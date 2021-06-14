Black Ops Cold War Season 4 early patch notes: New weapons, maps & more - Dexerto

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is entering Season 4 and that means big changes, including new weapons, maps (hello, Hijacked!), modes, and Zombies content.

Black Ops Cold War fans have been eager to hear more about the upcoming fourth season and Treyarch have officially unveiled those details. The roadmap is out for Season 4 and it’s much like the earlier seasons, bringing about a classic Black Ops II map alongside some classic weapons and other content.

The release date for Season 4 is June 17, but this road map will give fans a sense of what they can expect as the new content deploys — in both BOCW and Warzone.

Black Ops Cold War: Season 4 road map

As can be seen in Activision’s graphic, the new season brings about a bunch of new content including four new multiplayer maps, five new weapons, three new modes, and a bunch of Zombies content.

A clear highlight is obviously Hijacked, which makes its return after debuting in Black Ops II and being featured as POI in Blackout. And, for guns, players will be happy to know a new LMG (MG 82), AR (C58), two SMGs (OTs 9, Nail Gun), and a fun melee option (Mace) will be entering the fray.

Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Ground Fall Event

Ground Fall Event Opens the Season with a Bang Kicking off Season Four, the “Ground Fall” limited-time event will have you find and secure SAT-Links to score exclusive rewards for your global profile across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. For this event, you’ll tackle objectives pertaining to the new modes, maps, and weaponry in Black Ops Cold War and to the new Points of Interest in Warzone. Completing these objectives will reward you with items such as Emblems, Calling Cards, and a Satellite Weapon Charm, as well as some XP. Complete every challenge, and you’ll receive an Epic Secondary Weapon Blueprint that is truly out of this world. You can find more details about this event in the Seasonal Event tab on the main menu between Play and Weapons once Season Four kicks off in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Black Ops Cold War Season 4: New Operators Both NATO and the Warsaw Pact are adding reinforcements to their front lines before mid-season. At that point, a familiar friend will join the fray.

Jackal: Warsaw Pact (Launch) Jackal, the metal-masked South African native, made his mark by infiltrating the CIA Ground Station compound on behalf of Perseus. At Season Four’s launch, he’s ready to fight across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. A brutal mercenary leader, Jackal has ground his competition into the dirt, recruiting only the strongest survivors into his company. Hated and feared, he works for the highest bidder, and Perseus has very deep pockets… Get access to Jackal for use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 0 in the Season Four Battle Pass and unlock an additional Ultra-Rarity Jackal Operator Skin at Tier 100. What exactly is an Ultra-Rarity Operator Skin? Stay tuned for the Battle Pass and Bundles Breakdown blog on June 15 to learn more.

Salah: NATO (In-Season) A member of the CIA-led squadron that infiltrated the Algerian satellite crash site, Salah has a wealth of combat and negotiation skills that make him an invaluable member of NATO’s finest. A member of Egypt’s elite Unit 777 formed following the expulsion of the Soviets, Salah is a Counterterrorism and Hostage Rescue expert. Always positive and quick to see the best in people, he will always have your back.

Weaver: NATO (In-Season) Later this season, Grigori Weaver will venture beyond Requiem’s classified HQ and face the undead threat head-on, in addition to any other NATO missions he’s called into across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Born in the USSR and raised in America, CIA Clandestine Service Officer Grigori Weaver straddles both sides of the Cold War divide. With this Operator Skin based on his original Black Ops incarnation, Weaver’s dedication compels him to return to duty even after the recent loss of his left eye. Get access to Salah and Weaver as part of upcoming Season Four Store Bundle offerings. Black Ops Cold War Season 4: New weapons When Season Four begins, you’ll need a bigger arsenal and the Battle Pass provides. Meet the two Battle Pass weapons and three unlockable armaments available to you during the season:

MG 82: LMG (Launch) Full-auto light machine gun. Highest fire rate in class with improved aiming speed. Moderate recoil and damage with increased ammo capacity. Obtain the MG 82 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Four Battle Pass.

C58: Assault Rifle (Launch) Full-auto assault rifle. High damage at close range with a slower fire rate. Fast bullet velocity and reliable recoil control with less ammo capacity. Obtain the C58 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Four Battle Pass.

Nail Gun: Special/SMG (BOCW/WZ) (Launch) Time to get to work with this fully automatic Nail Gun, a 1980s precursor to the variant seen in the futuristic Black Ops III. This slow-firing, highly mobile power tool uses compressed air to launch fast-moving projectiles that deal high damage at close range. Expect to put a nail (or three) in your competition’s coffin after three successful hits within a few meters in Multiplayer — or more if the engagement stretches out to distances where you may need to lead shots for success.

