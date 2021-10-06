Warzone Season 6 update: patch notes, map & weapon changes, classic Gulag returns

Warzone Season 6 is finally upon us and the final major patch before CoD Vanguard arrives is full of drastic changes and fresh content. From the return of the classic Gulag to new weapon tuning, here’s all there is to know.

Warzone Season 6 is almost here as the popular CoD Battle Royale is set to change in a number of key ways, introduce a heap of new equipment and cosmetics, all while paving the way for Vanguard’s implementation.

Not only does this seasonal update bring powerful weapons, significant map changes, and even the original gulag layout, but a few mysteries also await this time around. From the Halloween event to potential Vanguard crossovers, there’s plenty to look forward to.

With the full patch notes on the horizon, here’s everything you need to know about Warzone Season 6.

Warzone Season 6 release time and file sizes

Warzone Season 6 is scheduled to land on Wednesday, October 6 at 9PM PT. As soon as you’ve downloaded and installed the latest update, Season 6 and all its new content should be accessible right away.

Exact download sizes for the Season 6 patch remain a mystery for the time being. As soon as files go live, we’ll be sure to keep you updated here.

Warzone Season 6 map changes

As the final season with Verdansk, the original Warzone map is changing up quite a bit. Three POIs in particular have been tweaked to some degree.

First up are changes to Downtown and Stadium. Both have been impacted by seismic charges, shattering the ground as though an earthquake hit the area. Expect to see plenty of squads dropping into these hotspots early into the season.

Next is something entirely new in Season 6 as WWII Bunkers have been scattered under Verdansk. Similar to earlier bunkers last year, these are filled with high-tier loot, so you’ll definitely want to hunt them down.

Return of the original Gulag in Warzone Season 6

Perhaps the most alluring aspect of the Season 6 update is the return of the classic Gulag. After months on the sidelines as classic Black Ops maps had their layouts copied over in the Gulag, the very first design is back with a twist.

It won’t be identical to what you remember, but it should be close enough to capture the magic of the original Warzone 1v1 once again.

New weapons arrive in Warzone Season 6

Five new weapons will be made available over the course of Season 6 in Warzone. While some are set to make an impact a few weeks in, three are available on day one.

First up is the Grav Assault Rifle available in the new Battle Pass. Similarly, the .410 Ironhide Shotgun is another free unlock in Season 6. The final addition at launch is the Battle Axe that can be earned through a unique in-game challenge.

Warzone Season 6 The Haunting Event

Midway through Season 6, players are in store for another spooky takeover. This year’s Halloween-themed event, The Haunting, is set to frighten everyone from Tuesday, October 19 until Tuesday, November 2.

From unique skins to a set of in-game challenges, be sure to brush up on everything in the upcoming event.

Warzone Season 6 full patch notes

With the Season 6 update just hours away, we’ll keep you posted when the full patch notes become available.