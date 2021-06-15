How to unlock Nail Gun in Warzone & Cold War Season 4 - Dexerto

The Nail Gun is one of the latest set of weapons added to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in Season 4, and once the update is live, players will have to complete a challenge to unlock it.

Season 4 guarantees a huge number of changes coming to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in one of the biggest seasons of new content yet.

On the multiplayer side of things, there are three new 6v6 maps arriving, with the return of both Hijacked and Rush as well as brand new map Collateral, which will also be in 12v12 playlists. There are also new modes and operators arriving in the game.

Advertisement

In Warzone, on the other hand, there’s a brand new Satellite POI that has destroyed Farmland, as well as a new Payload mode and mysterious Red Doors that seem to allow players to fast-travel across Verdansk.

How to unlock Nail Gun in Warzone & Cold War Season 4

One of the most exciting new features each season, though, is the new weaponry made available.

Each Battle Pass includes two weapons, while there will also be several each season that require certain challenges to unlock. In Season 4, one of those is the Nail Gun, a special SMG that you may recognize as the DIY 11 Renovator from Black Ops 3.

The challenge to unlock this weapon has not yet been confirmed, but we can look to previous guns for inspiration. Here’s what previous DLC guns have required to unlock:

Related News

Advertisement

CARV.2: Using Tactical Rifles, rapidly kill 2 or more players in 10 different completed matches

Using Tactical Rifles, rapidly kill 2 or more players in 10 different completed matches Streetsweeper: Using Shotguns, get 3 kills without dying in 15 different matches.

Using Shotguns, get 3 kills without dying in 15 different matches. AMP63: Using a Pistol, Eliminate 5 enemies in 20 different completed matches

So, expect to have to go on killstreaks or hit some multi-kills with another of Cold War’s SMGs to unlock the Nail Gun in Season 4.