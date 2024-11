All weapon buffs and nerfs in Black Ops 6 & Warzone Season 1 update

In Season 1, Black Ops 6 finally buffed shotguns and sniper rifles in Multiplayer, while Warzone improved MW2 and MW3 guns to be more viable in the loaded weapon pool.

In Warzone Season 1, there are 177 weapons to choose from between MW2, MW3, and BO6. Finding a balance will be a nightmare for the development team, but the first seasonal update takes a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, ARs have dominated Multiplayer. Treyarch responded by nerfing the class in the November 4 update, but then discovered that the weapons underperformed in Hardcore as a result.

This update amends that issue and brings sniper rifles and shotguns back into the fold with massive buffs across the board.

Warzone & BO6 weapon changes in Season 1

Warzone

First and foremost, all bolt-action sniper rifles and pump-action shotguns, while aiming down sights from MW2 and MW3 will have a one-shot headshot potential in their maximum damage ranges. This means sniper rifles, no longer need explosive ammunition to one-shot kill enemies, and shotguns should be competitive in the close-range meta.

In addition, Warzone removed the visual recoil from MW2 weapons. The development team also increased the bullet velocity and damage range of muzzles from both previous games and improved mobility benefits from underbarrel attachments.

And to the dismay of some, 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath rounds return in Season 1 for shotguns.

Here is the complete list of changes.

ARs

TAQ-56 (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 25.4 meters to 35.56. Medium Damage decreased from 29 to 28. Medium Damage Range increased from 40.64 meters to 46.99. Arm and Lower Torso modifiers increased from 1x to 1.15x.



ISO Hemlock (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 24.89 meters to 35.56. Minimum Damage increased from 21 to 24. Headshot modifier decreased from1.4x to 1.3x. Arm modifier increased from 0.95x to 1.16x. Leg modifier increased from 0.95x to 1.05x. Removed Medium Damage Range 2.



Kastov 762 (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 30.48 meters to 40.64. Medium Damage Range increased from 50.8 meters to 53.34. Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1.15x to 1x. Arm modifier increased from 0.96x to 1.15x. Leg modifier increased from 0.96x to 1x.



Kastov 545 (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 15.24 meters to 31.75. Medium Damage Range increased from 39.62 meters to 45.72. Minimum Damage increased from 20 to 23. Removed Medium Damage Range 2.



Kastov-74u (MWII) Max Damage Range increased from 25.4 meters to 31.75. Removed Medium Damage Range 2.



STB 556 (MWII) Max Damage Range increased from 25.4 meters to 29.84. Minimum Damage decreased from 23 to 22. Lower Torso and Legs Modifiers decreased from 1.1x to 1x. Removed Medium Damage Range 2.



FR Avancer (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 24.89 meters to 29.84. Removed Medium Damage Range 2. Magazine size increased from 25 to 30.



Tempus Razorback (MWII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 29.46 meters to 28.19. Medium Damage increased from 22 to 24. Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1x to 0.91x.



Lachman-556 (MWII) Max Damage Range increased from 30.48 meters to 34.29. Medium Damage increased from 24 to 26. Minium Damage increased from 18 to 20. Removed Medium Damage Range 2.



TR-76 Geist (MWII) Maximum Damage decreased from 34 to 31. Maximum Damage Range increased from 25.4 meters to 34.29. Medium Damage decreased from 31 to 27. Medium Damage Range increased from 36.83 meters to 45.72. Lower Torso modifier increased from 1x to 1.15x. Removed Medium Damage Range 2.



M4 (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 25.4 meters to 34.29. Medium Damage Range increased from 40.64 meters to 44.45. Headshot modifier increased from 1.05x to 1.2x. Upper Torso modifier increased from 1x to 1.1x.



Chimera (MWII) Lower Torso and Legs modifiers decreased from 1x to 0.95x.



M13B (MWII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 26.67 to 25.9. Medium Damage Range decreased from 45.72 to 38.1.



M13C (MWII) Maximum Damage increased from 27 to 28. Maximum Damage Range increased from 25.4 meters to 27.94. Medium Damage Range decreased from 40.64 meters to 39.37.



M16 (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 25.4 meters to 33.02. Jak Patriot Conversion Kit Maximum Damage Range decreased from 36.83 meters to 30.48. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 43.18 meters to 38.1. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 60.96 meters to 48.26.



