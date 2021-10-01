How to unlock the Battle Axe in Warzone and Cold War

The Battle Axe is a new melee that players can get their hands on during Season 6, so here’s how to unlock it in Warzone and Cold War.

With the launch of Season 6, players can grasp the brand-new Battle Axe. This joins the Hammer and Sickle as another melee that is coming this season and a long list of others that players can yield in the streets of Verdansk or the realms of Multiplayer.

While melees haven’t made their way into the Warzone meta or are the go-to for dropping a nuke in Cold War, they can still bring a trollish and fun way to play the game.

For players that are looking to bring a heavy hitter into Season 6, we’ve got everything you need to know about unlocking this in Warzone and Cold War.

How to unlock Battle Axe in Warzone & Cold War

The Battle Axe may be a bit tough to unlock. Players can unlock this by completing an in-game challenge, that will be revealed at a later date.

Another option is for players to purchase a blueprint for the Battle Axe from a bundle when it appears in the store later on in Season 6.

While there was nothing specific given to what the “in-game challenge” is, we can look at previous challenges to unlock melee weapons. One entailed killing an enemy with a melee that is disoriented or blinded by your Stun Grenade or Flashbang in 15 different completed matches.

With other melees like the Sai, Cane, and the Sledgehammer, is almost certain the Battle Axe will bring a new way to beat down enemies.

Get your hands on it when Season 6 drops on October 7. In the meantime, why not check out our other Warzone guides to help prepare yourself for the Season 6 festivities.

