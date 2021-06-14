Warzone Season 4 early patch notes: New weapons, Satellite POI and Hijacked Gulag - Dexerto

Warzone Season 4 is nearly upon us, and we’ve got an early look at what you can expect in the new season of battle royale action in Verdansk.

Season 3 has been a huge one for Warzone. It saw several map changes as Verdansk traveled back in time to 1984, as well as a whole bunch of weapon balancing that has left the meta wide open, with plenty of usable guns across the board.

We’re already aware of several changes coming to Warzone with the launch of Season 4 on Thursday, June 17, so let’s take a look ahead at some of the things we can expect, with official patch notes expected to come on the day of launch.

Warzone Season 4 roadmap

The Season 4 roadmap shows a number of the biggest changes coming to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. For the battle royale title, that means new weapons, a new-look Gulag based on classic Black Ops 2 map Hijacked and new modes including Payload and Verdansk Resurgence Mini.

Interestingly, as well as new weapons (more on those below) and Operators, the Hand Cannon scorestreak will be added to Warzone. This looks like it could be similar to Seraph’s Annihilator from Black Ops 4.

Season 4 pre-download & file sizes

The Warzone update will be available to download on Wednesday, June 16 at 9PM PT (12AM ET/5AM BST). Here’s how large the files will be, depending on your platform:

PS5: 11 GB

11 GB PS4: 11 GB

11 GB Xbox Series X|S: 11.2 GB

11.2 GB Xbox One: 11.2 GB

11.2 GB PC: 12.3 GB (Warzone Only) / 13.5 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

New weapons

There will be at least two new weapons arriving in Warzone during Season 4. Two of these will likely be in the Battle Pass as happens each season. Here are the new weapons coming in Season 4:

MG 82 (Season 4 Battle Pass, Tier 15)

C58 (Season 4 Battle Pass, Tier 31)

Nail Gun

OTS 9 (In Season)

Mace (In Season)

We’ll be sure to have updated guides on the quickest way to unlock the new weapons, as well as the best loadouts for them, as soon as they become available.

New POIs

A new threat is coming from above… 🛰 Season Four is landing in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone on June 17th. pic.twitter.com/3KOPMQ1Bpq — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 10, 2021

In the Season 4 trailer, we saw the new Satellite POI, which looks to completely destroy Farmland and give players a little something new.

It was recently leaked that Warzone might be getting a whole new map when CoD 2021 arrives, with a World War 2 theme, so this may be one of the last new POIs added to Warzone as we know it, with Verdansk on its way out.

Mysterious Red Doors in Warzone

As well as a new POI, Warzone will be getting mysterious Red Doors around the map. It’s unclear what exactly these do, but Activision provided the following description:

“Our intel cannot explain the origin of these mysterious red doors around Verdansk, but one thing is certain: They allow you to [[REDACTED]] around the [[REDACTED]]. What’s behind them? Explore and enter them to [[REDACTED]] across the [[REDACTED]].

Red Doors won’t [[REDACTED]] unless you ping them, and after you step through, there’s no telling [[REDACTED]] exiting out the other side… and stepping into a [[REDACTED]].”

Weapon balancing and bug fixes

As with every update, there are going to be some bug fixes and weapon balancing changes. In terms of bug fixes, the biggest to address right now would be broken pings, while in terms of balancing, NICKMERCS is calling for even more AMAX nerfs, with the game’s most popular weapon under fire.

Warzone devs Raven haven’t given much away in terms of which weapons could be facing changes, but we’ll be sure to keep this page updated as soon as the official patch notes are released.