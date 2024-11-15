Warzone devs vow to fix Black Ops 6 integration’s biggest problem

Among several hiccups experienced on Warzone’s launch day, audio fixes were at the top of most player wishlists. Raven Software heard the complaints loud and clear.

Warzone’s launch day suffered a few bugs and exploits, but nothing too alarming. Players discovered that the AEK-973 ground-loot weapon transformed into a fully automatic weapon of destruction instead of the intended three-round burst.

In addition, a black screen prevented players from accessing the battle royale, Buy Stations charged incorrect prices, and the Ghost Perk was locked for some users.

Thankfully, Raven Software sprung into action and released an update to fix those issues just a day after launch. Many of the initial bugs with Warzone’s launch were quickly patched. However, no issue caught more flack than the inability to hear enemy footsteps, an issue that’s a bit harder to fix.

The Warzone devs responded, “We are investigating reports of audio issues across Warzone, including concerns regarding footstep audio. We’ll share any updates as they become available.”

While the investigation unfolds, players can always take matters into their own hands and use the best audio settings to locate enemies more easily.

For example, Black Ops 6 introduced introduced the Head Related Transfer Function, which creates a custom audio mix based on the shape of your head and ears. Although there is a free version, some community members called out the development team for charging $20 for personalized profiles.

Understandably, players don’t want to spend money so that they can hear enemies. And there is only so much that players can change in their settings to make a tangible difference.

Given the current turbulent sentiment surrounding the game, this investigation comes at a much-needed time. Treyarch angered community members by adding XP tokens from MW2 and MW3 to BO6 multiplayer, only to remove them a day later.

Community members labeled the act a slap in the face and are eager to pounce on any other shortcomings. Suffice to say, if this audio update falls short of expectations, tensions will only continue to rise.

If you want to check how the update is going, you can review the progress of the investigation on Warzone’s Trello board.