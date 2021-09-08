When is the new Warzone map coming out? CoD Vanguard Pacific map release date

After months of speculation, leaks, wishlists and rumors, it has finally been confirmed that Warzone will be getting a brand new map to replace Verdansk.

Verdansk is the original Warzone map, launching in March 2020 and facing very few major changes ever since.

While Rebirth Island arrived with the Black Ops Cold War integration, it didn’t make too much of a dent on Verdansk, which is still the primary map for Warzone.

With Vanguard launching on November 5, 2021, the devs have now promised a brand new map in the Pacific will be arriving in-game, likely mimicking the multiple fronts of World War II that the main game will cover.

Vanguard Warzone map release date

While we don’t yet have a confirmed release date for the new Pacific map in Warzone, we can definitely make some educated guesses at when to expect it.

With Vanguard arriving on November 5, and the new map being available shortly after, we can estimate that it will probably arrive around the same time of the year that Cold War’s integration did.

Season One of the Cold War integration was delayed by a couple of weeks, arriving on December 16, 2020. By that same logic, we guess the new Vanguard Warzone map will arrive between December 2-9.

Timestamp 25:39 for new Warzone map reveal

Of course, the Vanguard integration could be done before that December 2 date. The only information provided by Sledgehammer and Raven is that it will launch “at the end of the year.”

With updates taking place on Thursdays, these are all of the possible dates for the new Warzone map:

November 11

November 18

November 25

December 2

December 8

December 15

December 22

December 29

There has also been an anti-cheat system promised to arrive alongside Vanguard, which is music to the ears of Warzone players who have suffered at the hands of hackers for far too long.