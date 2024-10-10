How to unlock the JAK Voltstorm in MW3 & Warzone

The JAK Voltstorm has been added to MW3 and Warzone, and here’s how you can unlock this one-of-a-kind conversion kit.

Added in Season 6, the JAK Voltstorm is an Aftermarket Part that converts the Stormender into an electric shotgun. It will always one-shot enemies and can even chain between them to secure multiple kills, both in mutliplayer and battle royale.

However, you will need to unlock it first to use it on your loadouts. Here’s how to get the JAK Voltstorm as fast as possible and our analysis of where it falls in the meta.

How to get JAK Voltstorm

Dexerto

The JAK Voltstorm is unlocked by completing any five weekly challenges from Season 6, Week 4. These challenges can be completed across multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies, so feel free to play whatever mode you prefer.

Here are all of the weekly challenges for Season 6, Week 4:

Multiplayer weekly challenges

Get 25 Operator Kills while moving

Get 20 Operator Hipfire Kills

Get 10 Operator Quickscope Kills

Destroy 5 Killstreaks

Get 20 Operator Kills after having recently swapped weapons

Get 10 Operator Kills with a weapon set to full auto mode

EMP 5 Operators or killstreaks

Zombies weekly challenges

Get 300 Kills while moving

Get 30 Kills with PHD Flopper explosions

Get 1 Abomination Kill

Get 1 Warlord Kill

Get 250 Kills with an assault rifle while Speed Cola is active

Get 150 Cryofreeze with an SMG

Get 200 Kills in the High Threat Zone

Warzone weekly challenges

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central region (Old Town or Low Town)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

In Warzone, complete 15 contacts

In Warzone, get 10 Operator Kills or Kill Assists

How good is the JAK Voltstorm?

Dexerto

The JAK Voltstorm isn’t meta by any means, but it can be a surprisingly effective weapon if you use it in the right situation. You just have to respect that it has low range (8 meters) and is only viable on small multiplayer maps like Shipment, Das Haus, and Stash House.

In the right lobby, this electric shotgun can dominate up close, as its shocks chain between enemies, potentially killing several players all at once. This is especially strong if the other team is clustered together on these small maps, which happens pretty frequently.

Surprisingly, it’s pretty good in Warzone too, as it can one shot out to 7.3 meters and even down multiple enemies at once. This makes it useful for countering squads trying to rush you and holding down a position. However, its long charge time makes it useless for playing aggressively, so this is strictly a defensive weapon.

The addition of the JAK Voltstorm marks the end of Modern Warfare 3’s life cycle, with Black Ops 6 soon to take its place. To learn more about Treyarch’s upcoming entry, check out the confirmed maps, when Season 1 begins, and the future of Aftermarket Parts.