How to unlock the Vanguard STG 44 in Warzone

Call of Duty and Warzone set a huge milestone by adding Vanguard weapons to the Season 6 Battle Pass. With the STG 44 now in the game, here’s how you can unlock it before Vanguard even comes out.

For the first time in the franchise’s history, players can use guns from the upcoming game in the current one. With Season 6 being the last before Vanguard is integrated into Warzone, the devs are giving players a sneak peek at what’s to come.

This season’s Battle Pass now has 24 Vanguard Tiers that have been integrated into the game and are free to earn.

While some cheaters have been seen running around with Vanguard weapons already, normal players didn’t have to wait long to get in on the action too. Here is everything you need to know about unlocking the STG 44 in Warzone prior to the November 5 release of Vanguard.

How to unlock Vanguard STG 44 in Warzone



There are two blueprints that can be unlocked for the STG 44 in Warzone. The Bonerattler can be acquired at Tier 24 of the Battle Pass, while the Warning Track is unlocked at Tier 64.

All you need to do is launch Warzone and level up your Season 6 Battle Pass to these tiers. If you are already at or past these tier levels then the blueprints for the STG will be unlocked.

Blueprint attachments for Vanguard STG 44 in Warzone

Since these are blueprints of the weapon you will not be able to modify the attachments on the gun, so you won’t get a real feel for the weapon with meta attachments until Vanguard drops.

The Bonerattler comes with seven attachments on the weapon, as listed below:

Bonerattler STG 44 attachments

Barrel: Lightweight Short Barrel

Lightweight Short Barrel Optic: Monocular Reflector

Monocular Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Mk6 Para

Mk6 Para Magazine: Extended Mags

Extended Mags Rear Grip: Fabric Reap Grip

Fabric Reap Grip Perk2: Fast Melee Perk 2

Players can also use the Warning Track which is available at Tier 64. This one is fully loaded with 10 attachments to take advantage of.

Warning Track STG 44 attachments

Muzzle: Maxim Silencer

Maxim Silencer Barrel: Marksman Long Barrel

Marksman Long Barrel Laser: Long Rounds Ammo

Long Rounds Ammo Optic: M1913 Variable 4-8x

M1913 Variable 4-8x Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mags

Extended Mags Rear Grip: Pine Tar Rear Grip

Pine Tar Rear Grip Perk: Vital Perk 1

Vital Perk 1 Perk2: Full Loaded Perk 2

Since this blueprint has 10 attachments, that appears to confirm speculation that we will see the usual limit of five go away.

Next time you jump into Warzone you may want to level up your Battle Pass and give the STG a spin before other Vanguard weapons are put into the game.

If you want more details about the STG 44 then check out CoD’s blog. And feel free to look through some of our other guides below as you lock in for the unlock grind.

