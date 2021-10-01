How to unlock the .410 Ironhide in Warzone and Cold War

New weapons are coming with Season 6 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War and unlocking the .410 Ironhide can be really crucial for shotgun players.

With shotguns becoming more popular in Season 5, the new Ironhide could definitely get some action in Season 6. This lever-action, high damage shotgun is looking to blow up the meta as just one of five new weapons that are coming in the new season. Others include the Hammer and Sickle, as well as the LAPA SMG.

The Gallo was extremely strong in Warzone and even won a player $100,000 but it has since been nerfed and replaced by the JAK-12. While in Cold War, the .410 Ironhide can be extremely good when playing the objective.

In Warzone, shotguns aren’t ideal for long-range gunfights, but can be extremely viable when dealing with enemies that get up close and personal. Here’s how to unlock Season 6’s newest shotgun.

How to unlock the .410 Ironhide in Warzone & Cold War

The .410 Ironhide is very easy for players to unlock. All you need to do is level up the Season 6 Battle Pass to Tier 15 and it will be unlocked for free. If you decide to spend extra cash for the tier skip version of the Battle Pass, you’ll have instant access to this weapon.

If you are just a casual Call of Duty player and don’t want to waste time leveling up the Battle Pass, then it is likely there will be bundles later in the season with blueprint variants of the .410 Ironhide.

While the description of this weapon makes it out to be one of the highest damage dealers in the class, you’ll have to wait for Season 6 to drop on October 7 to find you how powerful it can be In the meantime, why not check out our other Warzone guides to help prepare yourself for the Season 6 festivities.