STG44 (MWIII) Maximum Damage decreased from 32 to 28. Maximum Damage Range increased from 29.21 meters to 38.1. Medium Damage Range 1 damage decreased from 28 to 24. Medium Damage Range 1 increased from 44.45 meters to 50.8. Bullet Velocity decreased from 960m/s to 720m/s.



Holger 556 (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 50.8 meters to 40.64. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 60.96 meters to 50.8. Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1x to 0.95x.



MTZ-556 (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 40.64 meters to 35.56. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 60.96 meters to 50.8. Headshot modifier decreased from 1.3x to 1.25x.



MCW (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased 36.83 meters to 31.75. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 50.8 meters to 44.45.



BAL-27 (MWIII) Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 49.53 meters to 43.18. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 60.96 meters to 53.34. Bullet Velocity decreased from 800m/s to 740m/s.



BP50 (MWIII) Bullet Velocity decreased from 750m/s to 710m/s.



RAM-7 (MWIII) Bullet Velocity decreased from 780m/s to 720m/s.



SVA 545 (MWIII) Bullet Velocity decreased from 760m/s to 720m/s.



Battle Rifles

DTIR 30-06 (MWIII) Maximum Damage decreased from 45 to 38. Maximum Damage Range increased from 21.59 meters to 35.56. Removed Medium Damage Range 1 and 2 Bullet Velocity decreased from 900m/s to 810m/s.



SMGs

ISO 45 (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 8.89 meters to 10.16. Minimum Damage increased from 18 to 19. Headshot modifier decreased from1.3x to 1.2x. Arm modifier increased from 0.95x to 1x.



ISO 9MM (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 9.39 meters to 10.41. Medium Damage Range 1 increased from 13.97 meters to 17.78. Leg modifier increased from 0.99x to 1.1x.



FSS Hurricane (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 7.87 meters to 10.66. Headshot modifier decreased from 1.4x to 1.3x. Arm modifier increased from1.05x to 1.15x. Leg modifier decreased from 1.05x to 1x.



MX9 (MWII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 11.17 meters to 10.16. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 25.14 meters to 22.35. Minimum Damage increased from 18 to 19. Arm modifier increased from 0.99x to 1.1x. Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1.1x to 0.94x.



Minibak (MWII) Maximum Damage increased from 33 to 35. Maximum Damage Range decreased from 11.43 meters to 10.16. Medium Damage Range 1 damage increased from 28 to 29. Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1.1x to 1x.



Lachmann Sub (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 9.65 meters to 10.16. Medium Damage Range 1 increased from 15.49 meters to 17.78. Headshot modifier increased from 1.2x to 1.25x. Lower Torso modifier increased from 1x to 1.1x.



Vel 46 (MWII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 13.0 meters to 11.17. Headshot modifier decreased from 1.4x to 1.15x.



BAS-P (MWII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 19.43 meters to 11.43. Medium Damage Range 1 damage increased from 20 to 24. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 30.48 meters to 22.35. Minimum Damage increased from 16 to 19. Headshot modifier decreased from 1.3x to 1.2x.



PDSW 528 (MWII) Maximum Damage increased from 26 to 28. Maximum Damage Range decreased from 14.73 meters to 10.16.



Fennec 45 (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased 9.9 meters to 10.16. Medium Damage Range 1 increased from 15.74 meters to 17.78. Minimum Damage increased from 12 to 13. Lower Torso modifier increased from 1x to 1.1x.



Lachmann Shroud (MWII) JAK Decimator Conversion Kit Maximum Damage Range decreased from 13.46 meters to 10.16. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 20.57 meters to 17.78.



AMR9 (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 13.97 meters to 12.19. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 24.13 meters to 21.59. Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1.1x to 1x. Bullet Velocity decreased from 625m/s to 540m/s.



Superi 46 (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 12.7 meters to 10.66. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 25.4 meters to 18.79. Bullet Velocity decreased from 630m/s to 520m/s.



Rival-9 (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 15.24 meters to 11.68. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 25.4 meters to 19.3. Bullet Velocity decreased from 500m/s to 470m/s.



