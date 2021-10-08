Warzone hackers are already cheating with Vanguard guns

Hackers continue to run rampant in Warzone, but now it looks like they’re using Vanguard weapons to showcase their aimbots.

The Warzone Season 6 update is finally here, which means players can get their hands on a number of new weapons. While the CoD community is currently busy unlocking the best loadouts for the new Grav AR and .410 Ironhide shotgun, it seems two Vanguard weapons have been released ahead of their official launch.

Both the STG44 and M1 Garand are currently viewable in Warzone’s Gunsmith. Despite this, players can’t actually use these weapons in Warzone’s standard modes. However, it hasn’t taken long for hackers to find a way to unlock them.

Warzone hackers unlock Vanguard weapons early

Following reports that Vanguard weapons can use 10 attachments, many players have been curious to see how the STG44 and M1 Garand perform in Warzone. In fact, a method was recently discovered that enables players to test both guns in any game mode that has the Weapon Drop Field Upgrade.

Whether this was intentional or not remains to be seen, but now a number of hackers have seemingly found a way to use Vanguard weapons in Warzone’s core modes. After picking up a Bounty, Symfuhny began to run towards the enemy player’s location. However, the streamer quickly found themselves on the receiving end of some laser-accurate gunfire.

This resulted in Symfuhny being eliminated before he could even fire a single shot, leaving the streamer questioning what had just transpired. However, it was only upon watching the killcam that Symfuhny discovered that the hacker had been using both the STG44 and M1 Garand.

It remains unclear whether the hacker had access to all 10 attachments, but the STG44 certainly seemed to have an incredibly quick TTK. We’ll likely see more of these guns as more hackers get access to them, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself on the receiving end of these Vanguard guns.