All weapon buffs & nerfs in Warzone Season 4 update.

Published: 17/Jun/2021 8:19by Isaac McIntyre
Warzone Season 4 is here, and with it has come a massive raft of balance adjustments for Assault Rifles, Shotguns, and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the buffs & nerfs now that Raven Software has unveiled the June 17 patch notes.
In this patch, Raven Software is focusing on gun skills.
They explained: “The more time we allot to mechanical and strategic expression within Warzone engagements, the higher the skill ceiling and the longer our journey of mastery.”
To lift the “skill ceiling” in the popular Call of Duty battle royale, weapons from both Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War will have their “efficiency decreased.” The plan, Raven Software continued in the June 17 patch notes, is to drop the game’s already rapid time to kill by around 60 to 100 milliseconds.
“These changes will not only increase capacity for skill expression, but should also introduce weapons into viability that have not yet had a chance to shine.”
No surprise here — the meta-warping CR-56 AMAX assault rifle has been nipped in the bud slightly. The weapon evolved into a “must-take” pickup in Season 3, which has forced the Warzone devs to take a swing at its balance again.
“The real strength of the AMAX lay in its long-range viability and TTK consistency,” the devs explained. “We’re hoping that third time is, in fact, the charm.”
The Groza, FN Scar 17, and XM4 also copped changes.
CR-56 AMAX (MW)
Groza (BOCW)
Assault Rifle Golf (MW)
XM4 (BOCW)
Just one Tactical Rifle is getting changed in this update: the infamous DMR 14. Raven Software believes they may have over-nerfed the Season 2 terror slightly, and are “bumping it back up” so it can hold its own again at long ranges.
DMR 14 (BOCW)
Black Ops Cold War’s signature shotgun is an absolute beast at short-range, and the Warzone devs want to bring that down a little with several nerfs.
Streetsweeper (BOCW)
Sniper Rifles copped a massive rework in the Season 3 Reloaded update. Now, Raven is trying to find the sweet spot for some, including the slow-firing M82 Sniper Rifle and the Swiss K31.
Sniper Rifle Charlie (BOCW)
Swiss K31 (BOCW)
Five different SMGs are in line for major Warzone changes in the June 17 update, including the AUG, KSP 45, and Milano 821.
Most of the patch changes are in the shape of nerfs, with powerful picks like the AUG boasting “far too high a time-to-kill” in the battle royale. Others, like the Milano 821 buff, are looking to bring new SMG options into the meta.
Submachine Gun Alpha (MW)
Bullfrog (BOCW)
KSP 45 (BOCW)
Milano 821 (BOCW)
Submachine Gun Echo (MW)
AMP63 (BOCW)
Ballistic Knife (BOCW)
Raven Software has two major aims in the Season 4 patch when it comes to attachment changes: boost the Black Ops Cold War sniper selections so they are “much closer to parity” with their Modern Warfare counterparts, and fix overall Black Ops Cold War gun recoil.
To do this, they’re focusing on five Sniper Rifle attachments, including the Combat Recon option on the Pelington 703, the LW3, ZRG 20mm, and more.
The recoil change should help Warzone’s meta expand out beyond Modern Warfare guns: “These buffs & nerfs will help alleviate problems with long-range viability of Black Ops Cold War weapons, for a more diverse section overall.”
Barrels
Optics
Underbarrels