HRM-9 (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 12.7 meters to 11.93. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 24.13 meters to 19.05. Bullet Velocity decreased from 480m/s to 460m/s.



Striker 9 (MWIII) Maximum Damage increased from 27 to 28. Maximum Damage Range decreased from 11.17 meters to 10.16. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 22.86 meters to 17.78. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 35.56 meters to 25.4. Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1.1x to 1x. Bullet Velocity decreased from 560m/s to 500m/s.



Striker (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 14.47 meters to 11.17. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 26.67 meters to 20.32. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 35.56 meters to 27.94. Bullet Velocity decreased from 570m/s to 510m/s.



WSP-9 (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 15.49 meters to 11.93. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 23.36 meters to 19.81. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 33.02 meters to 26.67. Bullet Velocity decreased from 540m/s to 500m/s. Broodmother .45 Conversion Kit Maximum Damage Range decreased from 20.32 meters to 12.7. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 30.48 meters to 22.86.



RAM-9 (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 12.19 meters to 11.17. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 30.48 meters to 25.4. Bullet Velocity decreased from 500m/s to 450m/s.



Static-HV (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 13.97 meters to 11.17. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 25.4 meters to 20.32. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 35.56 meters to 30.48. Bullet Velocity decreased from 600m/s to 490m/s.



FJX Horus (MWIII) JAK Scimitar Conversion Kit Maximum Damage Range decreased from 18.08 meters to 12.19. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 32.69 meters to 21.59. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 50.29 meters to 30.48. Bullet Velocity decreased from 648m/s to 550m/s.



Shotguns

KV Broadside (MWII) JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit Headshot modifier decreased from 1.5x to 1.3x. Neck modifier decreased from 1.3x to 1.1x. Magazine Size increased from 20 to 40.



Haymaker (MWIII) Maximum Damage decreased from 36 to 23. Medium Damage Range 1 damage decreased from 23 to 18. Medium Damage Range 2 damage decreased from 18 to 14.



Lockwood 680 (MWIII) Maximum Damage decreased from 70 to 60. Maximum Damage Range decreased from 2.54 meters to 1.39. Lower Torso and Leg modifiers decreased from 1x to 0.9x. Medium Damage Range 1 damage decreased from 51 to 45. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 6.85 meters to 3.55. Medium Damage Range 2 damage increased from 30 to 35. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased 10.41 meters to 4.69. Medium Damage Range 3 damage set to 21. Medium Damage Range 3 set to 5.33 meters.



Reclaimer 18 (MWIII) Maximum Damage decreased from 70 to 60. Maximum Damage Range decreased from 2.54 meters to 1.01. Lower Torso and Leg modifiers decreased from 1x to 0.9x. Medium Damage Range 1 damage decreased from 51 to 45. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 6.85 meters to 2.54. Medium Damage Range 2 damage increased from 30 to 35. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 10.41 meters to 3.30. Medium Damage Range 3 damage increased from 20 to 21. Medium Damage Range 3 set to 4.57 meters.



» Light Machine Guns «

HCR 56 (MWII) Maximum Damage increased from 26 to 28. Maximum Damage Range increased from 34.29 meters to 38.1. Medium Damage increased from 24 to 25. Medium Damage Range decreased from 50.8 meters to 48.26. Bullet Velocity decreased from 840m/s to 715m/s.



556 Icarus (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 25.9 meters to 40.64. Headshot modifier decreased from1.4x to 1.2x. Arm modifier increased from 1.04x to 1.1x. Lower Torso modifier increased from1.04x to 1.1x. Bullet Velocity decreased from 840m/s to 675m/s.



RAPP H (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 35.56 meters to 45.72. Medium Damage decreased from 25 to 24. Minimum Damage decreased from 23 to 22. Headshot modifier decreased from 1.4x to 1.2x. Bullet Velocity decreased from 840m/s to 695m/s.



Sakin MG38 (MWII) Maximum Damage increased from 28 to 30. Maximum Damage Range increased from 33.27 meters to 39.37. Medium Damage increased from 26 to 27. Medium Damage Range decreased from 55.62 meters to 50.8. Lower Torso modifier increased from 1x to 1.05x. Bullet Velocity decreased from 840m/s to 725m/s.



