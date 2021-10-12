Warzone adds Vanguard guns to Season 6 Battle Pass: STG & M1 Garand

For the first time in Call of Duty and Warzone history, players can now play with the upcoming CoD title’s guns before official release. Both Vanguard’s STG assault rifle and M1 Garand have been added to Season 6’s Battle Pass.

Warzone players were a bit confused when Season 6 launched with the STG 44 and M1 Garand in the gunsmith. But now it all makes sense, as the developers have officially added both guns to the game a month before Vanguard’s release.

In an unexpected twist, the Season 6 Battle Pass has received an additional 24 tiers of unlockable free Vanguard content (nestled alongside current tiers). Among those tiers are blueprints for the two unreleased guns.

Advertisement

While Vanguard will release on November 5, the new Battle Pass additions allow players to test the new guns out in advance. Additionally, people will be able to level them up (while unable to modify the blueprints in the gunsmith).

Warzone adds Vanguard STG & M1 Garand to Season 6 Battle Pass

NEW: Unlock exclusive Call of Duty: Vanguard content in Call of Duty: Warzone. This includes the STG and M1 Garand. 24 Tiers of Vanguard content have been added to the Season 6 Battle Pass. If you already passed a tier with the content, it’s available for you today. pic.twitter.com/oDmd2lluWD — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 12, 2021

As further explained in a CoD blog post, you can now add both the STG 44 and M1 Garand to your Warzone loadouts. Each weapon will receive two blueprints in the game, allowing players to test out different attachments even though they can’t be altered just yet.

Additionally, the camos can also not be activated just yet — so players will be forced to stay with the base blueprints. This is still wildly new for the franchise, though, as no CoD title has ever let players use upcoming guns on a current game before.

Advertisement

Vanguard STG & M1 Garand blueprints in Warzone Season 6: attachments, unlock tiers

As has been previously discussed, Vanguard weapons will be able to hold up to 10 attachments in Warzone. This is up from five for the battle royale (and up from seven maximum in Black Ops Cold War).

Here are the four blueprints being added, as well as the number of attachments and Battle Pass unlock tier for each:

Bonerattler STG 44 (7 attachments): Tier 24

Warning Track STG 44 (10 attachments): Tier 64

White Obsidian M1 Garand (8 attachments): Tier 34

Heirloom M1 Garand (8 attachments): Tier 72

These additions will definitely spice up the Season 6 Battle Pass. And one has to wonder if they’ll be able to spice up the Warzone meta before Vanguard’s release as well.

Read more: Warzone player comes up with perfect idea to nerf melee damage

There’s only one way to find out though, so you can be sure that players are going to be hitting the grind early and often.