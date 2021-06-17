Warzone Season 4 update hub: Game changes, guides & tips

Warzone Season 4 is finally here! Raven Software promised a big June 17 update for the Call of Duty battle royale, and they’ve certainly delivered; if you’re looking for all the breaking news, or just want tips & tricks to get the win, we’ve got you covered in our ultimate live hub.

On launch day, we’re keeping you on top of all the live updates as they happened for all things Warzone, from the new “Red Doors” to the Satellite POI, and more.

As well as all the breaking battle royale news, on Day 1 we’re posting everything you need to be equipped properly for battle, including guides, Warzone news, leaks, and reactions from streamers and fans – see it all below!

Warzone Season 4 essentials

Warzone Season 4 launch day: As it happened

First look at new weapons!

June 17, 2:26am GMT

As we mentioned, three new weapons are available in the Season 4 update! These include the C58 Assault Rifle, the MG 82 LMG, and the special new Nail Gun.

Here’s how to unlock each new gun:

Warzone patch is out!

June 17, 2:19am GMT

The new Warzone patch is here! Raven Software promised a big one, and delivered.

Notable changes include the following:

Satellite POI added

New weapons: C58, MG 82, Nail Gun, more

New limited-time Warzone event: Ground Fall

Red Doors fast-travel system

Battle Royale finally gets 120hz support

If you’re looking for a quick summary of everything that’s changed for the new Season 4 update, check out the full patch notes here.