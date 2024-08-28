All Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone mastery camos

New weapons in Black Ops 6 means the start of a new mastery camo grind. There are 12 master camos, spanning across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.

Everything starts with military camos, which are unlocked by completing headshot challenges. You get access to unique camos after you unlock all nine military weapons for a weapon. Unique camos have unlock criteria more tailored to the weapon’s play style.

After completing military and unique challenges for a weapon, you can start the mastery process. Treyarch did not reveal these camos’ unlock criteria, but shared their designs. And for the first time in Call of Duty history, Warzone has dedicated mastery camos.

Article continues after ad

Every mastery camo in Black Ops 6

Multiplayer

Activision

Gold Camo: Complete all Military and Unique Camos for the Weapon and then complete the Gold Camo Challenge.

Activision

Diamond: Earn Gold Camo for all Weapons in the Weapon Class and then complete the Diamond Camo Challenge.



Activision

Dark Spine: Earn Diamond Camo for all Weapons in the game and then complete the Dark Spine Camo Challenge.



Article continues after ad

Activision

Dark Matter: Earn Dark Spine for all Weapons in the Game and then complete the Dark Matter Camo Challenge.

Zombies

Activision

Mystic Gold Camo: Complete all Military and Unique Camos for the Weapon and then complete the Mystic Gold Camo Challenge.

Article continues after ad

Activision

Opal: Earn Mystic Gold Camo for all Weapons in the Weapon Class and then complete the Opal Camo Challenge.

Activision

Afterlife: Earn Opal Camo for all Weapons in the game and then complete the Afterlife Camo Challenge.

Activision

Nebula: Earn Afterlife for all Weapons in the Game and then complete the Nebula Camo Challenge.

Warzone

Activision

Gold Tiger Camo: Complete all Military and Unique Camos for the Weapon and then complete the Gold Tiger Camo Challenge.

Activision

King’s Ransom: Earn Gold Tiger Camo for all Weapons in the Weapon Class and then complete the King’s Ransom Camo Challenge.

Article continues after ad

Activision

Catalyst: Earn King’s Ransom Camo for all Weapons in the game and then complete the Catalyst Camo Challenge.

Article continues after ad

Activision

Abyss: Earn Catalyst for all Weapons in the Game and then complete the Abyss Camo Challenge.

That’s everything we know about camos for now. For more on Black Ops 6, check out our guide on the beta maps and game modes.