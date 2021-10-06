Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 6 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards

With Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 6 finally here, we’ve got you covered with a complete overview of the latest Battle Pass. From new weapons and Operators to the high-tier rewards, here’s everything there is to know.

With each new season comes a fresh Battle Pass in Call of Duty. With 100 tiers of powerful equipment, flashy cosmetics, and XP boosts to unlock, there’s plenty to be excited about once again.

As Season 6 is now in full swing, players can grind through another Battle Pass to claim a full set of both free and premium goodies. The usual assortment of weapon Blueprints, Operator skins, and camos are all bundled in as you’d expect.

From the total cost to a complete breakdown of every tier, here’s all there is to know about the Season 6 Battle Pass in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Cold War & Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass: Price & Bundles

If you’re familiar with Battle Passes in CoD, you’ll know that there are a few options available each season.

To start with, there’s a free track of rewards in the Season 6 Battle Pass, meaning you can play for the next few months, not pay a dime, and still receive some goodies for your effort. Then, if you’re looking for the full experience though, two premium options are available.

For 1,000 CoD Points, the standard version of the Season 6 Battle Pass is available. This unlocks the premium track of rewards, providing a ton of unique items.

As a more expensive option, the Battle Pass Bundle is also available for 2,400 CoD Points. This instantly rushes you through the first 20 tiers, unlocking all items along the way. If you’re on PlayStation, this amounts to 25 tier skips instead.

If you’re on the fence about buying in, it’s worth mentioning that the Season 6 Battle Pass all but pays itself back. 1,300 CoD points are accessible in the Battle Pass.

Therefore, if you’re able to grind through all 100 tiers, you’ll have made the initial purchase back and be set to buy the next season’s Battle Pass at no extra cost.

Some of the new skins in the Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/nytr8sEm3Q — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 5, 2021

Cold War & Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass: New guns & Blueprints

A new season also means new weapons across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. In Season 6, a total of five weapons are up for grabs. Some are expected later in the season, while others are ready to make an impact right away through the Battle Pass.

410 Ironhide Shotgun

Up first is the .410 Ironhide Shotgun. As you would expect, this one packs a punch and can be unlocked at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass.

Grav Assault Rifle

Next is the Grav Assault Rifle, a fast-firing option with a fairly high damage output. This gun can be unlocked at Tier 31 of the Battle Pass.

Weapon Blueprints available in the Season 6 Battle Pass

Outside of the brand new guns, select older weapons also get a bit of a refresh with unique Blueprints.

There are plenty of new loadouts ready to try for yourself but here are a few standout Blueprints to keep in mind.

Tier 27: Cemetery Thorn – Legendary Sniper Rifle Blueprint

Tier 55: Carnival Prize – Legendary SMG Blueprint

Tier 85: Panda Bite – Legendary SMG Blueprint

Tier 95: Kill Shot – Ultra-rarity Reactive Shotgun Blueprint

And here’s just a few of the weapon blueprints in the Season 6 Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/6p2gptjoep — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 5, 2021

Cold War & Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass: all tiers & rewards

With the full Battle Pass just hours away, we’ll be sure to keep you posted right here with a complete breakdown of every single tier.