OTs 9: SMG (In-Season) Boasting great stopping power and a phenomenal rate of fire, the OTs 9 is hindered only by its low magazine capacity of 20 rounds. Those who control its recoil will find it can work well in individual engagements, and with available magazine attachments, it holds its own in squad fights.

Mace: Melee (In-Season) Get medieval on your enemies with this in-season melee weapon, bringing the available number of hand-to-hand combat tools in Black Ops Cold War to eight, including the Ballistic Knife. A weapon ill fit for the weak, Mace can inflict critical damage on command — no dice rolls needed on whether it can bludgeon your rivals in a single blow within Multiplayer. Obtain the Nail Gun, OTs 9, and Mace during Season Four in one of two ways: complete an in-game challenge to obtain the free base weapon or pick up a bundle with a unique Blueprint version when it appears in the Store.

Black Ops Cold War Season 4: New multiplayer maps Explore four additional Multiplayer maps, from the deserts of Algeria to a return visit to everyone’s favorite luxury yacht on the open seas.

Collateral (12v12) and Collateral Strike (6v6) (Launch) Don’t get sandblasted in this new, fast-paced map built for both traditional and Combined Arms play. Collateral places NATO and Warsaw Pact forces under the scorching desert sun in Algeria, where a CIA satellite has crashed into an abandoned village, the very same location that Adler and company secured on June 27, 1984. In addition to this village is a large oil drill operation and surrounding dunes. These areas, along with the satellite and village, offer a variety of quick engagement opportunities, whether you’re chasing enemies up and down the buildings or using the terrain and satellite parts for natural and environmental cover. While the Strike version of this desert locale is tailored for 6v6 play, the 12v12 version includes vehicular combat, as Operators are able to make use of air-to-ground assaults and fend off rival aerial vehicles.

Amsterdam (2v2 and 3v3) (Launch) Everything is legal in this new close-quarters map built for Gunfight and Face Off. Fight clean or dirty across Amsterdam’s rooftops, featured prominently in the Black Ops Cold War Campaign curtain-raiser mission “Nowhere Left to Run.” Use the rooftop fixtures for cover as you fend off the opposition in Gunfight with random Loadouts or, in Face Off, your own handcrafted armament, equipment, and Perk combination.

Hijacked (6v6) (Launch) A beloved 6v6 map first appearing in Black Ops II, Hijacked takes place on a commandeered superyacht deep in international waters. Fighting occurs on all decks of this vessel from bow to stern, including the boiler room and a center area complete with a hot tub. As any Black Ops veteran player can attest to, it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled for a vent around this section of the boat; it may be big enough to fit an equipment piece through, and it could help your squad clear out areas that hold important objectives. Look for this classic map to drop at Season Four’s launch.

Rush (6v6) (In-Season) Hijacked isn’t the only classic map returning from Black Ops II for Season Four. Later in the season, prepare to show off the art of war in this remastered paintball-themed 6v6 map. This chaotic arena offers multiple opportunities for up-close-and-personal combat, with narrow choke zones to scurry through and a scattering of exterior structures offering longer-range takedown possibilities. Paint the floors red when Rush drops later during this season. Black Ops Cold War Season 4: New modes Dial up the whole squad. All Operators are needed to secure Sat-Links in Black Ops Cold War’s largest maps, and if you’re down to party, prepare to load up One in the Chamber and fight to be the last Operator standing.

Multi-Team: Sat-Link (Launch) Power up and keep your satellite online for as long as possible to gain points in the latest mode for ten quads across a variety of locales in the Ural Mountains. Upon reaching the Sat-Link marked on your map, your squad will power it up. It will then unfold and start uploading crucial data to the satellites still in orbit. Before you reach a site, search for item crates that may contain powerful Scorestreaks or other items to help you wipe other squads also tasked with transferring classified intel. The team that reaches the score limit first achieves victory.

One in the Chamber (Launch) Make sure your aim is true in this free-for-all party game where each player gets only one bullet to start; you receive another bullet only when you get a kill. First introduced in the original Black Ops, One in the Chamber gives you three lives and a single, incredibly lethal bullet. If that one shot lands anywhere on an enemy, they will lose a life while you gain another bullet. Melee attacks are also lethal, so be prepared for some serious fisticuffs if you and your enemy both lose your golden bullet. Get in some practice with the 1911 and Magnum before playing One in the Chamber, in addition to the new Scorestreak set to arrive in Season Four…

Capture the Flag (In-Season) An objective mode whose roots stem from the very first Call of Duty Multiplayer experience, Capture the Flag (CTF) is a competitive game where squads must take the enemy’s flag and return it to their home base, while also defending theirs from the enemy team. A flag will not be captured unless a team’s own flag is safe in their base, so squads must have both a good offense and defense to win the match. Prepare for some CTF later in Season Four, where it will have its own featured playlist with plenty of 6v6 maps in the rotation. Black Ops Cold War Season 4: New scorestreak The Hand Cannon

