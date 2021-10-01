How to unlock the Grav in Warzone and Cold War

The most anticipated weapon of Season 6 has to be the Grav. This assault rifle was teased to be similar to Black Ops’ famous Galil, here’s how to unlock it in Warzone and Cold War.

Season 6 is bringing tons of new weapons including the LAPA, .410 Ironhide, and the Hammer and Sickle. However, the Grav can be one of the best weapons Warzone and Cold War has seen in quite some time.

The Grav is described as a “fast firing rifle with improved range. Fastest bullet velocity in class with modest damage and moderate recoil.” This could be bringing back a similar feeling the Famas gave in Black Ops.

While the Warzone meta is currently dominated by low-recoil ARs this could certainly be a weapon that players are eager to get their hands on. Here’s how to unlock the fast-firing AR in Season 6.

How to unlock the Grav in Warzone & Cold War

The Grav is free for all players and is simple to unlock. To get this assault rifle, players need to level up their Season 6 Battle Pass to Tier 31. If that seems like too much of a hassle, players can speed up the process by purchasing the tier skip Battle Pass and get a head start.

For Call of Duty players that may not want to spend the time leveling up the Battle Pass then like previous seasons, there should be blueprint versions of the Grav to hit the store. In past seasons all weapons have appeared in bundles that can be purchased with CoD Points.

The Grav will be one of the easier weapons to unlock in Season 6, as it just requires you to play the game. As for determining if this will be a meta loadout for Warzone you’ll have to wait for Season 6 to go live on October 7 to find you how powerful it can be In the meantime, why not check out our other Warzone guides to help prepare yourself for the Season 6 festivities.

