfilling experience.

Since then, the game has received a number of hotfixes, which have only served to satisfy the player base as it gradually transforms into what many have always envisioned. To survive in Night City and Dogtown, Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 offers more exciting features, such as the ability to customize your own build more extensively with V and select from a vast array of weapons.

CD PROJEKT RED The update 2.1 is set to bring new features to the core game.

The developers have now announced that they intend to release a second significant update, 2.1, which will include several long-awaited features. The update will be available with the December 5, 2023 release of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition.

Here’s a rundown of everything coming to Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.1.

Rideable Metro System in Night City

Although the initial 2018 trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 featured V riding a metro train in Night City, the game ultimately fell short of providing enthusiasts with a functional metro system. Furthermore, players were given optimism for the inclusion of the feature when Solomon Reed was spotted riding identical trains in the Phantom Liberty trailer but were ultimately let down.

CD Projekt RED NCART is the upcoming metro system in Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 update.

CDPR has now announced that update 2.1 will introduce NCART (Night City Area Rapid Transit), a rideable Metro system. This system will connect 19 stations along five distinct lines throughout the city. In addition, players will have the opportunity to interact with NPCs while seated and experiencing the train ride in its entirety.

Portable Radio for music on-the-go

Update 2.0 brought several new radio stations and tracks to Night City Radio. As you might enjoy listening to one of Johnny Silverhand’s hits or the Edgerunners OST while driving, 2.1 will let you listen to those as you walk around Night City or take a Metro Ride.

CD Projekt RED Players will be able to listen to radio on the go.

The update will add a Radioport that allows V to listen to the radio while exploring Night City on foot or riding the metro. It comes with adjustable volume and it will automatically turn off when game audio is crucial – during conversations or quests, for example.

Tougher Boss Fights

Although social media has been rife with images depicting players effortlessly defeating bosses, Adam Smasher in particular, CDPR has decided to present players with a challenge at this time. As stated by Paweł Sasko, the quest director for Cyberpunk 2077, the boss battles have been significantly enhanced in update 2.1.

CD Projekt RED Boss fights will be tougher than ever before.

For instance, certain players found Adam Smasher to be an easy enemy to defeat, despite perceiving a more vicious aspect of him in Edgerunners. In order to align the character’s level of menace with the power of his Sandevistan implants, CDPR has endowed him with additional capabilities that effectively manifest their potential.

New vehicles, car chases, and replayable races

Five new motorcycles from well-known manufacturers will be added to Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.1, in addition to a cabriolet version of Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche 911. The vehicle is a black and yellow duotone that has been upgraded with Night City technology in lieu of its original design.

CD Projekt RED A new version of Johnny’s Porsche will also be released.

In addition, players will be able to replay car races with Claire, as each race won will grant them an Autofixer discount. Car chases are an integral part of Night City, just as racing is.

In addition to more challenging car chase gigs, update 2.1 will also improve NCPD vehicles, making it more difficult to evade the law for criminal activities.

New Motorcycle tricks and abilities

After update 2.1, players will be able to perform tricks on their motorcycle, be it a wheelie, air flip or simply drifting. Moreover, players will also have the option to drive motorcycles in circles inside a construction pipe, making the biking experience more fun.

CD Projekt RED Players will be able to perform tricks with their motorcycle.

Additionally, the update adds the ability for V to throw knives and axes at enemies while riding a motorcycle, making driving combat an enjoyable experience in Night City.

Miscellaneous additions

Players will have new Accessibility options in update 2.1 which will enable more players to enjoy the game based on their comfort. Here’s a list of all the features coming to the game:

Larger Font sizes

Expanded HUD settings

Adaptive Triggers and Trigger Effect Intensity for PS5 controllers

Weapon Cycling to Arm Cyberware

Hacking Minigame Time Limit

CD Projekt RED The update will bring in a bunch of fresh Accessibility options.

In addition, new NPCs will be added to the RPG as a result of the update, with whom you may establish romantic relationships based on your decisions with V. And the best addition yet – new cats will be added for V to adopt or be friends with around Night City.

While there’s still a lot to discover for the upcoming update 2.1, we’ll keep you updated with the latest info right here. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