Desperate times call for “Desperate Measures,” and those who completed that mission in Black Ops Cold War’s Campaign know the power of the Hand Cannon. A semiautomatic handgun chambered in a ridiculously high-caliber round, the Hand Cannon delivers lethal damage to anywhere on the body, as the sheer kinetic impact incapacitates any Operator at a minimum, or blows them to smithereens with a well-placed shot. The Hand Cannon can also deal significant damage to enemy vehicle Scorestreaks, especially those on the ground, but with only eight rounds in its chamber, it may be worth using them all on infantry forces. Black Ops Cold War Season 4: Zombies content Welcome to the Zoo: Outbreak Region, Main Quest, and Intel

It’s feeding time in Outbreak. At the launch of Season Four, prepare for your squad to get a little wild with this new Outbreak region deep within the Ural Mountains, set in a sprawling zoo overrun by the undead. Don’t feed the zombies as you complete objectives, uncover new Dark Aether story Intel, and even find some World Events. Who knows? Maybe even the Orda exhibit will arrive when you warp into the Zoo in later rounds… The Dark Aether story will expand in Outbreak at the start of the season with “Operation Excision,” the newest Zombies Main Quest that will serve as a narrative prologue to the next round-based map coming mid-season. After witnessing the community take down the Legion and thwart “Operatsiya Inversiya” in Season Three, we have no doubt that Requiem’s finest will be able to conquer this new challenge, and in doing so, will reveal what’s to come later this season… “Mauer der Toten”: Treyarch’s New Zombies Experience Arriving Mid-Season

Fans of “Die Maschine,” “Firebase Z,” and other classic round-based Zombies experiences will be welcomed home in “Mauer der Toten,” the next chapter in the Black Ops Cold War Zombies coming mid-season. Taking place after the events of “Operation Excision” in Outbreak, the Dark Aether story will continue in Treyarch’s next Zombies map, where players will take on new terrors in war-torn East Berlin after a devastating zombie invasion has overtaken the city. The Zombies team is chomping at the bit to share more about this new experience soon, but for now, expect “Mauer der Toten” to offer plenty of new twists, turns, and terrifying undead threats for players to conquer. New Onslaught Content (PlayStation) (Launch and In-Season)

Zombies players on PlayStation should ready themselves for new updates to Onslaught in Season Four, starting with Collateral as a new map on launch day, complete with new story Intel to discover. Later in the season, expect to face the horde on the Multiplayer map Rush, fight at breakneck speeds in the “Onslaught Accelerated” limited-time mode, and get your hands on a Legendary LMG Weapon Blueprint for completing an Onslaught-specific challenge.

ADDITIONAL BLACK OPS COLD WAR INTEL: New Prestige Levels — 19 and Still Counting…

At the start of Season Four, your Season Level will refresh to Level 1, and your progress will resume from the highest Prestige Level you achieved previously. This season offers four additional Prestiges to achieve across the first 200 levels, as well as a new Weapon Blueprint: · Level 50: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier Skip · Level 100: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip · Level 150: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip · Level 190: All Season Challenges Available · Level 200: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Master Prestige Calling Card · Levels 250–1,000: New Prestige Key every 50 levels This means you can earn four new Prestige Levels during Season Four — now 19 in total — and you can always catch up to the latest available Prestige if you didn’t reach it during the previous season. Reach Level 200 in Season Four to achieve the title of Prestige Master for this season. This changes your Season Level color and grants you the ability to personalize your Prestige Icon with Legacy Prestige Icons from previous Call of Duty games — including from the original Black Ops — simply by spending some of your hard-earned Prestige Keys at the Prestige Shop. You can continue past Level 200 all the way to Level 1,000 during Season Four, and receive Prestige Key milestone rewards at every 50 levels along the way. Finally, don’t forget that your Prestige-leveling journey is synchronized with Warzone and Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®, meaning you can progress through Season Levels and increase your Prestige Level by earning XP in any of the three titles! Black Ops Cold War : Gifting System Expansion

Hot off the heels of the Battle Pass Gifting expansion through the Call of Duty Companion App, Season Four introduces a brand-new way to help the squad by gifting them Call of Duty content. Starting in Season Four, friends can send the Battle Pass, Battle Pass Bundle, or Store Bundles to one another within Black Ops Cold War. In Warzone, players will be able to receive gifts at the start of the season, with additional gifting functionality planned for later in the season. More information on this expansion will be available in the Season Four Battle Pass and Bundles Breakdown Blog on June 15. Enabling two-factor authentication on your Activision account is required for gifting, and with the current bonus of two hours of Double Battle Pass XP Tokens just for signing up, there’s never been a better time to set up 2FA on your account. Update File Sizes for Black Ops Cold War