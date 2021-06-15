Warzone Season 4 Ground Fall event: Release time, missions & rewards - Dexerto

The Warzone Ground Fall event is set to kick-off at the start of Season 4 and will give players a chance to earn a series of limited-time rewards, including an exclusive blueprint.

Warzone Season 4 is finally on the horizon and Raven Software has plenty of new content lined up for players. With a brand new set of POIs, multiple new weapons, and a mysterious set of red doors to open, there’s a lot of excitement within the community ahead of the major update’s release.

Of course, as with any new season, a limited-time event will be added to the game that allows players to complete missions for a set of exclusive rewards. In Season 4, the event is called Ground Fall and there’s a series of objectives to complete if you want to earn every single cosmetic.

These missions will involve you visiting the various new POIs scattered across the map at the launch of the new season.

Warzone Ground Fall event release time

Warzone’s Ground Fall event will begin alongside Season 4 on June 17, meaning players can jump into the game and start earning the rewards right away.

Raven hasn’t revealed when this event will end, so make sure you get started early and begin completing each of the objectives as soon as you get into the game.

Warzone Ground Fall event objectives

While there are no details on the specific missions players will need to complete during the event, Raven has revealed that the objectives are related to the new POIs and weaponry.

This will no doubt involve players achieving a certain amount of kills with one of the new guns or completing a mission in one of the new areas on the map.

On top of this, the Season 4 blog post does reveal that players will need to find and secure SAT links to score exclusive rewards for their global profile, so expect to do some exploring on Verdansk.

We’ll update this article as soon as the specific missions are released at the beginning of Season 4.

Warzone Ground Fall event rewards

Upon completing each of the objectives, players can expect to earn a series of rewards, there’s even a special unlock for those who manage to complete every single objective.

Here’s what you can expect to get your hands on:

Emblems

Calling Cards

Satellite Weapon Charm

XP Rewards

Epic Secondary Weapon Blueprint (After completing all missions)

So, alongside all of the new content coming with Season 4, there’s a series of rewards that you can work towards by completing objectives.

Rest assured, we’ll update this article as soon as the details on the specific missions and rewards are announced.