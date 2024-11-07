Urzikstan returns to Warzone in BO6 Season 1, but with a twist

Fans expected Urzikstan to be the most recent version when Warzone officially integrates with Black Ops 6, but that isn’t quite the case.

As part of the Season 1 update on November 14, a new chapter of Warzone begins in Black Ops 6. A selection of MW2 and MW3 weapons, along with every BO6 gun, will be available, bringing the total to 177.

A new pool of Perk, Scorestreak, and Field Upgrade options will be available, as well as Omnimovement. At launch, Area 99 and Rebirth Island are available as Resurgence maps, and Urzikstan returns as the lone standard battle royale map.

Throughout Modern Warfare 3, Urzikstan received several updates with new locations and features. What we see in Black Ops 6, unfortunatley, won’t be the same.

Activision

Activision stated, “As development work to integrate Omnimovement and other Black Ops 6 innovations was highly involved, this version of Urzikstan is the one you remember from the earlier seasons of Modern Warfare III, with an intact Popov Power plant, and prior to bunker access, and the construction of the Atlas Superstore at Al-Sada Village.”

Fans will be disappointed by the exclusion of Atlas Superstore, which was only introduced in July as part of the Season 5 update. The iconic POI from the original Verdansk map became a popular landing spot.

So much so the development team created Superstore Resurgence as its own dedicated experience for the POI.

Players already criticized the Warzone development team for focusing too much on Resurgence updates at the expense of large map updates, and this latest development certainly won’t help that case.

Urzikstan fans at least have something to look forward to, as Warzone Ranked launches in Season 1 Reloaded. This marks the first time Ranked Play will be available in the standard battle royale format since MW2 in 2023.