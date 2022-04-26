Swagg recreates iconic MW2 ACR and Intervention with dominant Warzone loadout

Call of Duty: Warzone’s gunsmith allows for some insane variations of guns and FaZe clan member Swagg pulled off an insane game using a custom loadout class that replicated Modern Warfare 2’s ACR and Intervention.

Swagg has shown plenty of times in the past that he’s not afraid to experiment with different guns, most recently showing off his PP19 Bizon and DMR Warzone loadouts.

Not only does Swagg enjoy using off-meta weapons, but he’s happy to turn regular Warzone weaponry into homages to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 — many people’s favorite CoD game to this day. He did this with the RAM-7, turning it into the TAR-21 from MW2.

Now, it’s the turn of the ACR and Intervention as he’s recreated them both in one fell swoop.

MW2 ACR and Intervention in CoD Warzone

In response to leaks about Warzone 2, Swagg had this to say: “[The] ACR is my favorite gun of all time and the Intervention which has not been properly remade or brought back ever since Modern Warfare 2 is gonna be coming, it’s legit amazing and incredible.”

Using Modern Warfare’s gunsmith system, Swagg took the Kilo 141 and the AX-50 and got them to very closely resemble the ACR Assault Rifle and Intervention Sniper Rifle.

After a gripping game, Swagg managed to use the loadout to grab an incredible dub, dropping a beastly 35-kill game in the process.

“God that gameplay was a banger bro. 35 in Solo Duos, I love sniping with the AX-50 on this map,” he said. “These two, the Kilo and the AX-50 are the closest to the ACR and the Intervention, they were both leaked, but the main focus is the Intervention man.”

Swagg’s Kilo 141 loadout for MW2 ACR

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler

Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Magazine: 60 Round Mags

The only noticeable difference about the setup is the fact the weapon doesn’t have stock, unlike the ACR. However, to get the gun performing close to its original self, this was presumably a caveat that couldn’t be remedied adequately.

Swagg’s AX-50 loadout for MW2 Intervention

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 32.0″ Factory Barrel

32.0″ Factory Barrel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin

Singuard Arms Assassin Underbarrel: Bipod

Most of these attachments seem fairly standard until you get to the Bipod which many players tend to overlook. As Swagg’s video proved though, this loadout is very effective in replicating a lot of the original Intervention’s killing potential.