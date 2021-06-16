How to unlock Iridescent Jackal Skin in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto

Jackal is the first Operator to receive an Ultra-Rarity Operator Skin in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here’s a complete guide on how to unlock the extraordinary item.

As with each passing season, Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 introduced a vast array of new content. From maps and weapons to limited-time events, the new update had plenty to digest.

Though one of the biggest additions may have flown under the radar. For the first time in Cold War and Warzone, an Ultra-Rarity Operator Skin was made available. This stunning new cosmetic is entirely unique and changes its appearance on the fly.

A “mesmerizing light pattern” sets it apart from anything else in the game so naturally, players are clamoring to get their hands on it. Here’s everything you need to know about the Iridescent Jackal Operator Skin.

How to unlock Jackal Operator in Season 4

A masked mercenary is only the beginning. 🎭 Get 100 new tiers of weapons, skins, and more with the Season Four Battle Pass for #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Get all the intel on the Season Four Battle Pass here: https://t.co/DMP7puogUc pic.twitter.com/yvCOXSu3mG — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 15, 2021

The first step towards claiming the Ultra-Rarity Operator Skin is to unlock the Operator itself. As part of the new Season 4 Battle Pass, acquiring the Jackal Operator couldn’t be simpler.

All you need to do is claim the Tier 0 rewards to instantly unlock the standard version of Jackal.

How to unlock Iridescent Jackal Skin in Season 4

Next up is unlocking the Iridescent Skin for the Jackal Operator. Similar to the first step, this part is rather simple. All that’s needed is to reach the very end of the Season 4 Battle Pass.

At Tier 100, the Iridescent Jackal Skin will be all yours to claim, though that’s not where things end. Additional variants can be unlocked from this point on, allowing you to further customize the Ultra-Rarity cosmetic.

Jackal Operator Missions in Season 4

While we know plenty about the first-ever Ultra-Rarity Skin in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, certain aspects still remain a mystery.

Upon reaching Tier 100 and grabbing the Season 4 Battle Pass reward, the Jackal Operator will have a set of Operator Missions to complete. Grinding through these unique challenges will then unlock unique variants like the ‘Manta Ray’ and ‘Copperite’ options, along with a few additional items.

We’ll keep you updated right as here as soon as the Season 4 Operator Missions go live on June 17.