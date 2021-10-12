How to unlock the Vanguard M1 Garand in Warzone

The Call of Duty: Vanguard M1 Garand was added to Warzone during a surprise Season 6 Battle Pass expansion. Now, you can unlock and test the tactical rifle a month before Vanguard even releases.

For the first time in CoD history, players can use an upcoming title’s gun in the current game. The developers surprised everyone on October 12, when 24 tiers of Vanguard content were added to the Season 6 Battle Pass.

Among that content is the formerly unreleased M1 Garand. The tactical rifle is now available to use, giving players a chance to get comfortable with it before Vanguard’s November 5 release date.

If you want to try to unlock the M1 Garand (or the similarly released STG 44), it’s actually quite simple. So here are the new gun’s details and how it can be tested in Warzone as soon as possible.

Vanguard M1 Garand added in Season 6 Battle Pass

M1 Garand been out for an hour and @Almxnd_ is already smoking Plunder kids with it 😳 pic.twitter.com/mzJhjTzBwA — DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) October 12, 2021

Warzone has a long history with powerful tactical and high-mobility sniper rifles. It used to be “DMRZone” when the DMR, AUG, and M16 ruled Verdansk. And, more recently, it’s been the Kar98k and Swiss K31 reigning supreme.

But another tactical rifle has entered the field and it’s already looking pretty strong. While only restricted to the blueprints’ attachments, the gun is getting action before it becomes modifiable with Vanguard’s Warzone integration.

How to unlock M1 Garand in Warzone: Battle Pass tiers & attachments

As mentioned, unlocking the M1 Garand in Warzone is very simple. You just have to level up your Season 6 Battle Pass to Tier 34, at which point you’ll unlock the White Obsidian blueprint.

At Tier 72, you’ll also unlock the Heirloom M1 Garand blueprint.

Since no Vanguard guns’ attachments can be modified in the Gunsmith yet, you’re restricted to the attachments built into each blueprint. Both of these have eight attachments already (three more than Warzone’s maximum, reflecting an upcoming change).

If you want more details about the M1 Garand then check out CoD’s blog. And feel free to look through some of our other guides below as you lock in for the unlock grind.

