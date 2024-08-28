All Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone mastery camos

All Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone mastery camosActivision
New weapons in Black Ops 6 means the start of a new mastery camo grind. There are 12 master camos, spanning across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone.
Everything starts with military camos, which are unlocked by completing headshot challenges. You get access to unique camos after you unlock all nine military weapons for a weapon. Unique camos have unlock criteria more tailored to the weapon’s play style.
After completing military and unique challenges for a weapon, you can start the mastery process. Treyarch did not reveal these camos’ unlock criteria, but shared their designs. And for the first time in Call of Duty history, Warzone has dedicated mastery camos.
Every mastery camo in Black Ops 6
Multiplayer
Gold Camo: Complete all Military and Unique Camos for the Weapon and then complete the Gold Camo Challenge.
Diamond: Earn Gold Camo for all Weapons in the Weapon Class and then complete the Diamond Camo Challenge.
Dark Spine: Earn Diamond Camo for all Weapons in the game and then complete the Dark Spine Camo Challenge.
Dark Matter: Earn Dark Spine for all Weapons in the Game and then complete the Dark Matter Camo Challenge.
Zombies
Mystic Gold Camo: Complete all Military and Unique Camos for the Weapon and then complete the Mystic Gold Camo Challenge.
Opal: Earn Mystic Gold Camo for all Weapons in the Weapon Class and then complete the Opal Camo Challenge.
Afterlife: Earn Opal Camo for all Weapons in the game and then complete the Afterlife Camo Challenge.
Nebula: Earn Afterlife for all Weapons in the Game and then complete the Nebula Camo Challenge.
Warzone
Gold Tiger Camo: Complete all Military and Unique Camos for the Weapon and then complete the Gold Tiger Camo Challenge.
King’s Ransom: Earn Gold Tiger Camo for all Weapons in the Weapon Class and then complete the King’s Ransom Camo Challenge.
Catalyst: Earn King’s Ransom Camo for all Weapons in the game and then complete the Catalyst Camo Challenge.
Abyss: Earn Catalyst for all Weapons in the Game and then complete the Abyss Camo Challenge.
That’s everything we know about camos for now. For more on Black Ops 6, check out our guide on the beta maps and game modes.