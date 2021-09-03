How to unlock the Sai in Warzone & Cold War Season 5 Reloaded update

Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update is nearly here, which means players will soon be able to get their hands on a new melee weapon – the Sai.

Just like every patch, the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update will bring with it plenty of new and exciting content for players to sink their teeth into. There’s the return of the Clash mode, new Iron Trials ’84 modes, and even the arrival of Judge Dredd. However, one of the most exciting additions is that of the Sai – a new dual-wield melee weapon.

These deadly martial arts weapons can make quick work of opponents in both Warzone and Cold War’s multiplayer modes. In fact, the Sai’s lightweight design allows for some incredible mobility and lightning-fast attacks, which make it incredibly useful in close-quarters scenarios. Fortunately, adding this new weapon to your loadout is fairly simple.

How to unlock the Sai in Warzone & Cold War

If you want to add the Sai to your loadouts in Warzone and Cold War, then you’ll need to do a few things to unlock it. Those who complete all nine challenges within the Numbers Event will be rewarded with this dual-wield weapon.

The Numbers event will begin on on September 21 at 10 AM PT and feature a variety of challenges, with many involving the Mobile Broadcast Stations. According to the official description, Operators have often reported odd noises and sights when approaching the Mobile Broadcast Stations, so you’ll need to take care when interacting with them.

While we don’t know the exact details of the nine challenges, we do know that the Sai will be the first-ever functional weapon that’s awarded via a limited-time event. Those who take part in the Numbers Event will also be able to claim calling cards, charms, XP, and more.

Whether the Sai will be made available outside this update remains to be determined, so we recommend unlocking it as soon as Season 5 Reloaded goes live.