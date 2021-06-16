Warzone & Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Battle Pass: All tiers & rewards - Dexerto

With Season 4 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone now upon us, we’ve got the complete rundown on everything there is to know about the brand new Battle Pass.

As new seasons roll on over the course of 2021, one thing is always guaranteed. Battle Passes are refreshed every time around and 100 tiers of new and exclusive content is always up for grabs.

With Season 4 finally upon us, so too is a complete set of premium and free rewards as usual. From Operator skins to weapon blueprints and everything in between, there’s plenty to keep on top of.

From how much it’ll cost you to an overview of specific unlocks, here’s everything you need to know about the Season 4 Battle Pass in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Cold War & Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass: Price & Bundle

No different from previous seasons, there are a few versions of the new Battle Pass on offer. One pathway is to simply play the game and unlock items as you go on the free track. However, two premium options are also available.

First up is the standard version which costs you 1,000 CoD Points. For this option, you’ll start with all the items at Tier 0 but have to earn experience and progress through the following 100 Tiers.

For those seeking a quick headstart, there’s also the Battle Pass Bundle that runs for 2,400 CoD Points. This option instantly skips 20 Tiers, unlocking every single item along the way.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Battle Pass essentially pays itself back if you’re able to complete it. Grinding through the premium tiers will net you a total of 1,300 CoD Points in return. This technically means you could purchase the standard Battle Pass on repeat every season without having to buy additional CoD Points.

Cold War & Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass: New guns & Blueprints

Season 4 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone brought three new weapons into the mix on day one. There’s the C58 Assault Rifle, the MG 82 LMG, and the Nail Gun SMG, the first two of which are available exclusively through the Battle Pass.

MG 82 LMG

The first weapon available in the Battle Pass is the new LMG. The MG 82 can be claimed by reaching Tier 15 of the Season 4 Battle Pass.

C58 Assault Rifle

Next up is the C58 Assault Rifle also available in the new Battle Pass. Reaching Tier 30 is all that’s needed to grab this powerful new weapon.

Weapon Blueprints in the Season 4 Battle Pass

A considerable increase from the five new Blueprints in the Season 3 Battle Pass, Season 4 offers up 20 custom Weapon Blueprints. A variety of popular weapons have received some of these new looks and even the fresh MG 82 has an Ultra-Rarity version up for grabs.

Below is just a small selection of new Blueprints in the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Tier 5: Monochrome – Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint

Tier 55: Ancient Scarab – Legendary SMG Blueprint

Tier 85: Ancient Spear – Legendary Sniper Rifle Blueprint

Tier 95: High Stakes – Ultra-Rarity LMG Blueprint

First-ever Ultra-Rarity Operator Skin

Perhaps the most lucrative reward in the Season 4 Battle Pass comes at Tier 100; players are able to grab the very first Ultra-Rarity Operator Skin across Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

As expected with the new tier, the skin changes its appearance as you play, altering colors and vibrance on the fly. This ‘Iridescent’ skin is for the new Jackal Operator and provides a “mesmerizing light pattern” unlike anything else in the game.

Cold War & Warzone Season 4 Battle Pass: all tiers & rewards

While the Season 4 Battle Pass isn’t live just yet, we’ll be sure to update you right here with a look at every single reward the moment it comes online.