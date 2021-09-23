JGOD & Brazilian Warzone stars explain how JAK-12 can replace nerfed Gallo

After Call of Duty: Warzone’s September 23 patch nerfed the controversial Gallo SA12 shotgun, JGOD and some of Brazil’s biggest streamers think a deadly JAK-12 loadout might be the new meta.

The Warzone meta has been particularly diverse over the past few months, with the secondary options being especially mixed. After the popular OTs 9 got nerfed for a second time on September 15, many turned to the Gallo shotgun (and some, to the Bullfrog).

But, in a surprise September 23 patch, the Bullfrog and the Gallo also got nerfed — leaving many wondering where the secondary meta will land next.

The Gallo had become incredibly popular recently, with some tournaments even banning the gun because of its nasty damage output. With multiple nerfs to its range, JGOD and Brazilian Warzone stars TonyBoy and Sn4rFx are focusing on the JAK-12 as the new close-range killer.

New Warzone JAK-12 loadout after Gallo nerfs

For those who don’t know, Brazil’s Warzone scene has been much more proactive about weapon and item bans in custom tournaments for months now.

Since they’ve already banned the Gallo in their tourneys, it’s no surprise that TonyBoy was immediately ready with a new JAK-12 loadout once it got nerfed.

Brazilian JAK-12 loadout

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : ZLR J-2800 Influx

Laser : 5mW Laser

Rear Grip : Rubberized Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

Since I’m not fluent in Portuguese, the Rubberized Grip Tape is basically a guess based on how it looks (Google translates it to… dotted sticky tape). But, you get the gist of this gun. It’s heavy, easy to handle, and the Sleight of Hand helps make up for some mobility downgrades.

Vai mudar nada esse nerf, ate 3.5 metros continua dominante, os newba vai continuar ficar bugando escada, e no maximo vao lançar uma jak 12 pra suprir o dano de longa. https://t.co/9rsZWVOTMr — Sn4rFx (@Sn4rFx) September 23, 2021

Fellow Brazilian, Sn4rFx, was a little less certain of the JAK-12’s place in the meta — noting that the Gallo is still the strongest up to 3.5 meters. But he also mentioned that the JAK is the go-to if people want extra damage range.

JGOD, on the other hand, mentioned the guns briefly during his reaction video to the new patch: “We’ll find out if the Gallo is still broken or nerfed to the ground, and then people will maybe switch to the JAK-12 which is just as broken, but doesn’t have the mobility.”

As it stands, the Gallo’s still expected to be a nightmare up close, but, if you can withstand a mobility downgrade, it looks like the JAK might now be the best shotgun in Verdansk.