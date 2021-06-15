Warzone confirms leaked Red Door fast-travel system finally arriving in Season 4 - Dexerto

Months after a Verdansk ‘84 survey leaked their existence, Red Doors are finally locked in for Warzone’s Season 4 update. Here’s how the alleged fast-travel system is expected to work.

Shortly after Warzone’s biggest update arrived on April 22 with the introduction of Verdansk ‘84, a brand new feature was accidentally revealed as part of a survey from Activision. Having been teased in the Season 3 launch trailer, Red Doors were spotted across various sections of the new map.

After playing a key role in the Black Ops Cold War story, and even serving as the internal codename for the 2020 release, it was no surprise they were finally making the leap to Warzone. However, Season 3 came and went without any further mention of the leaked feature.

After weeks of silence, we now have confirmation that Red Doors will be introduced throughout Season 4. Here’s how the new fast-travel system is expected to work.

How Red Doors work in Warzone Season 4

Red Doors are reportedly a new fast-travel system in Warzone. Similar to how the underground train network once teleported players from place to place, Red Doors appear to have a similar function.

Players should be able to walk through a Red Door in one area and emerge through another elsewhere in Verdansk. It could quickly become the most efficient way of rotating in Warzone Season 4.

Warzone Red Door locations in Season 4

As a new fast-travel system, it’s safe to assume Red Doors will be appearing across a number of POIs. There’s no telling just how many we’ll see, nor how spaced out they might be. Though one specific location should already be guaranteed.

Throughout the Season 3 trailer, we saw the first Red Door in the Hospital POI. As a result, it’s more than likely players will be dropping here to test the new feature right away as Season 4 goes live.

When will Red Doors be appearing in Warzone Season 4?

Breaking: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 4 Roadmap! pic.twitter.com/Jke2VlhYRG — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) June 14, 2021

While Red Doors are confirmed for the new Season, there’s no telling exactly when they may appear. Given their placement on the Season 4 roadmap, however, our best guess is that they’ll be live as soon as the new update comes through.

Anything coming later in the season is now tagged with a specific label. Red Doors don’t have this label so they should be appearing on Verdansk right at the very start of Season 4. We’ll be sure to update you here if that isn’t the case.