RPK (MWII) Maximum Damage increased from 29 to 31. Maximum Damage Range increased from 28.19 meters to 50.8. Minimum Damage increased from 23 to 27. Lower Torso modifier increased from 1x to 1.1x. Removed Medium Damage Ranges 1 and 2.



RAAL MG (MWII) Maximum Damage increased from 33 to 38. Medium Damage increased from 30 to 35. Medium Damage Range decreased from 63.5 meters to 53.34. Minimum Damage increased from 28 to 30. Lower Torso modifier decreased from 1x to 0.9x.



TAQ Eradicator (MWIII) Minimum Damage decreased from 28 to 26. Bullet Velocity decreased from 840m/s to 675m/s.



Puleymot 762 (MWIII) Maximum Damage decreased from 40 to 36. Maximum Damage Range increased from 34.29 meters to 38.1. Minimum Damage decreased from 35 to 34. Bullet Velocity decreased from 810m/s to 700m/s. JAK Annihilator Bullpup Conversion Kit Maximum Damage Range decreased 27.94 meters to 24.89. Medium Damage Range decreased from 38.1 meters to 34.29.



TAQ Evolvere (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 36.83 meters to 33.02. Bullet Velocity decreased from 805m/s to 695m/s.



Kastov LSW (MWIII) Maximum Damage decreased 29 to 27. Maximum Damage Range increased 28.19 meters to 38.1. Medium Damage decreased from 27 to 24. Medium Damage Range increased from 35.56 meters to 53.34. Minimum Damage decreased from 23 to 22. Lower Torso modifier increased from 1x to 1.1x. Bullet Velocity decreased from 800m/s to 690m/s. Removed Medium Damage Range 2.



Bruen Mk9 (MWIII) Bullet Velocity decreased from 810m/s to 690m/s. JAK Shadow Titan Conversion Kit Maximum Damage Range decreased from 20.44 meters to 17.9. Medium Damage Range 1 decreased from 32.0 meters to 26.67. Medium Damage Range 2 decreased from 48.0 meters to 38.1.



Holger 26 (MWIII) Bullet Velocity decreased from 790m/s to 690m/s.



DG-58 LSW (MWIII) Bullet Velocity decreased from 880m/s to 675m/s.



Marksman Rifles

SP-R 208 (MWII) Maximum Damage increased from 93 to 100. Maximum Damage Range increased 29.21 meters to 45.72. Minimum Damage increased from 55 to 93. Headshot Modifier decreased from 2x to 1.7x. Bullet Velocity decreased from 830m/s to 730m/s. Removed Medium Damage Range 1.



SA-B 50 (MWII) Maximum Damage increased from 91 to 100. Maximum Damage Range increased from 28.19 meters to 39.37. Minimum Damage increased from 50 to 85. Upper Torso, Neck and Upper Arm modifiers increased from 1.26x to 1.5x. Removed Medium Damage Range 1.



Lockwood MK2 (MWII) Maximum Damage Range increased from 24.13 meters to 33.02. Medium Damage Range increased from 45.72 meters to 50.8. Upper Arm modifier increased from 1.2x to 1.4x. Bullet Velocity increased from 690m/s to 720m/s.



EBR-14 (MWII) Maximum Damage Range from 50.8 meters to 55.88. Headshot modifier decreased from 2x to 1.5x. Arm modifier increased from 1x to 1.3x. Removed Medium Damage Range 1 and 2.



LM-S (MWII) Headshot modifier decreased from 2.1x to 1.7x.



TAQ-M (MWII) Removed Medium Damage Range 1 and 2.



Tempus Torrent (MWII) Medium Damage Range increased from 41.91 meters to 50.8. Minimum Damage increased from 42 to 46. Removed Medium Damage Range 2.



Kar98k (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 55.88 meters to 48.26. Bullet Velocity decreased from 620m/s to 600m/s.



KVD Enforcer (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 46.99 meters to 40.64. Medium Damage Range decreased from 58.42 meters to 50.8.



MCW 6.8 (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 50.8 meters to 40.64. Bullet Velocity decreased from 930m/s to 840m/s. MCW 6.8 Full Auto Conversion Kit Maximum Damage Range decreased from 40.64 meters to 35.56. Medium Damage Range decreased from 55.88 meters to 48.26. Magazine size increased from 20 to 30.



