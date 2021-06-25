How Warzone’s Vanguard integration will work: vehicles, destructible map, more

New leaks surrounding 2021’s Call of Duty Vanguard have surfaced, detailing how the upcoming title will integrate with Warzone. From new gameplay features to an alleged release window, here’s everything we know.

We’re only a few months out from 2021’s CoD release, reportedly titled WWII Vanguard. Despite official intel being kept under wraps for now, plenty of leaks have already begun to surface.

One key focus for the upcoming title appears to be a major push through the ever-evolving Warzone. While nothing is yet official, information has slipped through the cracks to reveal new map features, vehicles, and more.

Here’s everything we know about Warzone’s purported integration with Vanguard.

Vanguard reportedly set to integrate with Warzone at launch

When Black Ops Cold War merged with Warzone, it did so a full month after the game’s release in 2020. This integration brought BOCW weapons over to the battle royale and unified progression across the board. However, a major map update wasn’t introduced until months later with the Season 3 patch in April 2021.

This time around, Warzone’s integration with the next mainline CoD release is reportedly set to go through much sooner, according to prominent insider Tom Henderson.

On the “exact same day Vanguard releases,” Warzone players will “be getting WWII integration in Warzone,” Henderson said. This means the new WWII Warzone map will allegedly launch right alongside Vanguard.

As for a specific release date, Henderson implied that “early November” is the current target for Vanguard’s launch.

Vanguard to introduce Warzone’s biggest map yet

Previous leaks already suggested that a new WWII-themed map was in the works for Warzone. Now, it’s rumored that the Vanguard integration will bring Warzone’s biggest map to date.

The new location is reported to be “significantly larger than Verdansk.” Rather than refresh the ongoing map, similar to Season 3’s transition to Verdansk ‘84, the new WWII-era battleground will apparently be something entirely new.

Vanguard bringing new vehicles to Warzone

To accommodate the considerably larger map, new vehicles are reportedly on the way to Warzone. While the current Berthas, helicopters and the like may carry over, some new additions are expected.

Henderson listed everything from planes, tanks, and even boats. Some could be permanent fixtures though others could be part of “limited-time events only.”

Destructible Warzone environments on Vanguard map

Last but not least, when Vanguard integrates with Warzone, we can expect to see “destructible environments to some degree,” according to Henderson.

Described in a similar fashion to “Rainbow Six Siege,” players will reportedly be able to “destroy walls and trees” throughout the new map.

There’s no telling just how extensive this destruction might be, though the CoD insider assured it won’t be anywhere close to the scale of a Battlefield game.