All Modern Warfare 3 Weekly Challenges: How to get Golden River camo

Completing your daily and weekly challenges in Modern Warfare 3 is imperative for progressing in multiplayer, unlocking new weapons, blueprints, and more, giving you far more diverse options in your game. Here are the Week 1 challenges as you work towards the Golden River camo.

The challenge system is far more important in MW3 than it has been in recent Call of Duty titles in terms of building out your armory.

Many guns in the game are Armory Unlocks, meaning you have to reach Level 25, and then complete three daily challenges to unlock a weapon of your choice, rather than just reaching a certain player level in multiplayer.

If you’re looking to get the Golden River camo in Modern Warfare 3, you’ll have to complete a bunch of specific challenges in both multiplayer and Zombies, meaning only the most dedicated Call of Duty players will get it. Here are the challenges.

Unlock Golden River camo in MW3 Season 0

Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer challenges (Week 1)

Kill 5 Operators Who Killed You, with a Recommended Weapon

Get 20 Operator Kills with a Silenced Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 10 Operator Sliding Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 1 Operator Triple Kills with a Recommended Sniper Rifle

Get 20 Operator Kills with the MCW

Get 15 Operator Kills with Sight Equipped to a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 15 Operator Headshots Kills with the MCW

Activision All Week 1 weekly challenges for Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies challenges (Week 1)

Get 250 Kills with a Recommended weapon

Get 100 Kills with a Silenced Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 30 Kills with PHD Flopper Explosions

Get 200 Kills in the Medium of High Threat Zone

Get 100 Kills with the MCW

Get 150 Scoped Kills with a Recommended Assault Rifle

Get 150 Critical Kills with the MCW

Activision All Week 1 weekly challenges for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

To unlock the Golden River camo in Modern Warfare 3, you have to complete all four sets of Weekly Challenges in what is being called “Season 0.”

That means you must complete all of the Week 1 challenges above, before Week 2 starts on Wednesday, November 15, then repeat the process each week.

There are four weeks worth of Weekly Challenges in Season 0, leading right up to December 6, the date Season 1 is expected to start and introduce the new Warzone experience to Modern Warfare 3.

