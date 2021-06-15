How to unlock MG 82 in Warzone & Cold War Season 4 - Dexerto

The MG 82 is the new LMG on the block and it packs a punch in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Here’s how you can unlock it in Season 4.

While LMGs have struggled to maintain a top position among Warzone and Cold War’s most dominant weapons, there have been times where they have proven incredibly powerful. In fact, the PKM and Bruen have shown just how devastating they can be. Whether the MG 82 has what it takes to dethrone the game’s current meta weapons in Season 4 remains to be seen, but it certainly packs a mean punch.

This LMG has the highest fire rate in the LMG class and also has a significantly faster-aiming speed, making it a great pick for those that wish to avoid any sluggish performances. While its mobility may still be on the slower side, the MG 82 strikes a decent balance between LMG and AR playstyles. Whether you’re looking to down multiple players or just wish to use something that isn’t an assault rifle, then you’ll want to add the MG 82 to your arsenal.

How to unlock the MG 82 in Warzone & Cold War

To unlock the MG 82 in Warzone and Cold War, players must reach Tier 15 of the Season Four Battle Pass. Once you’ve reached this level, you’ll be able to use the MG 82 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War lobbies.

Like previous seasons, the Battle Pass weapons can also be obtained by purchasing new weapon bundles. This is particularly useful if you don’t want to spend time grinding through the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Once you have unlocked the MG 82 in Warzone and Cold War, you’ll be able to mow down your opponents in a matter of seconds. Be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest Warzone & Cold War news and updates.