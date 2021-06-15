How to unlock C58 in Warzone & Cold War Season 4 - Dexerto

The C58 is the latest Assault Rifle to be released in the Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4 update, so here’s how you can unlock this lethal weapon.

Warzone’s and Black Ops Cold War’s Season 4 update features everything from Gulag changes, a new POI, and three new weapons. Aside from these exciting additions, the developers have introduced a new AR to the game’s ever-growing arsenal. The C58 is the new kid on the block and it aims to shake up the Assault Rifle meta with its high close-quarters damage.

This AR can dish out some decent damage and features great accuracy, making it a decent pick for those who enjoy the SMG playstyle. While its fire rate may be slower than the top Warzone AR picks, the C58’s fast bullet velocity and reliable recoil make it the perfect addition to run and gun loadouts. If you want to add the C58 to your collection in Season 4, then you’ll definitely want to know how to unlock it.

How to unlock the C58 in Warzone & Cold War

To unlock the C58 in Warzone and Cold War, players must reach Tier 31 of the Season Four Battle Pass. Once you’ve reached this level, you’ll be able to use the C58 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War lobbies.

Like previous seasons, the Battle Pass weapons can also be obtained by purchasing new weapon bundles. This is particularly useful if you don’t have time to grind through the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Once you have unlocked the C58 in Warzone and Cold War, you’ll be able to use it to obliterate your opponents in close-quarter engagements. Be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest Warzone & Cold War news and updates.