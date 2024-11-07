Everything coming to CoD Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 1: New map, perk & more

Call of Duty Black Ops 6’s Zombies is getting a ton of new stuff in the first season of content, with a new map already coming alongside a new perk and some other big changes to the core gameplay to keep things fresh.

BO6 Zombies has already been a hit with players, as some rushed to play the side mode before even getting into the main multiplayer offering on launch. With both the Terminus and Liberty Falls Easter Eggs being solved and some players making into triple digit rounds already, it’s time for some new challenges.

Fortunately, Season 1 is delivering on that with the new Citadelle des Morts map coming in the middle of the season, a new perk, new Field Upgrades, an ammo mod, and a whole lot more. Here’s everything we know so far about what’s coming in Black Ops 6 Zombies Season 1:

All new content in CoD Black Ops 6 Season 1 Zombies

New Map: Citadelle des Morts

Set in a medieval castle in Europe, this map promises to be a “citadel of the dead” that’ll surely hold many secrets and story revelations. Other than that, details about this map are sparse.

Directed Mode

Liberty Falls and Terminus will be getting directed mode for those who want to complete the Easter Eggs without the hassle of going through all the steps unguided. No shame in going this route if you haven’t been able to complete the Easter Eggs just yet, they’re pretty difficult. Especially the Terminus one.

That said, you’ll have to complete these challenges on both maps to earn the badge for completing them before Season 1 drops, which will be on November 14, 2024.

New Perk: ???

It hasn’t yet been revealed which perk will be coming to BO6 Zombies, and no detail or hints have been given as to what it could be. However, we know which perks are in the game already, so there is room to speculate. So far we have:

Juggernog

PHD Flopper

Melee Macchiato

Deadshot Daquiri

Speed Cola

Stamin-Up

Quick Revive

Elemental Pop

With this in mind, there are some old-school perks from the series missing, mainly Double Tap and Mule Kick. That’d be a great perk to have back in the series, though there’s a chance they opt to introduce a wholly new perk as well.

Additional Zombies Content

An additional Field Upgrade (with six new Augments to unlock)

An additional Ammo Mod (also with six new Augments to unlock)

18 New Augments (nine Major, nine Minor) to research

Three new delicious flavors of GobbleGums!

The Hand Cannon, a new craftable Support weapon This was introduced as a killstreak in multiplayer and is being ported over to zombies

New Wonder Weapons

A new Enemy Type, said to stalk the dark halls of the foreboding, ruinous keep in Citadelle des Morts It’s unclear if this’ll be a map-exclusive enemy or if it’ll come to other maps



