All new Perks & Wildcards in Warzone after Black Ops 6 integration

Warzone Season 1 brings a host of new perks to the game as part of the long-awaited integration with Black Ops 6.

A new chapter of Warzone is about to begin, as all of the guns and omnimovement from BO6 make their way over to the Battle Royale for the first time. But it isn’t just the weapons that are moving over, the Perk system is also being overhauled, along with the addition of Wildcards.

So, here are all the Perks and Wildcards in Warzone following the Season 1 update.

Article continues after ad

All perks in Warzone & how to get them

Perk 1

Perk How to get Effect Grenadier Instant Explosive damage slows enemy health regeneration and movement speed. Throw equipment farther and see a previous of the trajectory. Dexterity Level 20 Reduced weapon motion while jumping, sliding, and diving. Take less fall damage. Scavenger Level 26 Start equipped with maximum reserve ammo for your primary weapon. Resupply ammo equipment, and plates from dead enemies. Survivor Level 47 Start regenerating health more quickly. Your allies revive you faster when you’re Downed. Veteran Season 1 event Reduce the negative effects of some enemy equipment. While aiming down sights reduce flinching and extend Hold Breath duration. Reflexes Season 1 Reloaded event Triggered explosives have a delay when sprinting past them.

Perk 2

Perk How to get Effect Quartermaster Instant Recharge equipment over time Bomb Squad Level 8 Reduces incoming explosive and fire damage. Spot enemy equipment and Killstreaks through walls. Tracker Level 29 See enemy footsteps. Bullets you fire briefly mark an enemy for you and your squad. Enemies that down you are automatically pinged. Sprinter Level 32 Can Tactical Sprint indefinitely. Cold-Blooded Level 41 Undetectable by AI targeting and thermal optics. Prevents some enemy recon Perks and effects. Quick Fix Level 50 Killing enemies or inserting armor plates immediately starts health regeneration. Can insert amor plates one-handed.

Perk 3

Perk How to get Effect Gung-Ho Instant Reduced movement penalties when reloading or using equipment. Reload while Tac Sprinting. Resolute Level 5 Taking damage from gunfire provides a boost to movement speed for a short duration. Ghost Level 17 Undetectable by enemy Radar Pings while moving. Cannot be detected by some devices. Birdseye Level 23 UAVs you call in are 25% larger and show the heading of the enemy for your squad. Detects players with Ghost. Tempered Level 35 Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three. Alertness Level 44 Sense when enemies are nearby. Tell when you are being aimed at by the enemy.

Lootable Perks

Perk Effect Irradiated While under the effects of the gas circle or equipment you will move faster, take reduced gas damage, and can insert armor plates. Shrouded Drop a Smoke Grenade when entering the downed state.

Activision

Warzone’s integration with Black Ops 6 marks the return of the Pick 3 Perk system, doing away with the packages of four seen in previous versions.

Just like in multiplayer, players can select three different Perks, one from each category, to equip to their loadout. The main difference is that Warzone doesn’t use Combat Specialities, so there’s no bonus reward for choosing effects that complement each other.

Article continues after ad

To make sure that BR remains balanced though, certain Perks have moved into different slots. For example, Ghost is Perk 3 in Warzone instead of Perk 1.

Article continues after ad

On top of your custom loadout, there are also two Perks that can only be found as ground loot in-game: Irradiated and Shrouded. These can’t be equipped beforehand, so you’ll need to open containers and search buildings if you want their effects too.

All Wildcards & how to get them

Wildcard How to unlock Effect Bandolier Level 15 Your loadout provides a Munitions Satchel. Overkill Level 24 Equip two primary or secondary weapons. Gunfighter Level 33 Equip three extra attachments to your Primary weapon. Battle Ready Level 38 Your loadout provides a UAV and Utility Box.

Black Ops 6 also brings Wildcards to Warzone for the first time. Only one of them can be equipped to your loadout, but they grant powerful bonuses like being able to run eight attachments or a free UAV.

Article continues after ad

You’ll also notice that Overkill is now locked behind a Wildcard too, rather than being applied as standard. So, if you like to run a Sniper Rifle and SMG to cover yourself at all ranges, you’ll need to get to Level 24 and equip it.

Article continues after ad

Those were all the Perks available to you, so all that’s left to do now is choose the right combination for both big map and Area 99, and pick one of the best guns in Warzone to run with them.