Sniper Rifles

Victus XMR (MWII) Bullet Velocity decreased from 860m/s to 800m/s. 1 Shot Headshot within 55.88 meters.



FJX Imperium (MWII) Bullet Velocity decreased from 860m/s to 800m/s. 1 Shot Headshot within 50.8 meters.



MCPR-300 (MWII) Bullet Velocity decreased from 860m/s to 760m/s. 1 Shot Headshot within 35.56 meters.



LA-B 330 (MWII) Bullet Velocity decreased from 860m/s to 760m/s. 1 Shot Headshot within 33.02 meters.



SP-X 80 (MWII) Bullet Velocity decreased from 860m/s to 760m/s. 1 Shot Headshot within 30.48 meters.



XRK Stalker (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 50.8 meters to 44.95.



MORS (MWIII) Maximum Damage Range decreased from 76.2 meters to 70.48.



Handguns

X12 (MWII) Arm modifier increased from 1.1x to 1.4x.



9MM Daemon (MWII) Minimum Damage increased from 22 to 24. Hand modifier increased from 1.09x to 1.13x. Removed Medium Damage Range 2.



P890 (MWII) Lower Arm modifier increased from 1x to 1.3x.



Renetti (MWIII) JAK Ferocity Conversion Kit Maximum Damage Range decreased from 12.49 meters to 10.66.



Black Ops 6

ARs

Treyarch explained, “We are increasing the damage values for some of our Assault Rifles to ensure that they kill in just one bullet in Hardcore modes. The headshot multiplier changes have either kept the bullets to kill with headshots the same or even improved them at some Min Damage Ranges.”

XM4

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 21

Range: 0-16.5 meters Damage: 23

Range: 0-16.5 meters Medium Damage Range Damage: 20

Range: 16.5-40.6 meters Damage: 22

Range: 16.6-40.6 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 17

Range: >40.6 meters Damage: 19

Range: >40.6 meters Headshot multiplier 1.3x multiplier 1.15x multiplier CHF Barrel 1.42x multiplier 1.25x multiplier

AMES 85

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 21

Range: 0-50.8 meters Damage: 23

Range: 0-50.8 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 17

Range: >50.8 meters Damage: 19

Range: >50.8 meters Headshot multiplier 1.25x multiplier 1.12x multiplier CHF Barrel 1.4x multiplier 1.25x multiplier

GPR91

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 21

Range: 0-19.1 meters Damage: 23

Range: 0-19.1 meters Medium Damage Range Damage: 20

Range: 19.1-45.7 meters Damage: 22

Range: 19.1-45.7 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 17

Range: >45.7 meters Damage: 19

Range: >45.7 meters

Additional Adjustments

Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.3 to 1.15

Sprint to Fire time improved from 165ms to 160ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 275ms to 270ms

Slide to Fire time improved from 0.37s to 0.33s

Dive to Fire time improved from 0.45s to 0.42s

Attachment Adjustments

CHF Barrel Attachment Headshot multiplier reduced from 1.4 to 1.2



Goblin Mk2

All movement speeds improved by 0.01m/s (Yes, every little bit matters)

Sprint to Fire time improved from 180ms to 175ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 290ms to 285ms

SMGs

Kompakt 92

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Minimum Damage Range Damage: 11

Range: >26.7 meters Damage: 10

Range: >26.7meters

Shotguns

Strelok Laser Attachment Adjustments

Increased the time it takes to reach ADS spread from 20% of Aim Down Sight Speed to 70% of Aim Down Sight Speed

Slug Attachment Adjustments

Slugs allow players to run shotguns as mid-range precision weapons. As a tradeoff, they have limited short range effectiveness if you are not carefully hitting headshots

