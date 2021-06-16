How to watch Dallas Empire's $100k Warzone Heist tournament: Stream, schedule & more - Dexerto

Call of Duty League team Dallas Empire is hosting a $100,000 Warzone tournament that will feature some of the game’s best players and put them to the ultimate test with a variety of challenges.

Over the past few months, both players and organizations have hosted countless Warzone tournaments for huge amounts of prize money. These events allow top-tier competitors from around the globe to showcase their skills and prove they deserve to be recognized as the best.

While a lot of these competitions follow a linear structure, some add a twist and allow players to earn prizes through completing challenges.

Advertisement

Dallas Empire’s upcoming $100k Warzone Heist event does exactly that, offering $75,000 in prize money and $25,000 in challenges alone.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the schedule of the event and which of the biggest names are competing.

$100k Warzone Heist stream & schedule

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The event will be streamed live on Call of Duty’s official Twitch channel on Thursday, June 17, and Friday, June 18. Keep in mind, Dallas Empire’s event only lasts two days so make sure you tune in so don’t miss out on any of the action.

$100k Warzone Heist format & challenges

Dallas Empire’s Warzone tournament will take place over the course of two days and will no doubt provide some incredible content for viewers. With a series of unique challenges to complete, it’s bound to shake up the action and push competitors to play differently to secure some extra cash.

Advertisement

Day 1: Kill Race Qualifier + Challenges

Kill Race Qualifier + Challenges Day 2: Double Elimination Best of 3 Bracket

As you can see, players will only have one day to complete as many challenges as possible while taking part in the kill race. Although ticking off each of the challenges will be tempting, competitors will have to make sure they don’t get distracted and ensure they qualify for day 2.

You can check out a full list of the available challenges below which include winning the game with an airstrike and landing a sniper kill over 400m.

$100k Warzone Heist teams & players

As of yet, no players have been officially announced for the tournament. However, as this is such a huge event, you can expect all of the biggest names in the Warzone scene to be involved.

Related News

Advertisement

𝟭𝟬𝟬𝗞 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗛𝗘𝗜𝗦𝗧 💎 🗓️ June 17th-18th

⚔️ Two Day Event

🏁 Day 1: Kill Race Qualifier + Challenges

🏆 Day 2: Double Elim Best of 3 Bracket

💸 $100K in Prize Money 📺 https://t.co/enZ37dFqmZ pic.twitter.com/5XEoKxtTXY — Dallas Empire (@DallasEmpire) June 15, 2021

This is definitely a competition that’s worth tuning into and with so many entertaining challenges for players to complete, it’s guaranteed to be action-packed.

Rest assured, we’ll update this article with all the latest information and news on the event as soon as it becomes available.