Marine SP

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 92

Range: 0-9.7 meters Damage: 102

Range: 0-2 meters Medium Damage Range 1 Damage: 84

Range: 9.8-15.2 meters Damage: 96

Range: 2.1-12.7 meters Medium Damage Range 2 Damage: 60

Range: 15.3-18.2 meters Damage: 70

Range: 12.8-25.4 meters Medium Damage Range 3 Damage: 49

Range: 18.3-20.7 meters Damage: 50

Range: 25.5-33 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 45

Range: >20.7 meters Damage: 45

Range: >33 meters

Additional 12 Gauge Slug Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5

Upper Torso and Upper Arm multipliers increased from 1 to 1.1

Now increases hip spread by 15%

ASG-89

Attribute Pre-patch Post-patch Maximum Damage Range Damage: 92

Range: 0-3.8 meters Damage: 102

Range: 0-1.3 meters Medium Damage Range 1 Damage: 84

Range: 3.9-5.3 meters Damage: 70

Range: 1.4-15.2 meters Medium Damage Range 2 Damage: 49

Range: 5.4-12.1 meters Damage: 50

Range: 15.3-21.6 meters Medium Damage Range 3 Damage: 33

Range: 12.2-19.1 meters Damage: 40

Range: 21.7-29.2 meters Minimum Damage Range Damage: 24

Range: >19.1 meters Damage: 30

Range: >29.2 meters

Additional 12 Gauge Slug Adjustments

Headshot multiplier increased from 1 to 1.5

Upper Torso and Upper Arm multipliers increased from 1 to 1.1

Now increases hip spread by 20%

Marksman Rifles

“We are adjusting handling stats on the burst rifles so that they fit more squarely into their intended roles. The Swat 5.56 has a slower fire rate within each burst and more recoil, making it better suited for mid-range engagements. Meanwhile the AEK-973 has better stability and precision, but a longer burst delay makes it a riskier pick when playing aggressively. We are also significantly reducing the power of the AEK-973 Rapid Fire, which was too strong not to take.”

Swat 5.56

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 340ms to 315ms

Sprint to Fire time improved from 215ms to 205ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 325ms to 315ms

Attachment Adjustments

Rapid Fire Attachment: Recoil Gun Kick penalty increased from 25% to 30% Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 25% to 30% Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 25% to 30%



AEK-973

Sprint to Fire time increased from 205ms to 215ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time increased from 315ms to 325ms

Attachment Adjustments

Rapid Fire Attachment: Rate of Fire benefit reduced from 10% to 5% Burst Fire Delay increased from 115ms to 295ms Recoil Gun Kick penalty increased from 25% to 50% Vertical Recoil penalty increased from 20% to 50% Horizontal Recoil penalty increased from 25% to 50%



Sniper Rifles

This update lowers the baseline flin cg on all snipers and reduces the flinch resistance given by stock attachments. Aim walking speed bonuses were also improved on stock attachments, and ADS idle sway is less of an issue by default on snipers. This should resolve the issue where your point of aim changed when aiming down sights.

Sniper Rifle Class Adjustments

All snipers now have 1 second of 50% Idle Sway scaling at the beginning of Aim Down Sight

All snipers have had base Flinch Resistance improved by 17%

LW3A1 Frostline

Aim Down Sight Speed improved from 550ms to 535ms

Sprint to Fire time improved from 300ms to 290ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 450ms to 430ms

ADS Idle Sway reduced (improved) by about 10%

Attachment Adjustments

Infiltrator Stock Attachment Aim Walking Movement Speed improvement increased from 0.48m/s to 0.58m/s

Heavy Stock Attachment Flinch Resistance decreased from 60% to 53%

CHF Barrel Attachment Recoil Gun Kick penalty improved from 75% to 50% Vertical Recoil penalty improved from 65% to 50%

Combat Stock Attachment Aim Walking Movement Speed improvement increased from 0.25m/s to 0.33m/s Flinch Resistance decreased from 35% to 23%



SVD

Introduced a delay after firing before a new shot can be queued. This does not change the rate of fire, but prevents accidentally firing extra unintended shots when repeatedly pulling the trigger.

Sprint to Fire time improved from 310ms to 300ms

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 460ms to 450ms

Attachment Adjustments

Infiltrator Stock Attachment Aim Walking Movement Speed improvement increased from 0.5m/s to 0.56m/s

Heavy Stock Attachment Flinch Resistance decreased from 50% to 42.5%

CHF Barrel Attachment Recoil Gun Kick penalty improved from 75% to 50% Vertical Recoil penalty improved from 65% to 50%

Combat Stock Attachment Aim Walking Movement Speed improvement increased from 0.27m/s to 0.3m/s Flinch Resistance decreased from 25% to 12.5%



LR 7.62

Tactical Sprint to Fire time improved from 470ms to 460ms

Attachment Adjustments